Fremont Community Theatre

Theater hosting auditions for magic production

FREMONT — Some take the idea of the magic of Christmas more literally than others.

One such group is the Fremont Community Theatre, which will host auditions for its magic production “The Wonders of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 in the Little Theatre at Fremont Ross High School. 

Director Scott Havice is seeking an adult host, youth or teen elves/mice, teen and young adult singers, illusion participants of small stature, ushers and stage hands.

Performance dates are Dec. 9, 10 and 11, with a three-week rehearsal schedule.

For general questions, email the director at havices@fremontschools.net. To view a particular part from the script prior to tryouts, email magician Floyd Collins at floyd@goohio.com.

