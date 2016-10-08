Good vibrations being felt at NASA Plum Brook

But NASA officials are feeling nothing but good vibrations after the most significant spacecraft article aced another aspect of testing.

The latest experiments for Orion, a mission aiming to carry astronauts into deep space and possibly Mars, recently ended with overwhelming success.

Vibratory-related tests occurred inside the NASA Plum Brook Station’s Mechanical Vibration Facility.

Characterized as the world’s most powerful spacecraft shaker system, it determined whether Orion could withstand the extreme conditions and objects often encountered in space.

“What we learned is that the design is very good, and we were able to correlate all of our engineering models and make updates to them so they are even more accurate,” said Nicole Smith, the NASA project manager in charge of Orion’s testing at Plum Brook.

Data obtained through testing helps NASA personnel best determine and understand Orion’s capabilities before a scheduled launch, with crew aboard, to the moon in 2021 and Mars sometime afterward.

“The testing that we are doing right now is perfecting the design for that mission,” Smith said.

NASA and other vested parties want astronauts to land on Mars, and they believe Orion represents the best, and really only, avenue to take them there.

“I’m really happy the vibe testing went well,” Smith said. “The whole entire team, including our international partners, is working really great together, and we are learning a lot. It’s been a really good experience so far.”

Sending a shock to the system

Next up for Orion at Plum Brook: Engineers will perform what’s called pyro shock tests.

“That’s where we fire some of the pyrotechnics on some of the (components) that hold the spacecraft to the rocket as well as the fairings,” Smith said. “They release the hardware just as it would do as its going to orbit.”

She continued: “It sends a dynamic shock through the vehicle. We are testing to make sure we understand the environment that is imparting on all of the hardware.”

They’ll then graduate onto solar array testing.

Orion’s solar arrays, four in total, generate electrical power for the spacecraft’s computers and critical life support systems needed so astronauts can explore and survive while in space.

These two tests should take several months, wrapping up sometime in mid-2017.

