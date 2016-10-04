Sandusky native designs HGTV Urban Oasis home

Zuber, architect and owner of Studio Z Architecture in Plymouth, Mich., envisioned and designed the new floor plan that transformed the 1925 Craftsman style bungalow in Ann Arbor for HGTV's 2016 Urban Oasis home. The hour-long show will air at 11 p.m.

“I can’t believe how many people have already called me. I am surprised at how many people are finding it just by the HGTV website,” Zuber said.

Zuber's work schedule was already full with jobs for clients when Nov. 3 she received a phone call from a contractor who wanted her to work with him on a remodel of a home.

“I am so busy I have no time for another job,” Zuber remembered thinking.

“A realtor who had worked with me called and said I really think you should meet with him.”

That realtor had helped HGTV find the home but could not come out and tell Zuber who they were other than in a wink-wink moment.

So Zuber met the contractor and another man at the home to look it over and talk over possibilities on the home. The men already knew what they wanted to do but soon everyone was throwing out ideas for the home.

“It was a fun interview but I didn’t think I did so well,” Zuber said.

It was not by coincidence Zuber, who does many residential remodels, was a perfect fit for the project.

“Our team here selects the locations and the principals working on the home. Everyone is vetted to see who is the best fit for our project,” said Kristine Alm, spokesperson for HGTV.

A couple days later Zuber received another phone call.

This call was a job offer and it was finally revealed the men were with HGTV and this home was the next home for their Urban Oasis project.

“And they said by the way this is hush-hush,” Zuber said.

With an accelerated timeline Zuber in just five weeks time did what normally takes four to six months.

She put the vision down in drawings of floor plans, additions, a luxurious master suite and a guest room that Zuber considers a second master suite.

“I can’t say enough good things about working with HGTV. They were completely respectful of my work and wonderful to work with,” Zuber said.

Zuber went to St. Mary's for all twelve years of her education before graduating in 1984. She found herself at the University of Cincinnati, studying architecture.

Zuber knew when she was only 11 years old that she wanted to be an architect. Her grandmother spent years looking for a new home. During the search, Zuber took floor plans of the homes and redesigned them.

Years later, Zuber met a teacher would cement the future of her life.

Zuber met Be a VanMeter, who was teaching a semester on vernacular architecture, or homes for every day. A guidance counselor wanted Zuber to take a chemistry class.

“I think I am going to need to know styles of homes more than chemistry,” Zuber said.

So Zuber disregarded the advice of her guidance counselor.

“I was so lucky to have Bea VanMeter as my high school art teacher,” she said

Encore schedule of the special

8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17

1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18