Vermilion tops Perkins in double overtime

PERKINS TWP. — Vermilion junior Kayleigh Penton has had quite a two-day stretch to begin the week.

One day after being named the Sandusky Bay Conference Player of the Year, Penton scored in the 108th minute on a free kick during a second overtime to top Perkins, 1-0, in a Division II sectional semifinal Tuesday at Fireland Regional Medical Center Stadium.

"We always leave it up to Kayleigh Penton," Vermilion coach Kristen Hayden said. "If we get an opportunity on a set piece on a foul close in, she takes her chances whenever she can. Obviously, she got that one right."

With the win, No. 7 seed Vermilion improved to 7-7-3 overall and advanced to visit No. 3 Lexington at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 6 Perkins ends its season with a record of 6-8-3.

"Penton is the SBC player of the year, and yes, we fouled her," Perkins coach Steve Schuster said. "We know how dangerous her free kicks are, and we worked on that. That was her closest one of the night and she put it into the upper (right corner)."

Penton scored off of a free kick after a foul by the Pirates with 2:19 left in the second overtime.

"You can't stop that," Schuster said. "As good as (Perkins goalie Allison Schuster) played in goal, you're helpless when they put it in that top right corner. You can't touch it, and that's her speciality and strength."

The teams played last week during the regular season to a 3-3 draw.

"I think our heart definitely showed in the last half of the second overtime. Our team spirit was at an all-time high and we definitely worked together to win the game," Penton said. "I thought going into the game we were pumped and would've done anything to put the ball in the back of the net."

Neither team was able to dial up enough offense for a goal through regulation and the first overtime period. The Pirates' Kasi Didion crossed a ball intended for Lexi Wilson, but Vermilion goalie Claudia Wilson, a freshman stepped in front of it.

"Perkins is very well-coached and they do a great job of defending," Hayden said. "Both teams had their chances, so it's no doubt it did turn out like this."

Later, a shot by Vermilion's Macy Urig went left of the goal on a good scoring chance. A shot by Jenna Graham was saved by Schuster as the game went into overtime.

"It's heartbreaking. When you know the girls are giving it everything that they have, it's tough,” Schuster said. "It wasn't like I was subbing them and giving them rest. They were playing their hearts out and left it on the field."

The Sailors had two great chances early in the first overtime. Maddie Waller sent in a shot from the far right side. It went past Schuster but off of the left goalpost. Less than a minute later, Penton unleashed a shot but it was saved by Schuster.

"This season has been a huge building block for our program," Schuster said. "The ties we had easily could've been wins and we moved our program forward."

Edison 2, Mansfield Senior 0

At Milan, Edison defeated Mansfield Senior (5-11) in a Division II sectional semifinal Tuesday.

The Chargers (9-5-3) advance to play Clear Fork in a sectional title game Saturday at Clear Fork.

No further information was provided.

Napoleon 7, Port Clinton 0

At Napoleon, the Wildcats (4-8-5) defeated Port Clinton in a Division II sectional semifinal Tuesday.

The Redskins end the season with a 3-13-1 record.

BOYS SOCCER

Willard 8, Galion 0

At Willard, the Crimson Flashes routed Galion in a Division III sectional semifinal Tuesday.

Willard (5-10-2) advances to play Mansfield Christian in a sectional title game Thursday at Mansfield.

No further information was provided.