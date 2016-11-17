Volunteers sign on to promote NASA Plum Brook

But back on Earth, the space agency faced limitations and couldn’t travel on private land bordering a one-of-a-kind testing facility.

For this mission, creative minds outside NASA proposed a solution proving successful.

Local dignitaries on Thursday recognized the many people who donated money and materials for a new sign welcoming visitors into the NASA Plum Brook Station. It’s located at the relatively new entrance off U.S. 250 at Scheid Road.

A short ceremony started at St. John’s Lutheran Church, across from Plum Brook’s entrance.

Many people there discovered neither NASA nor Plum Brook owns the land about 300 feet inward from Milan and Scheid roads.

A sign situated so far back from the roadway, on NASA property, would be hard for most to notice, thus making it a waste of resources.

So a dedicated batch of local volunteers, calling themselves the Friends of NASA Plum Brook, stepped up to help.

The group has tirelessly advocated and supported the station, generating enormous public support. It’s allowed Plum Brook workers to test spacecraft and rockets before taking flight, which ensures reliability.

Starting about a decade ago, group members spearheaded a marketing campaign for Plum Brook at a time when many viewed the testing center as vastly underused and even unnecessary. Their efforts led to global space leaders today labeling the facility as a world-class operation.

In their latest faithful showing, members acquired an easement from the Hart Family Trust to begin building a sign. They also raised “in excess of $100,000” for construction costs. No public money, including NASA funds, went toward construction.

Now a bidirectional sign, which lights up at night, sits just a few feet from the roadway, greeting visitors cruising by Erie County’s busiest thoroughfare.

“The sign is a testament of the community’s support for NASA, and it’s a testament to what people getting together can do,” said Gen. David Stringer, the NASA Plum Brook Station director. “I want to give a heartfelt ‘thanks’ to everyone who made this happen.”

The Friends group consists of three founding members: Jeff Huber, Tom Kueterman and Kurt Landefeld. While Landefeld left for Florida earlier this year for family obligations, Huber and Kueterman remain active parties to help promote Plum Brook’s strengths.

“The stronger we can make the Plum Brook Station, the more viable it can become, and its survivability becomes that much greater,” Huber said.

Several attendees then took a bus from the church, crossed the street and caught an up-close glimpse of the sign.

“Rocket scientists, entrepreneurs and business owners take their kids to Cedar Point. You never know who you are going to reach with that sign and marketing effort,” Huber said. “The sign is just an extension of our mission. We want to attract private industry to associate with NASA and those who want to locate in Erie County.”

Huber expressed enthusiasm for potential economic development opportunities related to Plum Brook.

“We have big plans for things outside the fence and the surrounding area,” Huber said. “We will also continue to advocate for what’s happening inside the fence. Our primary mission is to make sure Plum Brook remains viable.”

