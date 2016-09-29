Clyde reloads to another perfect SBC run

Being a singles tennis player, you may as well be on an island at times. It’s just you and an opponent clear on the other side of the court from you. There are no teammates to rely on.

Yet, even as the No. 1 singles player for the Clyde tennis team, Iga Makal has never felt closer to a group than she does now.

The senior Polish-exchange student was never able to be part of a competitive school team until she came to Clyde at the start of the year.

In Poland, schools don’t have sports teams. Instead of focusing on game-planning for the next big game or spending endless hours practicing and conditioning themselves, Polish kids are pushed to focus on their academic studies.

“It’s been great. I’ve never been part of a team. Even if you play a sport like tennis when you’re alone on the court, you feel support from the girls,” said Makal, who went from knowing the basics of the game to finishing third in the Sandusky Bay Conference in a very short time period. “It was my dad’s passion. He showed the game to both me and my sister.”

Makal loved to play the game, but she didn’t have the outlet she has now.

“I got to practice twice a week if I was lucky,” she said.

The Fliers welcomed Makal with open arms as it freed up some of the program’s veterans to set their sights on points at the lower-level singles courts and on the doubles side.

Clyde lost a large senior group to graduation, and with only three returning players with varsity experience, its run at the top of the league looked be in danger of ending. But after a 9-0 run through SBC play, coupled with four league tournament titles and Makal’s third-place effort, the Fliers were the runaway winners, earning a fifth consecutive league crown. The Fliers lone dual loss came in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Tournament in a 4-1 setback to Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 12.

“You don’t want to be known as the class the ended the streak,” said senior Melissa Laconis, who went 11-0 in SBC play at No. 2 singles. “Iga really brought us some skill and helped us with our depth. She’s been a great teammate as well. She’s always happy and brings us up when maybe we’re down for whatever reason.”

Laconis was mainly a doubles player, having been paired with Jane Kardotzke at No. 2 doubles as a junior. The duo was SBC runners-up to the Fliers’ pair of Emi Bowers and Andrea Nearhood, who each graduated.

“Being thrown in at No. 2 singles was tough,” Laconis said. “I didn’t have much confidence there. But coach (Jeff MacFarland) tells us to always aim more for the singles lines, instead of the doubles ones, and things worked out this year.”

Teammate Maddie St. Marie, another senior, was in the same boat. Paired mostly with Marissa Gill in 2015, St. Marie was pressed into singles duty as well.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I thought me and Melissa were going to play doubles the whole year, then all of a sudden, coach split us up. But it’s obviously turned out for the best for both of us. I think it was a good surprise.”

Like Laconis, St. Marie went 11-0 in the SBC and capped the regular season with a tournament championship.

“With third singles, it’s a little slow moving sometimes,” she said. “But the girls tend to be surprisingly consistent all the time with always getting the ball back to you, so you really just have to be patient with the points and wait for your chance to hit a good shot.”

The Fliers lost the SBC’s top doubles team each of the past three seasons to graduation, yet have continued to develop skilled tennis players — most whom never picked up a racket prior to high school.

Addie Martin — a part time varsity player the year before — and Alayna Barrera stepped up from the junior varsity level to be the Fliers’ No. 1 doubles pairing. Alicia Klohn and Bree Dowling held down the duties at second doubles. Both doubles groups were unbeaten in SBC play, capping the run by winning tournament titles in straight sets this past Saturday.

“Addie and Alayna have really gelled together,” said MacFarland, now in his 27th year with the program — and more than 400 wins. “They had one little slip up at the beginning of the year, but other than that, they’ve been really improving and getting stronger each match they go out and play. They’re both basketball girls, so they have great court awareness.

“With Alicia and Bree, it took me half of the season to figure out that they are a strong team,” he added. “They’re both aggressive-type girls at the net and athletic. They want to go out there, get to the net and push the point.”

The longtime coach has also been extremely surprised at the development of his first singles player, who also has developed nuances in her game. Makal’s only losses in SBC play came to Perkins’ Olivia Rohrbacher (a Penn State recruit) and Port Clinton standout Alyssa Krupp.

“She’s really become a great student of the game,” MacFarland said. “She thinks out her points, and she really sets things up.

“When you can come to another country, live there for months, speak the language and do the things you need to do well, obviously, you’re dealing with a smart kid,” he added. “With her, she’s able to apply that intelligence out onto the court as well.”

Making it to the state tournament is the next goal for the Fliers’ top two returners. Laconis and St. Marie will pair up in the doubles draw at the Division II sectionals Thursday on their home court.

“Ever since we were freshmen, we always thought they were going to end up getting to play together,” St. Marie said. “During the year, we both got split up to play singles to help the team get more wins. But I’m definitely looking forward to finishing out the year with her. I think we play well together.”

Added Laconis: “She’s (St. Marie) better on the base line and I’m like to go to the net.”

No matter what endings are in store, the Fliers’ tennis legacy has continued strong.