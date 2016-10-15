Rohrbacher wins fourth straight Div. II district singles title

Perkins senior Olivia Rohrbacher won her fourth consecutive Div. II district title to take the first seed out of the Northwest district into the state tournament.

Rohrbacher defeated Toledo Central Catholic's Ava McQuillin in the final, 6-2, 6-1 and defeated Wapakoneta's Madison Watt in the semifinal round, 6-0, 6-1.

"First of all, we're really excited and proud to have four girls represent our team at the district," Perkins coach John Schlessman said, referring to Rohrbacher, Serena Bruno, Karina Haycook and Maria Schoder. "And regarding Olivia — what she has done in these four years up to this point is really unprecedented — what she's done and the way she's done it is unprecedented.

"Not only four SBC titles, four sectional titles and four district titles, but also that during those, no one came close to taking a set off her. She was in total control of this tournament from sectionals all the way through districts, so she deserves so much credit."

Also moving on from the area to the state tournament are Clyde's doubles team of Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie, and Norwalk's doubles duo of Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry.

Laconis and St. Marie lost to Lexington in the semifinal in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, then defeated Stoll and Berry in the consolation final, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, for the third seed out of the district.

Stoll and Berry lost to Toledo Central Catholic's Maverick Delp and Sophia Spinazze, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal round. Delp and Spinazze won the doubles title over Lexington, 6-3, 6-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Huron 3, Cols. Hartley 0

At Huron, the Tigers closed out the regular season with a huge win over visiting Bishop Hartley, 27-25, 25-22, 25-20.

The Tigers (20-2) are ranked No. 2 in the Division III state coaches poll, while Hartley is No. 2 in Div. II.

For Huron, Addie Wisehart was 21-of-21 hitting with nine kills and three blocks, while Olivia Lagando also added nine kills and two blocks. Alli Grendow was 14 for 14 serving and added 11 digs and five kills.

Hillary Sterett was 19 for 19 serving with 12 digs, and Gabriella Wood was 101-of-102 setting with 36 assists and 14 digs. Sydney Ward added 19 digs and Erin Blankenship had 10.

The win was the 700th in program history for Huron.

St. Ursula Academy 3, Norwalk 0

At Norwalk, St. Ursula Academy swept the Truckers in non-conference action Saturday, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.

"I am very proud of my girls," Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. "This was a great night to honor our seniors and they all played great. This girls led this team with so much heart. I could not be more proud."

Cara MacFarland had eight kills and 15 digs for Norwalk, while Ally Douglas was 14-of-15 serving with two aces. Lyndsey Sheldon was 10-of-10 serving with an ace, while Alaina Kelley was 11-of-11 serving with one ace. Anne Davidson had 14 digs for the Truckers, while Kelley added 20 assists.

Monroeville 3, Shelby 0

At Shelby, Monroeville defeated the Whippets in non-conference action Saturday, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 to improve to 14-8.

Ashlyn Tommas was 17-of-18 serving with seven aces for the Eagles, while Kara Schafer was 85-of-85 setting with 26 assists, Kelsie Palmer had eight kills and one block, and Stacia Stieber added 31 digs.

St. Paul 3, Edison 0

At Norwalk, the Flyers defeated Edison in non-conference action Saturday, 25-20, 25-12, 25-11.

With the win, St. Paul (No. 2 Div. IV) finishes the regular season with a 22-0 record for the second undefeated regular season in program history. The first came in 2002.

Kennedy Ames had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Chargers (5-17), while Kelsey Schuster added three kills and five digs, Jordan Mitnik had 11 digs, Grace Houser had 12 assists and seven digs and Kami Neuberger contributed five assists.

Edison opens tournament play at Western Reserve Wednesday in a Div. III sectional semifinal.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 6, Brookside 0

At Sheffield, Oak Harbor finished the regular season with a non-conference win over Brookside Saturday.

The Rockets (14-1-1) open tournament play Thursday in a Division II sectional final against the winner of Tuesday's game between Bowling Green and Wauseon.

No further information was provided.