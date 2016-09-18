State unsure on U.S. 250's end date

A contract stipulated all work for the U.S. 250 corridor improvement initiative needed to end by Thursday.

But the job, starting almost two years ago, is nowhere near complete, evident by numerous sections of unpaved streets and unfinished sidewalks.

State officials, meanwhile, remain clueless as to when work will wrap up and in the dark on pinpointing what exactly caused a delay.

For months, in response to Register inquiries, Ohio Department of Transportation workers stressed the project would finish by Sept. 15. They never mentioned any issues potentially resulting in a missed deadline or construction complications creating a setback.

Earlier this week, upon receiving a Register request for a project update, the state offered a general, non-responsive answer.

The “Ohio Department of Transportation and the contractor are currently analyzing all delays experienced on the project to determine a revised contract completion date,” state transportation department spokeswoman Haley Donofrio said.

Donofrio, however, avoided answering questions which would:

• Specify what caused a delay

• Indicate any possible cost overruns, placed onto state taxpayers, for a prolonged project

• Why state officials would mislead the public on an ending date and the many construction issues arising.

