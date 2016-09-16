Oak Harbor plans Church Street overhaul

Both projects are still in the design phase, but village officials are making progress.

Among the initiatives:

Electrical improvement

The village wants to replace existing electric infrastructure along Church Street. This includes all poles, wires, transformers, conductors, and other equipment.

Village administrator Randall Genzman said there is a need to replace aging electrical equipment along the road.

“As this project is still in the design stages, there hasn’t been an engineer’s estimate completed for bidding purposes,” Genzman said. “The project will be funded by the village’s electric fund.”

Sewer separation

Officials are also planning a major overhaul to the sewer system beneath Church Street.

The project includes separating the combined storm sewers from the Portage River to South Railroad Street. Minor waterline and fire hydrant improvements are planned, too.

“We also want to widen streets, sidewalks and driveway entrances,” Genzman said.

While the village is eager to start this project, it seems funding could be an issue for the estimated $6 million project.

“A recent funding application request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided only a fraction of the funding needed for the projected cost,” Genzman said. “Additional resources must be examined by the village for this project to proceed.”

