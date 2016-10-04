Norwalk sweeps Willard to finish perfect in NOL

Norwalk closes the league with 50 straight NOL wins.

For Norwalk (18-3, 12-0), Kaitlyn Stoll beat Willard’s Jessica Beamer at first singles (6-1, 6-2), while Megan Berry topped Emma Moll at second singles (6-0, 6-3). Third singles saw Anessa Berry beat Addy Paxton (6-1, 6-1).

In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray topped Addie Stone and Jo Brusker (6-2, 4-6, 10-4). At second doubles, Macy Miller and Jordan Gran beat Aspen Schmidt and Carlee Gibson (6-1, 6-2).

Bellevue 4, Sandusky 1

At Bellevue, the Lady Red (5-13, 4-8) won all but first singles in a league win over the visiting Blue Streaks.

Jenna Hofer picked up Sandusky’s lone win, topping Chloe Brubaker at first singles (6-2, 6-0). At second singles, Jena Weider beat Audrey Smith (7-6 (7), 6-2), while Mady Brugnone beat Baylie Tieche at third singles (4-6, 6-1, 6-3).

At first doubles, Elizabeth Harper and Emily Becks bested BT Fox and Lizzie Bossioneau (6-2, 6-3), while the No. 2 team of Wyanna Schalk and Mackenna Peacock beat Summy Thomas and Aonesty Cogar (6-3, 6-1).

Clyde 5, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Tiffin, the Fliers improved to 18-1 overall with a sweep of host Columbian.

Iga Makal won at first singles for Clyde (6-0, 6-1), while Saylor Meyer won at second singles (6-1, 6-2) and Siera Hisey swept third singles (6-0, 6-0).

The No. 1 doubles team of Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie swept their match (6-0, 6-0), while Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera won at second doubles (6-0, 6-1).

Port Clinton 4, Fostoria 1

At Fostoria, the Redskins improved to 14-3 overall with a non-conference win over the host Lady Red.

At first singles, Alyssa Krupp won (6-2, 6-1), and Paige Steyer won her second singles match (6-1 6-2). Fostoria’s Khyra Banderas topped Bailey Cole at third singles (7-5, 6-2).

Port Clinton’s Meghan Gallogly and Emma Eickert won at first doubles (6-0, 6-0), while Fostoria forfeited the No. 2 doubles position.

Ashland 4, Perkins 1

At Perkins Twp., Ashland defeated Perkins in non-conference action Monday.

Three of the Pirates' four losses were by three sets, as the competition lasted 2.5 hours.

"The score of the match was not a good indication of how close the match was," Perkins coach John Schlessman said. "All four of our losses were extremely close. Ashland won a very hard-fought 4-1 match.”

In singles play, Olivia Rohrbacher defeated Jenna McBride at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0) for the Pirates' (13-4) lone win, while Ashland's Mary Mooney beat Serena Bruno at No. 2 (6-4, 6-4) and Lourdes Alvarez beat Marissa Esposito at No. 3 (6-1, 2-6, 6-4).

Both doubles matches went to three sets, as Ashland's Emma Dorrell and Colette Mooney won 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, while Hannah Furness and Gabbie Bouquet beat Dehvin Shumate and Maria Schoder at No. 2 (6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4).

The Pirates return to action tonight at home against Norwalk in a Ohio Tennis Coaches Association tournament regional match.

BOYS SOCCER

Firelands 3, Huron 2

At Huron, Firelands defeated the Tigers in non-conference action Monday.

Huron (6-6-1) got on the board first off a goal from Eric Martin, but the Falcons came back to tie the game up with a header a few minutes later. Firelands took the lead for good off a breakaway to end the first half.

In the second half, the Falcons increased their lead to 3-1 early and had a penalty kick opportunity, but Will Wiseman made the save for Huron.

Drew Mamere added a second goal for the Tigers at the end of the game to cut the deficit.

Huron visits Vermilion on Wednesday.

Clyde 3, Port Clinton 2

At Port Clinton, Clyde defeated the Redskins Monday.

Seth Taylor scored Port Clinton's first goal, while Alex St. Leger scored the second off an assist from Seth Taylor. Alex Koskela had six saves for the Redskins.

Port Clinton (3-10) returns to action Wednesday at Perkins, while Clyde (7-4-3) visits Oak Harbor on Thursday.

Brookside 3, Vermilion 3

At Vermilion, the Sailors tied Brookside in non-conference action Monday.

Zack Kelly scored two goals for Vermilion, one off an assist from Fielding Featherstone and one unassisted.

Drew Dawson scored the tying goal off a rebounded shot from Justin Stask.

Vermilion hosts Huron on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 4, Firelands 0

At Huron, Emily Endlish scored two goals in the first half and Hayden Petee scored two in the second to lead the Tigers to victory over Firelands (7-2-5) Monday.

Endlish scored the first goal for Huron (7-5-1) off an assist from Petee three minutes into the game, then made it 2-0 off an assist from Emma Golling with 26:41 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Petee scored off an assist from Stevie Holbrook six minutes into the half, and made it 4-0 with 15 minutes left in the game.

Huron visits Vermilion on Wednesday.

Port Clinton 2, Clyde 1

At Port Clinton, the Redskins edged Clyde Monday.

Port Clinton (3-9-1) visit Perkins Wednesday, while Clyde (3-11) travels to Oak Harbor on Thursday.

No further information was provided.

Vermilion 7, Brookside 3

At Vermilion, the Sailors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game en route to defeating Brookside in non-conference action Monday.

Vermilion (5-6-2) was led by Kayleigh Penton with five goals and Maddie Waller with two. Waller and Riley Allen added assists for the Sailors, who host Huron on Wednesday.