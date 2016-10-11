Caryl Crane hosting open auditions

Auditions for actors, singers, dancers and comedians will be from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 in the McBride Auditorium at BGSU Firelands College. At 9 a.m. the same day, there will be a free audition master class where prospective cast members can shake off nerves and get the inside scoop on a successful audition.

No experience is necessary, but cast members must be 6 or older by the first rehearsal Nov. 1. Rehearsals will be select weekdays between 5 and 8 p.m., along with a few Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

To download a complete audition packet, visit firelands.bgsu.edu/ccyt. To RSVP for the audition master class, email carylcraneyouththeatre@gmail.com.