In addition to screening the season finale, the library will also make zombie-centric refreshments and games available. Attendees are encouraged to share their series theories, favorite ships, and general love for the show and graphic novel series.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees under 18 will need a signed permission slip, which can be picked up at either the Milan or Berlin library circulation desks or downloaded at www.milan-berlin.lib.oh.us.