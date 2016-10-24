Norwalk loses in PK shootout

After finishing the regular season with a 5-9-2 record, the Truckers won a pair of Division II sectional games — including a 2-1 sectional championship victory over Ontario, the No. 1 seed in their district, who beat them twice in the regular season. But Norwalk's second season run ended Monday after over 110 minutes of soccer as Lexington defeated the Truckers 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout in a district semifinal at Clyde.

"We've preached all year that we want to play our best by the end of the year," first-year Norwalk head coach Jon Kijowski said. "Starting out it wasn't like that, but that's what happens when you take over a program and you try to implement a new style and new expectations.

"So it took us a while to get going there and then we started to find our rhythm at the right time, which was awesome, because that's what we wanted to do and the kids bought into it," he added. "I can't give my kids enough credit. Sometimes it's hard to trust your coach, because there's always some doubt. But they bought in. It took us a while to finally do what we wanted to do, but they bought in and the credit goes to them. I can sit here and preach about tactics and everything, but when it comes down to it, it's their effort on the field and if they're buying into the system, and it's what they did."

In the penalty kick shootout, Norwalk took the first shot, as senior Ian Keefer stepped up to face Lexington keeper Tyler Stehle.

Stehle saved Keefer's shot, then turned around and took the Minutemen's (10-8) first shot against Norwalk keeper Zach Albright. Stehle's shot got past Albright into the upper left part of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Next up for the Truckers was junior Luke Kelly, whose shot sailed over the upper right corner of the goal. After that, Lexington senior Anthony Vellucci put his shot to the low right for a 2-0 lead in the shootout.

Norwalk went 0 for 3 in its first three shots as Eli Cruz's shot was saved on the next one, but the Minutemen turned around and missed their next shot as Mike Sazdanoff hit the football goal post over the crossbar.

Junior Petie Adamos stepped up next for the Truckers and placed his shot in the upper right corner to pull within 2-1 in the shootout, but Lexington's Austin Eifrid put the game away for the Minutemen on the next shot to win, 3-1.

"I think we got away from what we did in practice," Kijowski said of the PKs. "A lot of the times we went low in practice, and we put them up high today and kind of went away from what we typically do. So, it might have been youth, but we'll take the experience though, definitely.

"We have a lot of young guys that will come back," he added. "It's unfortunate that this senior group has to go out this way, but I know they're really proud of the group of boys that they had with them, they're ecstatic that they made it this far. Even though our season was kind of a roller coaster, they've been thrilled."

The Truckers came out in the first half playing shutdown defense, limiting Lexington's shots, but also not getting many themselves.

"Honestly, I thought we were too defensive-minded, especially in the first half," Kijowski said. "We preached 'contain' all year, but we like to contain all over the field. I thought in the first half we were sitting way too far back just kind of waiting on the 18 — waiting for them to come at us. We talked about it at halftime and I think we got a little bit better, but definitely not the way that we're capable of, but we made it through two forty minute halves and two fifteen minute (overtime) halves and we gave ourselves a shot."

In the second half, the Truckers got forward more offensively, which also opened them up for more pressure from the Minutemen offense.

Norwalk had a nice chance midway through the second half as they played a free kick from 30 yards out to Adamos in the box. Adamos got his head on the ball, but Stehle grabbed it, and Adamos was called offside on the play.

Another good opportunity came with eight minutes left in the half, as Cruz got free at the top of the box and hit a shot, but it sailed wide right.

On the other side, Lexington's chances were led by junior Erick Sanchez. Sanchez got through the center of Norwalk's defense with 13:30 left in the first half, but was ran down by a Trucker defender and Albright. With three minutes left, Sanchez was 1 vs. 1 against Albright and the Norwalk keeper came up with the save. Albright also came up with what would turn out to be the play of the game in regulation with 1:42 left as Sanchez was slide tackled in the box and awarded a penalty kick. Vellucci stepped up to take the PK and slotted it low to the left side, but Albright came up with the save.

"Zach's a phenomenal keeper," Kijowski said. "We are extremely happy that he's coming back next year. Since Day 1, Game 1, he's been a rock for us. He's had over 100 saves on the year — I don't know how many saves he had on the night, we had him at eight, but that's probably a low estimate, because we were getting peppered all night — he's saved us a lot and he had a heck of a game tonight. He's got nothing to hang his head about, that's for sure."

Lexington goes on the play Vermilion in a Div. II district championship Thursday back at Clyde, after the Sailors beat Mansfield Madison 4-1 in the late game. Norwalk, meanwhile, ends the season with a 7-10-2 record as sectional champions with the experience of a penalty kick shootout under their belts.

"I'm happy because we're laying the groundwork for the years to come — if we can get everyone to buy in, I think we're going to be tough to beat in the coming years, that's for sure," Kijowski said.

Vermilion 4, Mansfield Madison 1

At Clyde, in a Div. II district semifinal game that started an hour later than scheduled because of the penalty kick shootout in the Norwalk-Lexington game, Vermilion defeated Mansfield Madison Monday.

The Sailors (13-4-1) advance to play Lexington Thursday in a Div. II district championship, while Madison ends the season with a 12-4-3 record.

Vermilion led 1-0 after the first half, as Nik Barkdull scored with under a minute left in the half.

In the second half, the Sailors increased their lead to 2-0 as Zack Kelley scored 13 minutes into the half.

Madison scored its lone goal of the night two minutes later as James Wagner scored for the Rams.

But Kelley came back to make it 3-1 a minute later. Barkdull scored the final goal of the game with 14 minutes left for the final score.

Oak Harbor 4, Genoa 0

At Lake, Oak Harbor defeated Genoa in a Div. II district semifinal Monday.

Four different players scored for the Rockets (16-1-1), who led 1-0 at halftime, as Nate Poiry scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Liam Hall.

In the first minute of the second half, Holden Pelz crossed the ball in from the right touchline to Hall, who finished it to the far post for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Damron scored the Rockets' third goal as a shot from Poiry rebounded out off the Genoa keeper. Tyler Bowlick scored the final goal for Oak Harbor off a pass from Hall.

Andy Buderer made five saves for the Rockets in goal as Oak Harbor came up with its third straight shutout and seventh of the season.

Genoa ends the season with a 7-10-1 record, while the Rockets go on to face Maumee (11-6-2) in a district championship at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Lake.