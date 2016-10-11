Perkins drops tight OTCA match to Toledo C.C.

With two duos that had qualified for the district tournament at Bowling Green State University, it was the Irish that got the better of Perkins at Jermain Park in Toledo.

Karina Haycook and Maria Schoder fell 6-3, 6-3 to Katy Mattimoe and Rachel Gorman, as Central Catholic won the match 3-2 to advance to the state semifinals of the Division II Ohio High School Tennis Coaches' Association tournament.

"I'm really proud of the team," Perkins coach John Schlessman said. "We started the year 0-2 with our star player, Olivia Rohrbacher out, plus we were missing another player. Since then, we've won 14 of the last 15 matches and we're sending four girls to the districts, so we've had a great year."

Haycook and Schoder had a glimmer of hope in the second set. After trailing 5-2, they broke Mattimoe and Gorman, but were broken at love to end the match.

"I knew coming into today that it was going to come down to first doubles," Central Catholic coach Lisa Bialorucki said. "My first doubles team have played together all year long and they've grown with experience."

In a battle of left-handers, it was business as usual for Rohrbacher at first singles for the Pirates (14-5). The senior cruised past previously unbeaten freshman Ava McQuillen, 6-0, 6-1.

"She's smaller and we actually have the same coach, so I've known her for a long time," Rohrbacher said. "She's really improved, but I'm aggressive. I just tried to stay playing my game and style."

Both girls won each their respective sectional tournaments last week and could meet this week in the district tournament.

"Our team was not projected to be in this position at the start of the season, but I'm super proud of how the girls worked really, really hard and it showed," Rohrbacher said. "We lost 3-2 to a team that is so good. To be in this position shows all the work this team has put in and I'm really happy I'm able to help."

Sophia Spinazze topped Dehvin Shumate at second singles and Maverick Delp defeated Ashley Kaufman at third singles, each by 6-0, 6-0 scores, respectively.

"The only way we thought we had a chance against Central Catholic was to give up second and third singles and go for wins at both doubles," Schlessman said. "I'm very proud of our first doubles team. Central Catholic has a strong first doubles teams and we gave a good fight."

Serena Bruno and Marissa Esposito, normally singles players, teamed up to topple Callie Bremer and Maggie Hunter at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0.

"I hoped we'd be in both doubles matches. We thought we'd be fine at second doubles with the two girls we had out there," Schlessman said. "They both have really only played singles this year. What we're most proud about our team is the tremendous improvement from the start of the season. We literally started the season with three girls that had never played a junior varsity or varsity tennis match. We're really pleased with the progress this year."