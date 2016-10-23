The show must go on as State Theatre board and director part ways

The theater’s board and executive director David Taylor parted ways Friday.

“It was more of a mutual agreement,” Taylor said. “I just decided to move in a different direction. I am looking for my next opportunity.”

Taylor was the executive director of the State Theatre for a little more than three years.

“We wish David the best of luck in the future” board president Chris Parthemore said. “We are proud of a lot of things that happened in the last few years.”

Parthemore would not comment on whether a severance package had been offered or what it might have included.

The board has not approached anyone to take over the position. Members will likely come together and discuss what direction they would like the theater to move toward and what they want in the next director, Parthemore said.

Taylor is proud of his accomplishments during his time at the theater including;

• Obtaining a $750,000 grant for restoration of the historic theater

• Expanding Oktoberfest, which attracted 7,000 people to downtown Sandusky

• Turning the Gala into a net profit event

• Working with Terra State Community College to create an internship program

• Initiating programs to incorporate a more diverse offering, making the theater relevant to more people.

• Starting the Stars program that brought more money into the theater

“I created some wonderful things. I am so happy,” Taylor said.

He is grateful for being a part of Leadership Erie County and the group’s Showers for Victory Kitchen project — a $155,000 project that built onto Victory Kitchen showers for the homeless or those who have no running water in their homes.

“It shows nonprofits working together can bring amenities to take care of humanity,” he said.