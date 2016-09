The trooper has been identified as 48-year-old Kenneth Velez. The Highway Patrol says Velez was standing outside his patrol car “conducting traffic enforcement” when he was struck just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 90 in Lakewood.

The Highway Patrol hasn’t released any details about how Velez was killed.

Velez had been a trooper since November 1989. A statement says he’s survived by three children.