Long-awaited NASA Plum Brook rocket tests delayed

Space officials expected to reactivate the B-2 facility this fall with its first project occurring there in almost 20 years.

But several complications pushed back the Morpheus vehicle testing until January. The tests should take about six weeks to complete.

The experiments serve two main purposes, as explained by NASA spokeswoman Jan Wittry:

1. “The tests will demonstrate operation of (B-2) in a lower-cost manner for testing smaller rocket engines or vehicles. This type of testing would be useful for spacecraft, such as lunar- or Mars-lander vehicles.”

2. “The tests will be an opportunity to test lander vehicle technologies. For example, the Morpheus engine is powered by liquid oxygen and liquid methane. This will be the first time such an engine will be tested under simulated space conditions.”

B-2’s pumps help cool rocket exhaust as it passes from the nozzle throughout the rest of the facility, allowing for productive small rocket engine testing — the first step toward handling larger rocket testing.

Space industry leaders characterize the B-2 as Earth’s only facility capable of testing full-scale, upper-stage vehicles and rocket engines under high-altitude and space-like conditions.

NASA funds should fully cover the project’s $300,000 estimated cost.

Understanding NASA Plum Brook's B-2 facility

• The full name is the Spacecraft Propulsion Research Facility, but it's often referred to as B-2

• It's known as the world's only facility capable of testing full-scale, upper-stage vehicles and rocket engines under high-altitude and space-like conditions

• During testing there, an engine or vehicle can be exposed to low ambient pressures, low background temperatures and dynamic solar heating conditions for prolonged periods of time — tests simulating environments the hardware would likely encounter during orbital or interplanetary travel

• The 62-foot vacuum chamber is 38 feet in diameter

• Can support 400,000 pounds of thrusting motion

• It's the biggest space chamber handling liquid hydrogen in the world

• It's the most capable place to test the next generation of space electric propulsion engines

Source: NASA

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel