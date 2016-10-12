Theater hosting auditions for magic production

One such group is the Fremont Community Theatre, which will host auditions for its magic production “The Wonders of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 in the Little Theatre at Fremont Ross High School.

Director Scott Havice is seeking an adult host, youth or teen elves/mice, teen and young adult singers, illusion participants of small stature, ushers and stage hands.

Performance dates are Dec. 9, 10 and 11, with a three-week rehearsal schedule.

For general questions, email the director at havices@fremontschools.net. To view a particular part from the script prior to tryouts, email magician Floyd Collins at floyd@goohio.com.