NASA lands zoning change for high-tech business park

The trustees in fact agreed to rezone several hundred acres of federal land located outside NASA Plum Brook’s fence along Milan Road (U.S. 250).

The zoning change effectively establishes a framework to create an unprecedented research and development site.

New, high-paying jobs — centering on science, engineering and technology — would work in conjunction with ongoing NASA projects.

NASA still owns the land in question. The entire 6,400-acre site resides in four townships: Huron, Milan, Oxford and Perkins. The possible cutting-edge business park, totaling about 1,000 acres, would be situated within Milan Township.

But Milan Township officials characterized the zoning change as a benefit to their community, neighboring political subdivisions and the entire state.

“To achieve a maximum regional impact, Milan Township will encourage and support the location and expansion of businesses in the fields of aerospace and space simulation within this new zoning district,” trustee Dan Frederick said.

Local station advocates agree with Frederick’s sentiments.

“Ultimately, we want to bring in businesses to that area,” said Tom Kueterman, who represents the Friends of NASA Plum Brook group. The nonprofit promotes and publicizes Plum Brook-related activities. “What we want to see is high-tech development, which would seem to make sense with the world’s largest space testing facility right there. We’re hoping that this will spur some economic development in that area.”

At this time, it’s not known what types of businesses will move into this area and when it could possibly happen.

