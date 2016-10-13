Perkins’ Rohrbacher advances to fourth state tournament

All three of those feats have been accomplished by Perkins senior Olivia Rohrbacher during the past two weeks. The Penn State recruit, who has lost only five matches in her Pirate career — four at the state level and one in doubles play — earned a 6-1, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Ottawa Hills freshman Libby Rhegness Thursday to advance to the Division II district semifinals as the tournament kicked off Thursday at Bowling Green State University.

With the win, Rohrbacher clinched a spot in the state tournament, which will run Oct. 21-22 at the Lindner Tennis Family Center in Mason. The top four placers in both the singles and doubles brackets earn state qualifications. The semifinals and finals will finish up Saturday back at BGSU.

Rohrbacher opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bluffton’s Julianna Hotmire.

Perkins’ Serena Bruno lost her opener 6-1, 6-3 to Wapakoneta’s Madison Watt, while Willard’s Jessica Beamer lost 6-0, 6-0 to Toledo Central Catholic’s Ava McQuillin.

Clyde’s Iga Makal was a 6-4, 6-1 winner in her opener over Lima Central Catholic’s Olivia Kesner, then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Lexington’s Sylvia Goldsmith.

Port Clinton’s Alyssa Krupp defeated Lima Shawnee’s Alotus Wei 6-1, 6-1 in her opening match, but lost 6-1, 6-2 to Ava McQuillin of Toledo Central Catholic in her second match.

Krupp finished her P.C. career with 104 wins.

Fliers and Truckers advance doubles team

Clyde’s Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie — both unbeaten singles players in the Sandusky Bay Conference this year — will make their state tournament debuts this year after they won twice in Thursday’s doubles bracket to earn a state spot.

Laconis and St. Marie beat Norwalk’s Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round, before topping Central Catholic’s Katie Mattimore and Rachel Gorman 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. They’ll face Lexington’s Jordyn Traxler and Madi Mueller in Saturday’s semifinals. Traxler and Mueller topped Port Clinton’s Hannah Roberts and Lauren Steyer 6-0, 6-0 in the Thursday’s opener.

Also earning a state qualifying bid on Thursday was the Truckers’ duo of Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry. They beat Clyde’s Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera 6-4, 6-0 in the opener, then beat Ottawa Hills’ Lauren Stevens and Morgan Billstein 7-6 (6), 1-6, 7-6 (1) in the quarterfinals.

Perkins’ Karina Haycook and Maria Schoder lost Thursday’s opener to Lexington’s Hayleigh Tucker and and Katie Volz 6-2, 6-0.

GOLF

Truckers place sixth at Div. I districts

At Findlay, the Norwalk boy’s golf team finished sixth Thursday afternoon in the Division I Ddstrict Tournament at Red Hawk Run. marking the end of one of the most successful seasons in the 13 years Wes Douglas has been at the helm.

Only Toledo St. John’s Jesuit advanced to the state tournament as the Titans shot a 308. The same held true as for the individuals. The lone qualifier for the state next week at Ohio State is Jack Kunckel from Sylvania Northview. He shot an even-par 72.

Norwalk was led by its No. 1 player and only senior, Max Berry. He put together a pair of 40s for an 80, a number that had him in 13th place in the field that included 10 teams. The other scores came from the junior contingent. No. 3 player Braden Nunez carded and 85 (41-44) as did the team’s No. 4, Cam Nickoli (43-42) — totals that had them tied for 21st. The teams No. 2, Jared Kessler, was in at 87 (45-42), finishing 27th, while the No. 5, Jonah Mersereau, shot a 99 (48-51) and tied for 55th.

VOLLEYBALL

Norwalk 3, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Norwalk, the Truckers closed the door on the Northern Ohio League books by earning their 68th-consecutive league victory with 25-20, 25-18, 25-9 shutout of the Tornadoes on Thursday.

It was also the finishing touches on a seventh straight NOL title for Norwalk (16-4, 12-0) , which along with the rest of the NOL teams, except for Ontario, will join the SBC in 2017.

Cara MacFarland led the Trucker offense with 13 kills with Sara Staley adding eight. MacFarland also had nine service points, including four aces from the service line, while Anne Davidson had 12 points and Staley eight with three aces. Staley had three of Norwalk’s seven total blocks. Alaina Kelley registered 33 assists and Olivia Ward had 10 digs.

Shelby 3, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, the Blue Streaks fell in three games (25-14, 25-8, 25-11) to the Whippets in Thursday’s NOL contest.

Tia Knoll led the way for Sandusky with seven kills, six blocks and seven digs. Jala Hunter and Peyton Smith each had eight dig, while Tia Harper was 23 for 24 setting with four assists. She added five blocks.

Edison 3, Perkins 2

At Milan, the Chargers earned their second SBC win of the year in dramatic fashion Thursday, battling back from a 2-0 hole to top the Pirates in five games (13-25, 7-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-13).

Kennedy Ames led the way for Edison (4-16, 2-11), registering 24 kills and 23 digs. Kelsey Schuster had 11 kills, seven digs and six service points, while Julia Kessler had 11 kills and four blocks. Grace Houser registered 22 total assists for the Chargers, who also got 19 from Kami Neuberger.

At the service line, Jordyn Mitnik had eight points, while Autumn Rakosky had six and Cy Munroe had three.

Defensively, Mitnik had 14 digs and Munroe had seven.

Clyde 3, Margaretta 1

At Clyde, the Fliers wrapped up third place in the final SBC standings with a 25-14, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16 win over the Polar Bears Thursday.

Grace Borden led the way for Clyde (15-7, 9-5) registering a team-high 17 kills and adding 10 digs on defense. Heidi Marshall had 11 kills and 15 digs, while Alicia Carter-Koonce had six kills and Jacey Groover tallied four. Morgan Bannister was credited with 40 total assists.

Defensively, Sydnee Krieger-Helms registered 24 digs, while Megan Smith had eight. Maddie Greenslade had three kills, three blocks and three digs.

For Margaretta (9-13, 5-9), Michaela Eisenhauer registered 16 kills, followed by Jayden Moore with nine and Alex Kessler with seven. Macey Strause tallied 36 assists and had 12 digs on defense. Michel led in digs with 19, while Kessler added 13.

Oak Harbor 3, Port Clinton 0

At Port Clinton, the Rockets secured a fourth-place finish in the SBC Bay division, with a three-game sweep of the Redskins, winning 25-15, 25-12, 25-10.

Peyton Bloomer had nine kills for Oak Harbor (14-8, 8-6) with Logan Harris adding seven. Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 25 assists and 11 dig. Bloomer added five aces at the service line and Harris had four.

Monroeville 3, Crestview 2

At Olivesburg, the Eagles won in five games (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11) over the Cougars to wrap up regular season play Thursday.

For Monroeville (13-8, 11-3), which finished second in the final FC standings, Ashlyn Tommas led the offense with 16 kills, followed by Kirsten Stieber with 15, Kelsie Palmer with 13 and Brooke Barman with nine. Kara Schafer was 137 for 137 setting with 50 assists.

Defensively, Palmer had four blocks with Kirsten Stieber adding two. Stacia Stieber had 29 digs, Tommas added 26, Kirsten Stieber had 20 and Schafer had 19.

New London 3, Plymouth 0

At New London, the Wildcats (8-14, 4-10) topped the Big Red 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 in FC play.

Delaney Porter registered 13 kills to top the Wildcats’ effort with Kaitlyn Speicher and Katie Layport adding six each. Lili Bartow had 13 service points and three aces, adding 24 assists.

Defensively, Brooklyn Hudson had 11 digs, while Breanna Wilson and Speicher each finished with 10.

St. Mary C.C. 3, Lakota 0

At Sandusky, the Panthers topped the Raiders in Thursday’s SBC River division match, winning 25-22, 25-9, 25-15.

Rachele Windau and Kristen Wehner each had seven kills for SMCC (9-13, 4-8), which also got six kills from Shelby Gosser. Rosie Murphy had 18 assists and added three service aces. Sydney Kromer also had three service aces.

Defensively, Dominique Pelz had 21 digs and Windau had 18. Maggie London and Wehner each registered two blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Huron 8, Loudonville 0

At Huron, the Tigers defeated the Redbirds in non-conference action Thursday.

Huron (8-7-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first half, scoring all four goals in a three-minute span at the end of the half.

Drew Mamere started the scoring barrage off with a pair of goals at the 6:15 and 4:40 marks. Mamere scored the first goal off a corner kick from Eric Martin, then added the second off an assist from Erich "Bubba" Taubennestler.

With 4:05 to play in the half, Lucas Weber made it 3-0 off a shot from the right edge, then Taubennestler dribbled through the Redbirds' defense 40 seconds later to make it 4-0 going into halftime.

The Tigers made it 5-0 when Lorenzo Ruta scored off an assist from Mamere five minutes into the second half, then four minutes later Austin Wagner scored off a header to make it 6-0.

Jeremiah Green sent in a ball that Cameron Pickett headed in for a goal with 15 minutes to play, and Karl Atlagovich scored Huron's final goal with four minutes remaining.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 6, Norwalk 2

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets downed the Truckers in Thursday’s non-league match to finish their regular season.

Noelle Petersen scored twice, bookending her team’s night with the first and last goals tallied. Caitlin Sigurdson, Alexa Weis, Abbie Mizelle and Ema Barton also added goals for Oak Harbor (12-0-4, 6-0-0). Weis assisted on two goals and Maddy Rathbun added an assist on the final goal.

Edison 1, Upper Sandusky 0

At Milan, the Chargers needed only one goal to earn a win in Thursday’s non-league match.

Savanna Smith scored the lone Edison goal off an assist from Piper Nickoli.

In goal, Elizabeth Pruitt tallied 15 saves.

Loudonville 3, Huron 0

At Huron, Loudonville defeated Huron in non-conference action Thursday.

The Redbirds' three goals all came in the first half, with 28, 19 and 1:30 remaining on the clock.

Huron (9-6-1) return to action Oct. 22 in a Division III sectional final against the winner ofMonday's sectional semifinal between Swanton and Toledo Christian.