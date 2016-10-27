Sailors beat Lexington for first district title

But it was on the biggest stage thus far, as the Sailors won their first district championship in program history Thursday with a 3-2 win over Lexington at Clyde’s Robert J. Bishop Stadium.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” Vermilion coach Kurt Innes said. “They’ve worked so hard since January to right now and it couldn’t have gone any other way, in my opinion. Second half didn’t start our way, but we battled back and got it done and held on.”

With Vermilion leading 2-0 at halftime, the two-time defending district champion Minutemen (10-9) scored two goals in the first five minutes of the second half to knot things up and take the wind out of Vermilion’s sails.

But Nik Barkdull scored his third goal in the Sailors’ district campaign with 5:55 remaining to lift Vermilion (14-4-1) to its first ever regional semifinal — Wednesday against Celina (18-1) at Findlay High School.

“It’s three goals in two games for him,” Innes said. “He’s a poised player. He plays a lot of sports, has a lot of varsity experience and it showed. To be in that position — lose the ball, lose control of the ball then go through and get it and finish it.”

In Vermilion’s sectional championship game, a 2-1 win over Sandusky in overtime, the Blue Streaks tied the game with 1:11 left to force overtime, but the Sailors scored with five minutes left in the first overtime period as Barkdull found leading-goal scorer Zack Kelly to advance to the district semifinal.

The experience from that game, and other close games this season, helped the Sailors overcome the second half momentum swing.

“Just a resilient team — we’ve played some good teams this year and had times where it hasn’t always gone our way,” Innes said. “And I think that showed tonight. When things aren’t going your way you’ve got to take a deep breath, relax, battle through it. It’s not going to be a walk through the park in a district championship. I told them before the game, you’re going to have some sort of adversity at some point; you got to fight through it.”

In Thursday’s game, Lexington cut into the Sailor’s lead less than two minutes into the second half as Vermilion was called for a hand ball in the box and the Minutemen were awarded a penalty kick.

Mason Kearns took the shot and slotted it to the lower left corner, while Vermilion keeper Ryan Habermehl dove the other way.

Lexington scored its second goal to knot things up just under two minutes later as Kearns found Mike Sazdanoff in the box off a long throw in. Sazandoff eluded a pair of Sailor defenders and slotted the ball past Habermehl to make it 2-2 less than five minutes into the half.

Innes told the Sailors to stay calm after they lost their early lead and his advice proved solid.

“I just said, ‘Be patient, relax, it’s going to happen. It’s not always going to be going our way, you just got to relax, battle through it and when you do that good things will happen,’” he said.

Vermilion’s first half goals were a pair of beautiful clinical set piece goals, both assisted by Logan Penton.

The first came with 18:41 left in the first half as Penton sent in a corner kick that CJ Koller headed to the far post past Lexington keeper Tyler Stehle’s grasp.

Vermilion made it 2-0 with just under 10 minutes left in the first half as Penton sent in a free kick from 30 yards out that Drew Dawson headed in.

“That team has so much potential and they have so much talent,” Innes said of his team. “In some of the games we’ve played this year, I was like, ‘We’ve got a real good team here. We have a real opportunity to do something.’ And the kids just had to buy into it and they did — you’re a district champion. You’re a champion. They definitely bought in.”

Oak Harbor 5, Maumee 1

At Millbury, the Rockets set a school record with 17 wins, and returned to the Div. II regionals for the second straight season with Thursday's 5-1 win over Maumee at Lake High School.

Oak Harbor (17-1-1) will face the winner of Saturday's Bay-Rocky River game in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Perkins High School.

The Rockets got goals from four different players in the win. Mark Bodi opened up the scoring late in the first half for a 1-0 lead at the half.

Oak Harbor got two second half goals from outside shots by Liam Hall. Nate Poiry and Tyler Bowlick each added second half goals as well to pull away. Maumee got a late goal midway through the second period on a penalty kick.

Bowlick, Poiry, Hall, and Nick Damron each assisted on goals as well. Andy Buderer stopped all shots on goalThursday except the PK.