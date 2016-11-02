Oak Harbor tops Bay, reaches first-ever regional final

Oak Harbor’s boys soccer team advanced to the program’s first-ever regional championship with a 2-1 win Wednesday over Bay in a Division II regional semifinal. Last season, the Rockets lost to Elida in overtime of a regional semifinal 2-1 at Findlay.

“This is the farthest we’ve ever gone in school history. Last year was one step, we took another step tonight,” Oak Harbor coach Ken Filar said. “We have a great group of seniors and they just play real well together, they’ve grown up together and we’re just taking it one step at a time.

“A group effort. A lot of guts,” he added. “They didn’t leave anything out there. Kids were cramping up, but still gutting it out. Good team defense — we didn’t move the ball as good as I’d like us to, but that’s because Bay doesn’t let you. But we took advantage of our opportunities.”

Oak Harbor, ranked No. 11 in Div. II in the final OSSCA poll, broke open a 1-1 tie as Nate Poiry scored the game-winner for Oak Harbor with 18:45 left in the second half off an assist from Liam Hall.

After taking the 2-1 lead, Oak Harbor keeper Andy Buderer held off a rash of Bay chances over the last 10 minutes to hold on to the advantage.

With 9:47 left in the game, Bay’s Noah Beck got off a header in front of the goal that Buderer fell on, preserving the lead. Then with 2:50 left, Buderer came out to the edge of the box to make a save, picking the ball out of the air away from a Bay forward. And with 30 seconds left, Bay had a header off a free kick down by the right corner that Buderer came up with.

“As a guy who loves hockey, the phrase — stand on their head (applies),” Filar said of Buderer’s goaltending. “Andy Buderer, he’s only a junior, he’s going to get better. With a senior-laden team — we’re losing eight starters, we go 12 deep usually (off the bench), sometimes 13-14 and nine of those guys are seniors, so when we got guys like Andy coming back and Nick Damron up top, Tristan Lacer in the back left is a sophomore and stepped up in a big game, just a great team effort.”

Oak Harbor got on the board first as Poiry crossed a ball in to Mark Bodi from the right side of the box with 22:21 left in the first half. Bodi caught the Bay keeper off guard as he slotted the ball low and to the bottom left corner.

“Mark’s kind of the guy who’s our 12th guy — he plays forward, he plays midfield, he plays defense, he plays them all,” Filar said. “He just brings the energy. It works against him sometimes because we don’t start him a lot of time because it’s like ‘Where are we going to need him? Where are we going to plug him in?’”

Bodi also scored the first goal of the game in the Rockets’ 5-1 district championship win over Maumee Oct. 27.

“So that’s two goals in a row (for him),” Filar said. “Two big games, two goals.”

After Bodi’s goal, however, Bay equalized a minute and a half later as Colin MacMillan scored a goal from distance that just got past Oak Harbor keeper Andy Buderer’s outstretched hands to the bottom right corner.

Oak Harbor goes on to face Celina (Div. II No. 5) Saturday in a regional title game, while Bay, ranked No. 6 in Div. II, ends its season shy of a state semifinal for the first time since 2011, with a record of 13-3-4.

Celina 2, Vermilion 0

At Findlay, Vermilion fell to Celina in a Division II regional semifinal Wednesday.

The Bulldogs broke open a scoreless tie with a pair of goals from Brennen Piper in the final 10 minutes.

Keeper Ryan Habermehl finished with five saves for the Sailors, who end the season with a record of 14-5-1 and the program’s first-ever district championship.