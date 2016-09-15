$280K revamp set for Oak Harbor streets

The village will revamp two of its major thoroughfares: Main Street, from Ohio 19 to Fink Road; and Benton Street, from Oak to South Railroad streets.

“This project was considered by the village as repairs were needed to the road base and curbs,” village administrator Randall Genzman said. “(We also want) to update road-to-sidewalk ramps for accessibility.”

Genzman said the surfaces of these sections of road are deteriorating and need a facelift as parts of the concrete have visible wear and tear. For instance, Benton Street is deteriorating along the edge between Oak and South Railroad streets.

Poggemeyer Design Group of Bowling Green was hired as the lead engineer. Henry W. Bergman Inc. of Genoa submitted the lowest bid for the $280,000 project.

The village secured a $175,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant to help cover costs. The remaining amount will be covered by covered by an existing 5-mill street levy that was established in 1988.

Genzman said the village hopes to finish the project by late October.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com. Follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and at Facebook.com/PatPfanner.