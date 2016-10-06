Fliers move two doubles teams onto districts

The Flier duo of Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie won 6-1, 6-0 over Belleuve’s Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock in their opener before topping Perkins’ doubles pair of Dehvin Shumate and Ashley Kaufman 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, teammates Addie Martin and Alayna Barerra beat Sandusky’s Summy Thomas and Aonesty Cogar 6-0, 6-0, then disposed of Bellevue’s Elizabeth Harper and Jena Weider 6-2, 6-2 in the quarters.

The sectional semifinals and finals will take place Saturday back at Clyde to determine seeding for the district tournament, which starts Thursday at Bowling Green State University.

Also moving on to the semifinals was the Port Clinton doubles pair of Hannah Roberts and Lauren Steyer and the Perkins duo of Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook.

On the singles side, the Pirates had three players move onto Saturday’s quarterfinals where one win will move them into the district draw as well. Olivia Rohrbacher, looking to advance to her fourth straight Div. II state tournament, will take on Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic’s Lauren Klaege in one quarterfinal match, while Perkins’ Serena Bruno will play Tiffin Calvert’s Lauren Haley on the other side of the bracket.

Rohrbacher earned a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins over Clyde’s Siera Hisey and Huron’s Desiree Fisher. Bruno beat Bellevue’s Skylar Strunk 6-0, 6-1 in the quarters after a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Fliers’ Saylor Meyer.

In the bottom bracket, Port Clinton’s Alyssa Krupp will face the Pirates’ Marissa Esposito, while Fostoria’s Ilona Piironen will battle Clyde’s Iga Makal.

Krupp was a 7-6 (8), 6-0 over Sandusky’s Audrey Smith and a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Calvert’s Maria Welter. Esposito topped Oak Harbor’s Chloe Duquette 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Bellevue’s Chloe Brubaker 6-1, 6-1 in her opener.

For Makal, she topped SJCC’s Allie Barrett 6-0, 6-2 and Bellevue’s Wyanna Schalk 6-1, 6-0, respectively.

For Roberts and Steyer in the doubles bracket, they topped Oak Harbor’s Paige Priesman and Chelsea Heaps 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to qualify for districts, following a 6-2, 6-1 win over the Blue Streaks’ Lizzie Boissoneault and B.T. Fox. Schoder and Haycook got to the semifinals after wins over St. Mary Central Catholic’s Marina Dix and Faith Lamb (6-1, 6-0) and Port Clinton’s Meghan Gallogly and Emma Eickert (2-6, 6-4, 6-1), respectively.

Norwalk qualifies both doubles teams to districts

At Shelby, Norwalk’s doubles team of Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry will making repeat trips to the district tournament, while the Truckers’ duo of Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray will be making their first as both qualified to Saturday’s Div. II sectional semifinals at Shelby.

Stoll — qualifying to districts for the third time — and Berry — qualifying for the second time — earned a Round 1 bye prior to beating a duo from Ontario 6-0, 6-0 and Willard’s Slone and Brubaker 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. They’ll face Lexington’s Tucker and Volz in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Ramos and Ray were 6-0, 6-0 winners over a pair from Mansfield Senior, then topped Edison’s Gabby Kilbride and Meriah Medina 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the quarters. They’ll face the other Lexington pair of Traxler and Mueller Saturday.

Norwalk’s Megan Berry came a match away from making it to districts, falling in the quarterfinals to No. 2-seed Natalie Zitko of Mansfield St. Peter 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.