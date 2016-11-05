Rockets fall to Celina in regional final

Oak Harbor fell to No. 5 Celina 4-1 in a Division II regional championship game Saturday at Findlay High School after trailing 3-0 at halftime.

The Rockets end the season with their best record in program history and having reached the team’s only regional championship.

“Of course, disappointing, we did not play our best and Celina did — hats off to them,” Oak Harbor coach Ken Filar said. “They came at us. We had the ball the first 10-15 minutes, we played the way we wanted to and then they kind of took over. We had a couple mistakes and then they got their adrenaline up — which is what happens to us when we score. We just couldn’t get that one. And we figured if we held them to one or two we’d be fine, because the wind’s going that way, but that third one got in and it was like, OK.

“But nobody gave up,” he added. “There was no talk about quitting, especially the seniors, they were not going to go out without a fight and I’m proud of them for that. It was an awesome year. A first for Oak Harbor — nobody would have thought we’d have been here. We did, but you always aim high. But to be here, it’s a great experience. It would’ve been better to win it, but hats off to Celina. We’re pulling for them.”

Oak Harbor senior Tyler Bowlick scored the lone goal for the Rockets with 24:54 left in the second half, as he got the ball at his feet on the right side of the field down 3-0, turned and sent a rocket to the upper left corner with his left foot.

Oak Harbor almost pulled to within one goal two minutes later as Holden Pelz got through the Bulldogs’ defense, but Celina keeper Aden Gariety came up with the ball with his legs.

“That got them up,” Filar said of Bowlick’s goal. “And then we had more shots, we had more chances. The keeper made some great saves. Holden Pelz had a chip shot right to the keeper and the ball hit somebody and it went right under the keeper’s foot or otherwise that would’ve been 3-2. When it’s a one goal game and it goes right down to the wire, it goes down to that last second.”

With 14:40 left, Gariety made another huge save for Celina as Nate Poiry placed a shot to the upper left corner that Gariety just got a hand on. The Bulldogs had cleared out an Oak Harbor corner kick, but Donovan Damron corralled the ball and passed it to Quintin DeWalt, who passed it to Poiry inside the box for a nice bit of possession leading up to the shot.

The Bulldogs essentially put away the game with 6:48 to play as Payton Smalley scored off a free kick wide left of the box that he placed to the far post.

In the first half, Celina scored its first goal of the game under seven minutes into the game as Jarren Casto scored off a cross from Garrett Weininger. Celina’s Brennen Piper made it 2-0 with 14:42 left in the half as he dribbled through the Rockets’ defense to score the second goal of the game.

Celina’s third goal came off a head’s up hustle play from Austin Hines. The Bulldogs had a free kick from distance that nobody got on the end of. The ball looked like it was going out, but Hines ran it down and played it across to Sean Klosterman, who scored the goal with 10:38 left in the half.

While the Bulldogs had Oak Harbor under pressure much of the first half, the Rockets had a handful of solid chances they weren’t able to finish.

With 22:46 left in the half, Poiry sent a cross in to the Bulldogs’ box that Gariety pulled down. With four minutes left, Poiry had a breakaway past Celina’s sweeper, but was fouled. Liam Hall took the free kick, and Pelz headed it wide left of the goal. And with 30 seconds left in the half, Bowlick sent a left-footed shot from distance that went just over the crossbar.

While it was the Rockets’ first regional championship game, Filar doesn’t attribute the rough start to nerves.

“They didn’t seem like that in pregame,” he said. “They seemed like they were ready. Just execution was off. The more you advance in the tournament, the other team plays faster — I don’t mean just fast runners — but they move the ball faster and of course, they’re (Celina) very big and fast. And we’re not a big team, so they kind of overpowered us a little bit and we were not used to being down by two goals or anything like that. But they didn’t quit — that’s the theme I want to leave them with today at the end.”

Celina improves to 20-1 and goes on to play Div. II No. 7 Revere in a state semifinal Wednesday. After losing their opener 4-3 to Findlay, the Bulldogs have won 20 straight games, including defeating Vermilion 2-0 in the regional semifinal Nov. 2.

Oak Harbor loses 13 seniors, who led the team to its first-ever regional semifinal last season and first-ever regional final this year.

“They just work together so well,” Filar said of his senior class. “It’s a lot of personalities and sometimes they get along and sometimes they don’t, but when it comes down to it, they just play together the way they know how, they didn’t quit and I’m proud of them. They came a long way.”