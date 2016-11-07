Oak Harbor's Nate Poiry named Div. II District POY

Joining Poiry on the first team are teammates Tyler Bowlick, Liam Hall and Donovan Damron, as well as Vermilion's Zack Kelly, Sandusky's Max Corso, Huron's Will Wiseman, Clyde's Caleb Nesbit, Perkins' Jacob Maslyk and Port Clinton's Seth Taylor.

Sandusky coach Kevin Sisak was also named Division II public school Coach of the Year.

Earning second team honors were Clyde's Seth Hohman, Huron's Erich Taubennestler, Norwalk's Zach Albright and Petie Adamos, Oak Harbor's Quintin DeWalt and Nick Damron, Perkins' Cam Anderson and Garrett Baumgardner, Port Clinton's Alex St. Leger, Sandusky's Teddi Schreck-Newell and Isaac Campos, and Vermilion's CJ Koller, Drew Dawson and Demetrius Dunson.

Earning honorable mention were Brock Newsome and Garett Taylor of Clyde, Eric Martin and Graham McLashan of Huron, Ian Keefer and Logan Weaver of Norwalk, Zach Hess and Lucas Greggila of Oak Harbor, Kyle Moyer and Dhanush Kota of Perkins, Alex Koskela and Jared Dephner of Port Clinton, Brent Hanson and Ben McCroskey of Sandusky, and Ryan Bodeker and Stasio Gibbons of Vermilion.

Div. III boys

Edison coach Kurri Lewis was named Div. III NCOSSCA public coach of the year, while Willard's Luis Alvarado and Sergio Lopez, as well as the Chargers' James Hill and Nick Lombardi were named to the first team.

Earning second team honors were Edison's Ian Jansen and Willard's Carlos Mazariegos and Sevastian Sivonski.

Edison's Brandon Romell and Bryan Johnston earned honorable mention, as well as Willard's Will Schwan and Michael Perez.

Div. II girls

Oak Harbor coach Renee Williamson was named Divi. II NSOSSCA public coach of the year, while the Rockets' Emalie Barton, Alexa Weis and Noelle Peterson were named to the first team.

Also earning first team honors were Edison's Savanna Smith, Norwalk's Mara Jaworski, Perkins' Kasi Didion, Sandusky's Molly Franklin and Vermilin's Kayleigh Penton.

Named to the second team were Clyde's MJ Overmyer, Edison's Coley Branum, Norwalk's Summerlee Bigler, Kaelyn Harkness and Kaitlyn Gilson, Oak Harbor's Seree Petersen, Mikenzie Blunt and Catlin Sigurdson, Perkins' Anna Pullin, Port Clinton's Taylor Rollins, Sandusky's Hannah Hayberger, and Vermilion's Maddie Waller.

Earning honorable mention were Clyde's Savannah Miller and Lily Royster, Edison's Jillian Danda and Elizabeth Pruitt, Norwalk's Kendall Bigler and Maddie Diederick, Oak Harbor's Kenzie Huntebrinker and Erica Winters, Perkins' Caroline Schuster and Makenna Darr, Port Clinton's Abbey Weldon and Natalie Gottron, Sandusky's Taylor Deppert and Mia Knupke, and Vermilion's Taylor Trbovich and Kennedy Schreve.

Div. III girls

The lone area Division III girls team, Huron placed two players to the all-district first team, one to the second team and two earned honorable mention.

Hayden Petee and Baylor Fortune received first team honors, while Corinne Steuk was named to the second team, and Mackenzie Mullins and Emily Endlish received honorable mention.