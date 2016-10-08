Perkins' Rohrbacher wins fourth sectional championship

Next week, the four-time qualifier looks to become a four-time district champion at the Bowling Green site, which begins Thursday.

Rohrbacher — a Penn State recruit — opened Saturday with a sweep of teammate Serena Bruno (6-0, 6-0), then rematched with Port Clinton’s Alyssa Krupp in the title match. She claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win over the P.C. standout to win the title.

Rohrbacher takes a 139-5 career record into the final two weeks of her Perkins career.

In the third-place match Saturday, Clyde’s No. 1 Iga Makal topped Bruno (6-2, 6-0) to round out the top four advancing to the district. Krupp beat Makal earlier in the morning Saturday in the other semifinal (6-3 6-2).

The Fliers doubles tandem of Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie won the title Saturday with a lengthy win over Perkin’s Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook. The Pirate duo won the first set, 6-1, then Clyde’s pair responded with wins of 6-2, 6-4 to claim first place.

Laconis and St. Marie advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Port Clinton’s Hannah Roberts and Paige Steyer. Schoder and Haycook topped Clyde’s Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera in the other semifinal, 6-3, 7-5.

"Our doubles team of Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook were were just exceptional through the tournament," Perkins coach John Schlessman said. "And no one deserves it more than Serena Bruno, who came in unseeded and finished fourth to move on to the district. We're ecstatic about that. And, of course, Olivia Rohrbacher dominated singles play Thursday and today. The coaching staff always hopes that they're playing their best tennis at the end of the year and they definitely are."

In the third-place match to round out the top four advancing to BGSU, Martin and Barrera responded with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Roberts and Steyer.

Norwalk doubles teams advance

At the Div. II Shelby site, a pair of doubles teams from Norwalk will also be advancing to the Bowling Green district next week.

The team of Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry placed second for Norwalk, winning their semifinal match Saturday morning (6-2, 6-4) before falling to Lexington in the title match (6-4 6-1).

Also for Norwalk, Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray placed fourth. The duo lost in the semis (6-1, 6-1), then fell in the third-place match (6-3 6-2).

Next week marks the third time in four years Stoll will participate in the district tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sandusky 3, Oberlin 0

At Sandusky, Molly Franklin scored twice and Taylor Deppert added a third goal as the Blue Streaks improved to 5-8-2 overall.

Also for Sandusky, Alexis Gant and Franklin added assists, while Hannah Hamburger made six saves and Franklin had two.

Sandusky entertains Norwalk at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 4, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Tiffin, Norwalk defeated Columbian in Northern Ohio League action Saturday.

Carlos Galvez scored two goals for the Truckers (5-7-2, 3-3-1 NOL), while Jose Dominguez and Eli Cruz added one goal each. Austin Browns and Petie Adamos each notched an assist.

Zach Albright made four saves for Norwalk, while Colin McCall added three.

The Truckers return to action Tuesday at Sandusky before ending the regular season Thursday at home against Oak Harbor.

VOLLEYBALL

Huron 3, Independence 0

At Huron, the Tigers — ranked No. 2 in Division III — swept Independence, the No. 15 team in Div. III in non-conference action Saturday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.

Gabriella Wood was a perfect 22-of-22 serving for Huron (17-2), and was 76-of-78 setting with 26 assists and 16 digs.

Allie Grendow was 11-of-11 serving with 13 digs, while Addie Wisehart was 23-of-25 hitting with 11 kills and four blocks, Sydney Ward was 17-of-17 hitting with six kills, Olivia Lagando was 10-of-11 hitting with four kills and four blocks, and Hillary Sterett contributed 19 digs.

The Tigers host Clyde on Tuesday.

Vermilion 3, Norwalk 1

At Vermilion, the Sailors (17-3) topped Division II No. 20 Norwalk (14-4) in a big non-conference matchup that could be a district preview in a few weeks.

Vermilion won the match in four games, 18-25, 25-17, 29-27, 25-22.

For the Sailors, Reese Virgin had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Taylor Hollis added 12 kills and 15 digs. Maddie Nader was 123-of-126 setting with 48 assists and 14 digs.

For Norwalk, Cara MacFarland had 18 kills and 15 digs, while Sara Staley had 17 kills and 18 digs. Aimee Smith added 12 kills and four blocks, while Lyndsey Sheldon had 10 points with three aces.

Alaina Kelley was 152-of-154 setting with 50 assists and 12 digs, while Olivia Ward also added 12 digs and Anne Davidson had 10.

Norwalk rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Vermilion in five games in a district semifinal last season.

New London 3, Keystone 1

At LaGrange, the Wildcats improved to 6-14 with a four-game win over host Keystone, 12-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24.

For New London, Delaney Porter was 31-of-35 hitting with 16 kills and six blocks, while Kaityln Speicher added eight kills and served 11 points with an ace.

Lili Bartow was 103-of-105 setting with 27 assists, while Speicher had 21 digs, Breanna Wilson had 19, and Bartow added 12 and Maryonna Cathey had 11.

CROSS COUNTRY

NL boys 3rd at host Invite

At New London, the Wildcat boys placed third at the host Dan Olien Invitational Saturday morning.

Bay Village won with 35 points, followed by Seneca East (69), New London (137), Edison (145) and St. Paul (152) to round out the top five.

St. Paul’s Jared Arnold was third overall as the highest area placer, running the 5K course in 16:56.41 — behind winner Danny Desmond (Bay) and his time of 16:46.60.

New London’s Court Britt (18:06.81) and Mitchell Joppeck (18:07.49) placed 15th and 16th, respectively, to pace the Wildcats.

Dylan Burns (18:16.15) paced Edison in 20th, while Jonathon Hrivnak (18:19.50) was 23rd; Gabe Tice (18:33.04) was 31st and Sam Daneker (18:38.74) was 32nd.

Also for St. Paul, Noah Avandano (18:16.63) was 21st and John Dowdell (18:21.47) was 25th.

On the girls side, Seneca East won the event (49), while New London was the top team finish in fifth place (155).

Monroeville’s Kristen Smith (22:27.61) was the top area finisher in 14th place. Keystone’s Michelle Spanos won the event in 20:41.14.

Edison’s Grace Kromer (22:55.44) was 18th, while New London’s Angie Juggles (23:52.21) was 26th and Lexi Duggar (24:03.71) was 28th.

St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell, who has times ranging from 19:58-to-20:33 this season, did not run Saturday. The Flyers were paced by Megan Bocock (25:49.94) in 43rd.

Oak Harbor girls win at Fostoria

At Fostoria, Hope Sievert was runner-up in the girls Red division with a time of 20:08.58, while Makayla Wagner was fourth (20:25.56) as Oak Harbor won the girls team title with 79 points at Saturday’s Fostoria Booster CC Invitational.

Clyde, paced by Hayley Robinett’s eighth-place run of 20:44.06, was fourth with 119. Bryanna Barr was 11th (20:49.55) for ninth-place Port Clinton.

Others in the top 25 were Cyde’s Mackenzie Baker in 15th (21:28.14), Oak Harbor’s Anna Zeitzheim in 16th (21:47.19) and the Rockets’ Alyssa Fuller in 25th (22:32.55).

In the boys Red division, Huron was fifth as a group, led by Nathan Pack’s fourth-place effort of 17:05.19. Clyde’s Austin Culbertson was 14th (17:46.24), Oak Harbor’s Austin Tallman was 15th (17:49.00), while Huron’s Ronald Brandal was 20th (17:59.13) and Casey Vancauwenberg was 22nd (18:10.33).

Huron’s Grace Moser led all area runners in the Black division, placing fourth with a time of 19:56.41. Her teammate Cassandra Currence was eighth (20:18.63). The Tigers were third as a group in the race won by Pettisville with 38 points.