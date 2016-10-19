Sailors top Sandusky in OT in sectional title game

The ball fell to junior Isaac Campos just outside Vermilion's box and Campos put away the game-tying shot with 1:11 remaining to extend the Blue Streaks' season to overtime.

In overtime, however, it was Vermilion (12-4-1) coming away with the big goal for the Division II sectional championship win. The Sailors' Nik Barkdull played a ball through to Zack Kelly, who outran the Streaks' defense to score with just under five minutes left in the overtime period for the win.

"Sometimes you don't know as a coach if you're reaching them, but when we talked at the beginning of the game and at halftime, and we kept shouting throughout the game onto the field that it's an uphill battle — keep fighting and keep fighting and keep fighting," Sandusky coach Kevin Sisak said. "I think they were listening because a great kid (Campos) made a great play. We're just so proud of the season that they had and what they accomplished. It was as loud as a football team scoring a touchdown (in here). It was an exciting experience for the kids."

Sandusky finishes the season with a 13-3-2 record, for its best record in program history and its first playoff win (3-1 over Huron Monday) in over 15 years.

"First of all, hats off to Sandusky," Vermilion coach Kurt Innes said. "They're a great team, real good team. A lot of respect for all their coaches and their players. They've come a long way, so hats off to them.

"That's two very good soccer teams battling it out and unfortunately there had to be a winner and a loser, and we were on the good side," he added. "That's hats off to our boys — you give up a late goal like that in regulation, it could be deflating, but we stuck with it and Zack did what he's done all year — put another ball in the back of the net for us."

With just under four minutes left in the second half, up 1-0, Vermilion almost made it 2-0 as Logan Penton played a ball into Kelly whose shot Brent Hanson stopped on the line with his legs then fell on for a huge save.

"With about five minutes left, he made a save that pretty much should have been a goal," Sisak said of Hanson. "The ball just spun and spun on the line. It felt like divine intervention a little bit — that we were supposed to come from behind and tie it up. And we did and it was just a magical experience. A terrific ending — you couldn't have asked for a better high school soccer game tonight."

The first goal of the game was scored by Vermilion's Fielding Featherston with 5:55 left in the first half. Featherston dribbled through Sandusky's defense and slotted the ball low past Hanson's hands to the low right corner.

Both Sandusky's and Vermilion's defenses had big games in a matchup where goals were few and far between.

"Our defense — they don't get enough credit — I know I've said it before, but Ben McCroskey, Nathan Nickles, Sheyden Ahlers, Oscar Gonzalez and Shawn Swopes are our five defenders that we used all year and those are my guys," Sisak said. "They're terrific soccer players and good athletes and even better young men."

Vermilion, meanwhile, was able to shut down Sandusky's speedy duo of Teddi Schreck-Newell and Toby Hill up front.

"We talked at practice, that they like to play the ball over top and they like to connect with their forwards who are fast," Innes said. "I told our line that we got to win everything out of the air and to our goalie, Ryan (Habermehl), that you got to come out and collect those balls because especially on this surface, if it runs through we're in trouble, especially with the pace that they have. So I thought Ryan played a great game. I thought our back line played awesome — Caleb McCullough was fantastic, Ryan Bodecker was awesome in the defensive center mid. Demetrius (Dunson), Stasio (Gibbons), everybody did great."

Vermilion returns to action Monday against Mansfield Madison in a Div. II district semifinal at Clyde. The Rams defeated Tiffin Columbian 3-0 Wednesday in another Div. II sectional title game going on at the same time as Vermilion vs. Sandusky.

Sandusky, which joins the Sandusky Bay Conference next year, finishes the season with its highest win total in program history.

"It's going to be tough to walk away — we definitely wanted to reach our full potential, and we didn't this year. We have some holes to fill with seniors leaving, but we also have some young up and coming guys and we get see Vermilion twice next year in SBC play," Sisak said. "They're a really good program and playing them is going to make us better. I know tonight made us better in the long run.

"I told my kids it's OK to cry it out because it hurts, but if they're going to cry, hopefully they can cry because it happened and that they had something that meant so much to them and now it's over," he added. "So we have to handle the aftermath now and hopefully they made some good memories."

Norwalk 2, Ontario 1

At Ontario, first-year Norwalk boys soccer coach Jon Kijowski was in awe after Wednesday’s 2-1 sectional final win over Ontario.

After losing to the Warriors twice in the regular season, the Truckers won the match that mattered the most.

“I’m speechless,” Kijowski said. “We’ve been preaching to our guys ‘Contain, contain. Get 10 or 11 guys behind the ball.’ We did that tonight.”

Kijowski knew that despite getting on the board first, the game was far from over.

“We know Ontario is very high-energy,” he said. “They like to get numbers forward. It was nice to get one in there, but we never felt safe against that team. They’re a very, very good team. I’m just kind of speechless right now.”

Eli Cruz scored the first goal with just 38.4 seconds remaining in the first half. Carlos Galvez added the second and final score with 12:49 left in the second half.

“We don’t have a lot of guys that finish, but (Cruz) seems to step up in the big moments,” Kijowski said. “That first goal that he put in was awesome. We’re happy to have him because we’ve needed someone to step up all year and now is the time we really need somebody to do it. He also had our goal in the game against Clyde too.”

Ontario got on the board with only 41 seconds to go in the game on a goal by Danny Lamport.

Norwalk, who is the No. 8 seed in the Div. II Clyde District, will take on No. 5 Lexington Monday at Clyde. Lexington took down Perkins 1-0 to advance.

Kijowski and the Truckers, though, are soaking in the moment for the time being.

“I’m just speechless,” he said. “I’ve told these kids all year we’re going to keep working and working and working to play our best soccer towards the end of the year. Our regular season didn’t end up the way we wanted it to. But we told them that the tournament is a new season and when we got our draw we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy road. So getting to the district tournament really makes me proud of these guys.”

Lexington 1, Perkins 0

At Lexington, the Minutemen defeated Perkins in a Division II sectional final Wednesday.

Genoa 3, Port Clinton 0

At Genoa, the Comets defeated Port Clinton in a Div. II sectional title game Wednesday.

The Redskins finish the season with a 4-13 record.