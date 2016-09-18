Broken promises all along U.S. 250

Disappointed? Frustrated? Upset at the Mickey Mouse-like approach to this broken promise?

So are Erie County residents and state taxpayers fronting a $32 million corridor improvement initiative and now feeling short-changed about others overstating the project’s scope.

The premature dead-end destination dilemma recently played out in real life.

Since 2012, when an announcement on the project occurred, state officials pledged they would pave and add sidewalks all along U.S. 250 between Cleveland (U.S. 6) and East Bogart roads.

Numerous Register news articles, published between then and now, indicated as much.

The newspaper based its reporting and received information from state-written press releases, transportation department statements and one-on-one interviews with officials overseeing construction work.

State officials never challenged any facts printed or published for almost four years.

But when a reporter recently pointed out 20 unfinished tasks along the corridor, officials seemingly rebuked the reporting, stressing this project never would achieve as many milestones as previously publicized.

It appears state officials misstated the project’s extent but won’t admit any fault. They claim a contract clearly states their obligations

Though this much can’t be disputed today: Portions once promised and expected to be completed, as previously reported, won’t be.

Broken promises

Among the incomplete areas on U.S. 250 and their statuses, as provided by state transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio:

In Sandusky

1. No sidewalks or no sidewalk improvements on either side of Sycamore Line.

• Status: This is not part of the work for the current project. The only sidewalk work to be completed is at the Sycamore Line intersections with Cleveland Road and Milan Road.

2. On Sycamore Line, the road is not paved between Cleveland and Milan roads.

• Statement: This is not part of the work for the current project.

3. On Milan Road, the road is not paved from Sycamore Line to the overpass.

• Status: This is not part of the work for the current project.

4. The traffic lights are not on the new poles at the Sycamore Line and Milan Road intersection.

• Status: To be completed.

5. There are no sidewalks, or they have not been improved, between Milan Road and the overpass.

• Status: This is not part of the work for the current project.

6. Milan Road is not paved, and there are no sidewalks in any area of the overpass.

• Status: This is not part of the work for the current project.

In Perkins Township

7. On Milan Road, the curb area looks rough in the area near Goofy Golf and Oakland Cemetery.

• Status: Curb replacement on this section of Milan Road is not part of the current project work.

8. Milan Road is not paved or striped between Dewitt Avenue and Strub Road.

• Status: This area is not part of the work for the current project. This area was part of an intersection improvement project completed at U.S. 250 and Strub Road in 2014.

9. Milan Road is not paved or striped between Strub Road and Pizza Hut by Sandusky Mall.

• Status: Same comment as previous bullet point.

10. There are no crosswalks at Mall Boulevard and Milan Road.

• Status: Permanent pavement markings including crosswalks will be placed upon completion of paving work.

11. The Milan Road intersection by Five Guys Burgers and Fries is not paved.

• Status: To be completed.

12. Milan Road near Hull Road has not been paved.

• Status: To be completed.

13. The sidewalk is dirty by Hull Road.

• Status: The sidewalk will be cleaned prior to project completion. The condition of the sidewalk may be due to debris from trucks entering and exiting the quarry in this area.

14. Milan Road is not paved by Toys 'R' Us.

• Status: To be completed.

15. The traffic lights are not on the new poles by Olive Garden and Panera Bread.

• Status: To be completed.

16. Milan Road is not paved between Panera Bread to Bogart Road.

• Status: To be completed.

17. The intersection work is incomplete from Panera Bread to Bogart Road.

• Status: To be completed.

18. The intersection work is incomplete near Shell and Applebee's.

• Status: To be completed.

19. There are no sidewalks on Milan Road between Wal-mart and Bogart Road

• Status: Sidewalk work is in progress. Between Ramada Street and the eastbound ramps for Ohio 2, there will only be sidewalks on the east side of U.S. 250. From the eastbound ramps for Ohio 2 to Bogart Road, sidewalks will be placed on both sides of U.S. 250.

20. There are no crosswalks at the Bogart Road intersection.

• Status: Permanent pavement markings including crosswalks are to be placed upon completion of paving work.