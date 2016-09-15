Fliers close in on 5th straight SBC title with win over Perkins

The Fliers maintained their one-match lead on Port Clinton and upped their lead to two matches over Perkins, topping the Pirates 4-1 on Thursday in their Bay division matchup.

Now 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the SBC, the Fliers ended Perkins’ nine-match win streak as they dominated every court, except the No. 1 singles court. The Pirates fell to 9-3, 5-2.

“This was a very hard fought win tonight,” Clyde coach Jeff MacFarland said. “Perkins is one of the top teams in this area and we are very fortunate to get past them. My girls were very focused tonight and went out and executed their game plans and rose to the occasion.

“The league tournament is next week and we need to stay focused to complete our season goals,” he added.

Perkins’ lone win came at first singles where Olivia Rohrbacher swept Iga Makal 6-0, 6-0.

Clyde’s Melissa Laconis was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Serena Bruno at second singles, while Maddie St. Marie won by the same scores over Karina Haycook at third singles.

The Fliers’ first doubles team of Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera defeated Maria Schoder and Marissa Esposito 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Alicia Klohn and Bree Dowling were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Ashley Kaufman and Dehvin Shumate.

Shelby 3, Bellevue 2

At Bellevue, the Lady Red swept both doubles matches, but were unable to get a win in singles play, falling to the Whippets in Northern Ohio League action Thursday.

At No. 1 singles, Chloe Brubaker fell 6-0, 6-0 to Claire Yetzer, while Skylar Strunk fell 7-5, 6-4 to Sarah Harding at second singles and Wyanna Schalk lost a 6-1, 6-1 match to Taylor Duncan at third singles.

Bellevue (4-8, 2-5) got a 6-3, 6-1 victory at first doubles from Elizabeth Mills and Jena Weider over Allie Gies and Leah Karnes. Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Konnor Lamb and Kristin Long at second doubles.

Norwalk 5, Ontario 0

At Ontario, the Truckers moved to 8-0 in NOL play and 13-2 overall with a dominating sweep of the Warriors in Thursday’s NOL match.

For Norwalk, Brooke Fries won 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6 at first singles, while Megan Berry was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at second singles and Anessa Berry won 6-4, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles play, Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray were 6-0, 6-0 winners at first doubles. Macy Miller and Jordan Gran won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Bellevue 161, Tiffin Columbian 162

At Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, the Redmen topped the Tornadoes by a single stroke in Thursday’s NOL match.

Nate Fox’s 38 led the way for Bellevue, now 5-6 in league play. Cody Snyder carded a 40, followed by a 41 from Noah Lawson and a 43 from Joe Wetten.

Norwalk 156, Shelby 173

At Eagle Creek Golf Club, the Truckers moved into sole possession of first place in the NOL with a win over the Whippets Thursday.

Jarod Kessler was match medalist for Norwalk (8-1 NOL), which came into the night tied with Shelby (now 7-2 in the league), shooing a 36. Mex Berry followed with a 38, while Braden Nunez shot a 39 and Cam Nickoli carded a 43.

GIRLS GOLF

Edison 155, Port Clinton 197

At Thunderbird Hills South, the Chargers finished their season unbeaten at 18-0 and 14-0 in the SBC with a win over the Redskins Thursday.

Leading the way for Edison with a pair of 38s were Mackenzie Butler and Zoe Grant. Jacque Butler carded a 39 and Shelby Zeiter a 40.

For Port Clinton, Macy Weiss had a low round of 45, followed by a 46 from Emily Reineck, a 53 from Rachel Simpson and another 53 from Jenna Sullivan.

Bellevue 181, Perkins 189

At Thunderbird Hills South, the Lady Red topped the Pirates in Thursday’s non-league match.

For Bellevue, both Claire Berry and Kennedy Miller carded a 43. Laini Carlson added a 46 and Kierstin Tuttamore carded a 49.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 1, Clyde 0

At Clyde, Norwalk edged the Fliers in non-conference action Thursday.

Carlos Galvez scored the Truckers' (1-5-1) lone goal on an unassisted play with 16 minutes remaining in the second half.

Zach Albright made four saves in net for Norwalk, who returns to action Tuesday at Ontario.

Oregon Clay 1, Port Clinton 0

At Oregon, Clay defeated Port Clinton in non-conference action Thursday.

The Redskins (1-6) return to action Saturday at home against Willard.