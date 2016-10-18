Perkins' Rohrbacher takes one last swing at state

But while recovering from a torn labrum in the hip, Perkins senior Olivia Rohrbacher was able to find clarity with her star-studded tennis career.

“It wasn’t good to get hurt, obviously, but it was good to get a break and take a step back and really understand why I was doing the rehab, why I and loved and missed it so much,” Rohrbacher said. “I could understand that now.”

Rohrbacher — a Division I Penn State University recruit — will take a 143-5 record into her fourth and final OHSAA Div. II state tennis championships Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

She has reached each of the final three rounds in her previous trips to state: falling in the quarterfinals (2013), championship match (2014) and semifinals (2015). It was in the semifinals a year ago she had to retire to injury, defaulting the match — and the third-place match — after it was discovered she had the torn labrum.

“Apparently it had been torn for six months prior to that and got progressively worse,” Rohrbacher said. “It got to the point where I could barely move. I didn’t have surgery until January, which was the earliest could get in.

“Physical therapy started in the middle of January and lasted to the beginning of May,” she added. “I was there three days a week, so I guess tennis-wise, I didn’t go crazy.”

After playing in a few tournaments in the summer, Rohrbacher sprained her ankle playing in the Bloor-Ornter tournament at Perkins, and she missed the first two matches of the season for the Pirates.

“Olivia combines the ingredients of tennis savvy and incredible power,” Perkins coach John Schlessman said. “Unfortunately, she had the serious injury at the start of the year, and specifically set up two tournaments for her to face some of the best in the state, and she was unable to play. But when she plays at state Friday, there are only 16 girls there — and they all know how to play.”

Given the injuries, Rohrbacher enters the state championships free and clear mentally.

“I’m not as nervous, but more anxious to start playing,” she said. “It’s been a long year, so I will be thankful to be back.

“I’ve not played tennis more than I have played it this year, so I’m just happy to be back, honestly,” Rohrbacher added. “I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play at one point, so it’s nice to be there again.”

Rohrbacher hasn’t lost a set in the regular season, sectionals or district — with all four singles losses (one by injury default) coming at state. The three-time All-Ohioan also lost a doubles match in three sets at the host Perkins Invite.

Taking a step back from playing competitively in the summer also allowed her to focus on picking a college. She committed to Penn State on July 18. The scholar-athlete, National Society student and OTCA Silver and Gold scholar (minimum 3.75 GPA) plans to major in pre-med at the State College, Pa. Big Ten school.

She’s believed to be the only Erie County player to receive a full scholarship to a Big Ten school for girls tennis.

“I visited several schools, but when I walked on campus, it was that ‘aha’ feeling that told me that’s where I was exactly supposed to be,” Rohrbacher said. “I never had that feeling before, so to have it meant a lot. Academically PSU has what I want, they have great coaches, and it’s everything that I wanted.”

After opening with a 6-3, 6-2 win at state in 2015, Rohrbacher won her quarterfinal (6-1, 6-3) to face Lauren Gillinov (Shaker Heights Hatahway Brown) in the semifinals. The two met in the state championship match in 2014, with Gillinov winning 7-6, 6-1. Gillinov has won the past two state titles.

Rohrbacher retired after dropping the first set (6-0), and also had to default her third-place match.

As a freshman in 2013, she lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up (6-2, 7-5).

Gillinov can become the sixth three-time state champion in the 41-year history of the OHSAA girls tennis championships.

The two are again on opposite sides of the bracket, as Rohrbacher opens with Cincinnati Indian Hill freshman Morgan Coburn. Rohrbacher is one of three district champions in the lower portion of the 16-player bracket.

“I’m going to have tough matches in the first couple of rounds, and I’m excited for those,” she said. “I would rather take those matches head on and compete. Having been in the later rounds is an experience I have over my opponents. I know that mentality.

“It would mean so much to win one (state title) for the school,” she added. “We’ve never had one, but right now I’m just focused on my first match Friday morning — but you can’t help but let your mind wander a little.”

Two area doubles teams to compete

Also in Div. II, a pair of doubles teams from the area will compete in the 16-team bracket.

Clyde seniors Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie will open against Savannah Halley and Helen Hoag, from Columbus School for Girls, in the opening round.

Laconis and St. Marie placed third at the district last week, while Halley and Hoag were runners-up from the Central district.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Norwalk’s Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry open with Jessica Willard and Shelby Ward from Circleville Logan Elm. Stoll and Berry placed fourth at the BGSU district last week, while Willard and Ward were district champions from the Southwest.