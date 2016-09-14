Norwalk tops P.C. in battle of area elites

Falling 6-7 (6) in the opening set, Ramos and Ray won 6-2 and 6-0 in the next two sets over the Redskins’ Hannah Roberts and Lauren Steyer.

At No. 1 singles, Port Clinton’s Alyssa Krupp topped Brooke Fries 6-0, 6-0, while at second singles Meghan Gallogly was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 winner over the Truckers’ Megan Berry.

Norwalk’s Anessa Berry beat Lauren Shaw 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. The Truckers (12-2) also got a win at second doubles where Macy Miller and Jordan Gran were 6-2, 6-1 winners over Emma Eickert and Bailey Cole.

The Truckers visit Ontario Thursday, while P.C. is home to Mansfield Madison.

Clyde 5, Huron 0

At Huron, the Fliers (12-1, 7-0) swept the Tigers (6-6) in straight sets on each of the five courts Wednesday to earn an SBC win.

At first singles, Clyde’s Iga Makal topped Elizabeth Mills 6-1, 6-0, while at second singles Melissa Laconis was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Katey Franks. Maddie St. Marie defeated Desiree Fisher 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

At No. 1 doubles, the Fliers got a 6-1, 6-4 win from Addie Martin and Alayna Barrera over Emily Dewey and Madison Carmel. Alicia Klohn and Bree Dowling won 6-1, 6-0 over Gretchen Blackwell and Henna Brunow at second doles.

Clyde hosts Perkins Thursday.

Oak Harbor 5, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, the Rockets (8-8) won all five matches against the Blue Streaks in Wednesday’s non-league match.

At first singles, Oak Harbor’s Paige Priesman won 2-6, 7-5, 10-2 over Jenna Hofer, while at second singles Christine Bolen was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Aubrey Smith and at third singles it was Addi Hasselbach topping Baylie Tieche 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Rockets’ No. 1 duo of Chloe Duquette and Chelsea Heaps was a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 winner over BT Fox and Lizzie Boissenault. Paige Sindeldecker and Sarah Chovanec won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 over Aonesty Cogar and Jurvae Thomas at second doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Edison 181, Port Clinton 182

At Thunderbird Hills South, the Chargers slipped past the Redskins by a single stroke Wednesday to earn a victory in the SBC Bay division match.

Edison’s Matt Kowalski and Port Clinton’s Anthony Paradiso tied for match medalist honors, each shooting a 1-over 37.

Behind Kowalski for the Chargers, Casey Fair shot a 46, followed by a 48 from Thomas Oeder and a pair of 50s from Ryan Nealey and Clayton Betts.

John Young and Jaxton Martinez each carded 48s for the Redskins. Iyan Crawford chipped in a 49.

GIRLS GOLF

Huron 182, Oak Harbor 222

At Thunderbird Hills North, the Tigers had three players shoot 44 or better in an SBC win over the Rockets Wedensday.

Julia Hippely’s 5-over 42 led the way for Huron, which also got a 43 from Rachel Stadler and a 44 from Gabby Buathier. Aubrey Baumler and Kelsey Stadler each carded 53s.

For Oak Harbor, Jaclyn Wojciechowski had a low round of 44, followed by a 51 from Hannah Genzman, a 54 from Kate Tack and a 73 from Madison Grant.

Perkins 181, Margaretta 211

At Woussickett Golf Course, the Pirates had all four scorers shoot a 49 or lower in an SBC victory over the Polar Bears Wednesday.

For Perkins (12-4 in the SBC), Sammy Smith led the way with a 42. Abby Singler carded a 44, while Alaina Sarrica added a 46 and Nancy Siegel had a 49.

For Margaretta, Lydia Harris’ 50 was the low round. Cidny Lewis carded a 52, followed by Faythe Smetzer with a 53 and Rebecca Wobser with a 56.

BOYS SOCCER

Huron 1, Edison 0

At Huron, the Tigers scored one goal midway through the first half and made it stand against Edison Wednesday.

Graham McLashan scored Huron's (3-3) lone goal from outside the Chargers' box.

The Tigers return to action Saturday at Sandusky.

Perkins 8, Toledo Waite 1

At Perkins Twp., the Pirates got two goals each from Garrett Baumgardner and Sam Myers in a non-league rout of the Indians on Wednesday at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium.

Perkins (4-4-1) jumped out to a 4-1 halftime lead and never looked back.

Drew Hill, Logan Dabney, Wesley Gray and Tanner Bilgen all had a goal apiece for the Pirates. Zach Morehart tallied two assists, while Zach Matlick had one.

Cam Anderson registered three saves in goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 4, Edison 0

At Huron, the Tigers scored three goals in a span of six minutes in the seconds half to pull away from Edison Wednesday.

Huron (4-3) was leading 1-0 at halftime after Baylor Fortune scored off an assist from Hayden Petee seven minutes into the game.

In the second half, Petee made it 2-0 off a free kick with 30 minutes to go.

Yavay Faflik scored off a rebound from a corner kick five minutes later and Petee added another goal off an assist from Stevie Holbrook one minute later.

The Tigers return to action Saturday at Mapleton.