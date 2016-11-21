Rohrbacher officially signs with Penn State

Rohrbacher finished her high school career with a 143-6 record and four appearances at the Division II state tennis championships.

She verbally committed to Penn State on July 18. The scholar-athlete, National Society student and OTCA Silver and Gold scholar (minimum 3.75 GPA) plans to major in pre-med at the State College, Pa. Big Ten school.

“I visited several schools, but when I walked on campus, it was that ‘aha’ feeling that told me that’s where I was exactly supposed to be,” Rohrbacher said. “I never had that feeling before, so to have it meant a lot. Academically PSU has what I want, they have great coaches, and it’s everything that I wanted.”

She reached each of the final three rounds in three previous trips to state: falling in the quarterfinals (2013), championship match (2014) and semifinals (2015).

Rohrbacher didn’t lose a set in the regular season, sectionals or district — with all five singles losses (one by injury default) coming at state. The three-time All-Ohioan, four-time conference, sectional and district champion also lost a doubles match in three sets at the host Perkins Invite.

After opening with a 6-3, 6-2 win at state in 2015, Rohrbacher won her quarterfinal (6-1, 6-3) to face Lauren Gillinov (Shaker Heights Hatahway Brown) in the semifinals. The two met in the state championship match in 2014, with Gillinov winning 7-6, 6-1. Rohrbacher retired after dropping the first set (6-0), and also had to default her third-place match.

As a freshman in 2013, Rohrbacher lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up (6-2, 7-5).

Rohrbacher was also the 2015 New Balance High School national champion, earning recognition in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Faces in the crowd’ section. She was ranked as high as No. 20 in the 2017 recruiting class in the U.S.

Other notable achievements include being named the 2016 Northwest Ohio Tennis Association player of the year. She also holds multiple national doubles titles.

“Olivia was our first commitment for the fall of 2017. On the court Olivia controls play with the many weapons she has in her game,” Penn State head coach Chris Cagle said. “Being ranked as high as 20 in her recruiting class shows the level she can play at. I know being in a daily competitive environment is going to allow Olivia’s game to continue to grow.”

Rohrbacher, believed to be the only Erie County player to receive a full scholarship to a Big Ten school for girls tennis. was the only American among the four signed by PSU for the Fall 2017 roster. She joins Frederikke Svarre (Copenhagen, Denmark), Ines Milosevic (Ontario, Canada) and Gabby O’Gorman (New South Wales, Australia).

She will also be the only Ohio player on the roster for the Nittany Lions, who went 8-13 overall and 4-7 in the Big Ten this spring.