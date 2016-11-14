Huron grad key engineer to space satellite

That trait serves him well today.

Dence, a 2002 Huron graduate, has spent the past several years as an engineer helping build and prepare the launch of the most sophisticated space weather satellite ever — the GOES-R (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite R-Series). It will be launched into orbit Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

“I think in both the classroom and on the football field you learn a lot of that,” Dence said. “You don’t focus on one side of the field, or you see someone is lined up wrong and you take advantage. It’s the same as school, and the same out here.

“If you’re not sloppy and pay attention to those details, you pick up a lot more things and produce a better product,” he added. “That’s what I focus on, the small stuff.”

Six years of work

Dence works for Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company based in Bethesda, Maryland, with 98,000 employees worldwide.

While playing quarterback at the University of Dayton, Dence was also working internship programs with Lockheed-Martin. He eventually moved out to San Francisco to work on a missile program for the Navy, then worked on an Orion satellite for nearly two years.

He’s since been working a third rotation on GOES-R, a next generation satellite, for the past six years.

On this particular project, Dence is a product engineer, working on three main components.

Dence helped with the magnetometer, which is one of the six weather instruments on the spacecraft. The magnetometer provides information on the general level of geomagnetic activity — and permitting detection of sudden magnetic storms. Those particles can be dangerous to spacecraft and human spaceflight.

In addition, the magnetometer will be used on geomagnetic field measurements, which are important for providing alerts and warnings to customers, including satellite operators and power utilities.

Dence also designed the Sun Point Platform Gimbal (SEGA), a mechanism that is used to accurately point two imaging instruments (EXIS and SUVI) to the sun at all times. It will take images that predict the space environment coming toward Earth.

Lastly, Dence manages a subcontractor who provides a slip ring to Lockheed Martin, which allows for current and signals between the spacecraft and the solar wing.

“The whole purpose of the satellite is to gain insight into weather coming our way,” Dence said. “A lot of different space environment plays into the earth’s environment.”

What does it mean?

Any picture on the weather channel or an app on your phone comes from a GOES satellite. There are several different versions of weather satellites in space, but the GOES-R will feature significant upgrades.

Its most important purpose is improving the detection and observations of meteorological events that directly affect public safety, protection of property and economic health.

It will have three times more channels than previous satellites, offering new products for severe weather forecasting, fire and smoke monitoring, volcanic ash advisories and more. The satellite will also offer images with greater clarity and four times better resolution than earlier satellites.

And perhaps most importantly, this version will increase full scans of the earth to every five minutes — or even every 30 seconds of an area with severe storms.

“If you take all the data collected and processed over the last 50 years of satellites, we will produce more data in the first six months than those combined,” Dence said. “It's 10 times more data flow, and the images we will get will be going from blurry to high resolution.

“It's the comparison of going from a black and white television straight to high definition color,” he added. “This is changing technology. The weather community out there is really excited.”

The GOES-R will take hundreds of images every second in near-infrared, mapping both cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning. Increased lightning rates can be a predictor of looming severe weather, and it could increase lead times for severe storm and tornado warnings.

“If there is someone in a van measuring tornado activity in Oklahoma, right now we can give them a 22-minute warning,” Dence said. “The GOES-R can cut it to eight minutes. That's the kind of capabilities they are bringing.

“It's a Class-A rated mission for NASA and the government, because it deals with human lives,” he added. “That's what makes this mission so important — it's used every day by every person.”

Huron pride

In high school, Dence is widely remembered as a first team All-Ohio quarterback for the Tigers in 2001.

He helped Huron to one of the most talked about and remembered games in Ohio high school playoff history when the Tigers lost a 51-45 shootout to eventual state champion Kenton in a second round game at Fostoria. Dence, who was also named the top player in the Sandusky Bay Conference in 2001, put up video game numbers in the loss.

“It’s funny, because 15 years later, you always think the ‘what if’ scenario with that Kenton game,” Dence said. “It was a great way to go out, but on the other end, a very tough way to go out.”

Dence then went to Dayton, where he spent two years as the backup QB and two years as a special teams starter while the Flyers went 53-6 during his time at the school. He graduated in 2006 with a 3.46 GPA in mechanical engineering, and later got his Masters Degree in the same field from the University of Colorado in 2010.

“I think back to my time at Huron and I keep going back to paying attention to detail — on everything,” Dence said. “Don’t pass stuff by, and make every little detail count.”