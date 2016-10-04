Perkins moves on to OTCA Elite 8, topping Norwalk in quarters

The Pirates (14-4) — who tied for second in the final Sandusky Bay Conference standings — advanced to the finals of the Northwest District bracket with a 4-1 win over Northern Ohio League champion Norwalk (18-4) on Tuesday at the Perkins Community Courts.

Perkins now awaits the winner of the Lexington-Toledo Central Catholic match on a date and place to be determined.

Perkins’ lone defeat came on the No. 3 singles court where the Truckers’ Anessa Berry topped Marissa Esposito 6-2, 6-4.

At first singles, Olivia Rohrbacher shutout Kaitlyn Stoll 6-0, 6-0, while at second singles the Pirates’ Serena Bruno was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Norwalk’s Brooke Fries.

Perkins swept doubles play as the No. 1 duo of Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook defeated Mya Ray and Raeanna Ramos 6-4, 6-1, while at at No. 2 doubles it was the team of Dehvin Shumate and Ashley Kaufman topping Macy Miller and Jordan Gran 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7.

“We played excellent tennis today and beat a very good, well-coached team in Norwalk,” Pirates coach John Schlessman said. “Coaches Greg Avery and Brad Lynch have played a huge part in the team’s vast improvement since early August. Olivia and Serena got us going with their fine singles performances and our doubles teams may have played their best tennis of the year.

“Hopefully, we represented the SBC well today,” he added.

Clyde 4, Ottawa Hills 1

At Clyde, the Fliers lost only two games in singles play en route to a dominating non-league victory over the Green Bears in Tuesday’s match.

At No. 1 singles, Clyde’s Iga Makal was a 6-0, 6-0 winner, while at second singles Melissa Laconis won 6-1, 6-1 and at third singles Maddie St. Marie was a 6-0, 6-0 winner.

In doubles play, the Fliers (19-1) suffered their lone defeat at first doubles as Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera lost 6-4, 6-3. However, Alicia Klohn and Bree Dowling won 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 at second doubles.

Clyde will take to the courts again Thursday when it hosts the Division II sectionals.

Bellevue 3, Tiffin Columbian 2

At Tiffin, the Lady Red improved to 7-13 overall and 5-9 in the Northern Ohio League, topping the Tornadoes in Tuesday’s match.

Bellevue’s lone losses came at first singles where Chloe Brubaker fell 6-0, 6-0 to Eden Stephy, while at second singles, Skylar Strunk lost in three to Breanna Saum. At third singles, Jena Weider was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at third singles.

In doubles play, the Lady Red duo of Elizabeth Harper and Wyanna Schalk were 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) winners, while at second doubles, Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock won 6-2, 6-1.