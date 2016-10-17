Rockets’ Poiry, Vermilion’s Penton named SBC POY

Poiry, who played for the 14-1-1 Rockets, scored nearly 60 points in 16 games, registering 24 goals and 10 assists. His efforts earned him Sandusky Bay Conference Most Outstanding Performer honors as the all-league teams were released Monday.

For Penton, she helped the Sailors to 6-7-3 record in their first year competing in the league, tallying 33 points on 14 goals and five assists to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors on the girls side.

Joining Poiry on the first-team boys squad were teammates Donovan Damron (defender), Tyler Bowlick (midfielder), Liam Hall (midfielder) and Nick Damron (attacker).

Other first-team selections included Huron’s Will Wiseman (goalkeeper), Edison’s James Hill (defender), Vermilion’s Demetrius Dunson (defender), Clyde’s Caleb Nesbit (defender), Clyde’s Seth Hohman (midfielder), Edison’s Nick Lombardi (midfielder) and Vermilion attacker Zack Kelly. Hill and Poiry were both unanimous selections.

Penton was the lone Vermilion player on a first-team that also consisted of Clyde’s MJ Overmyer (Clyde), Oak Harbor defenders Ema Barton and Seree Petersen , Huron’s Corinne Steuk (defender) and Perkins’ McKenna Darr (defender). Those named up front with Penton included Oak Harbor’s Noelle Petersen (midfielder), Huron’s Stevie Holbrook (midfielder), Edison’s Coley Branum (midfielder), Huron’s Hayden Petee (attacker), Oak Harbor’s Alexa Weis and Edison’s Savanna Smith (attacker). Barton, Seree Petersen, Noelle Petersen and Petee were all unanimous selections.

Perkin’s Allie Schuster (goalkeeper), Edison’s Jillian Danda (defender), Port Clinton’s Abbey Weldon (defender), Huron’s Yavay Faflik (defender) and Perkins’ Marina Zappa (defender) were all selected to the backend of the second team. Perkins’ Caroline Schuster (midfielder), Huron’s Baylor Fortune (midfielder), Oak Harbor’s Kenzie Huntebrinker (midfielder), Clyde’s Savannah Miller (midfielder), Perkins’ Kasi Didion (attacker), Oak Harbor’s Catlin Sigurdson (attacker) and Vermilion’s Maddie Walter (attacker) were second-team selections up front.

Those making second team on the boys side were Oak Harbor’s Andy Buderer (goalkeeper), Zach Hess (defender) and Quintin DeWalt (defender); Huron’s Max Martin (defender), Erich Taubennestler (midfielder) and Eric Martin (attacker); Perkins’ Kyle Moyer (defender); Vermilion’s CJ Koller (midfielder); Edison’s Ian Janssen (midfielder); Clyde’s Brock Newsome (attacker) along with Port Clinton’s Seth Taylor (midfielder) and Alex St. Leger (attacker).

All-SBC Boys Soccer Teams

First Team

Goalkeeper — Will Wiseman (Huron); Defenders — James Hill (Edison), Donovan Damron (Oak Harbor), Demetrius Dunson (Vermilion), Caleb Nesbit (Clyde); Midfielders — Tyler Bowlick (Oak Harbor), Liam Hall (Oak Harbor), Seth Hohman (Clyde), NIck Lombardi (Edison); Attackers — Zack Kelly (Vermilion), Nate Poiry (Oak Harbor), Nick Damron (Oak Harbor).

Second Team

Goalkeeper — Andy Buderer (Oak Harbor); Defenders — Zach Hess (Oak Harbor), Max Martin (Huron), Kyle Moyer (Perkins), Quintin DeWalt (Oak Harbor); Midfielders — CJ Koller (Vermilion), Seth Tayler (Port Clinton), Erich Taubennestler (Huron), Ian Janssen (Edison); Attackers — Eric Martin (Huron), Alex St. Leger (Port Clinton), Brock Newsome (Clyde).

Honorable mention

Clyde: Keegan Schmitz, Wyatt Back, Lance Daniels, Kyle Baker, Victor Guzman.

Edison: Austin Hancock, Brandon Romell, Jack Mong, Chase O’Dell, Bryan Johnston.

Huron: Graham McGlashan, Drew Mamere, Cameron Pickett, Luke Wood, Carlos Flores.

Old Fort: Erick Bell, Luke Wagner, David Kupka, Brennan Withrow, Harmon Chanels.

Perkins: Jacob Maslyk, Garett Baumgardner, Dhanush Kota, Lucas Salmon, Sam Myers.

Port Clinton: Alex Koskela, Jared Depner, Dean Colston, Kaleb Mizener, Thomas Keville.

Vermilion: Drew Dawson, Logan Penton, Ryan Bodeker, Caleb McCullough, Stasio Gibbons.

Most Outstanding Performer: Nate Poiry, Oak Harbor.

All-SBC Girls Soccer Teams

First Team

Goalkeeper — MJ Overmyer (Clyde); Defenders — Em Barton (Oak Harbor), Seree Petersen (Oak Harbor), Corinne Steuk (Huron), McKenna Darr (Perkins); Midfielders — Noelle Petersen (Oak Harbor), Kayleigh Penton (Vermilion), Stevie Holbrook (Huron), Coley Branum (Edison); Attackers — Hayden Petee (Huron), Alexa Weis (Oak Harbor), Savanna Smith (Edison).

Second Team

Goalkeeper — Allie Schuster (Perkins); Defenders — Jillian Danda (Edison), Abbey Weldon (Port Clinton), Yavay Faflik (Huron), Marina Zappa (Perkins); Midfielders — Caroline Schuster, Baylor Fortune (Huron), Kenzie Huntebrinker (Oak Harbor), Savannah Miller (Clyde); Attackers — Kasi Didion (Perkins), Caitlin Sigurdson (Oak Harbor), Maddie Walter (Vermilion).

Honorable mention

Clyde: Samantha Alexander, Lily Royster, Hannah Eichert, Renae Eberly, Kaylee Klinski.

Edison: Hannah Ceja, Elizabeth Praitt, Josie Soviak, Shauna Staub, Natalie White.

HUron: Olivia Wolff, Mackenzie Mullins, Kaelyn Demmon, Emma Golling, Emily Endlish.

Oak Harbor: Chelsea Rathbun, Miki Blunt, Abbie Eoff, Eric Winters, Abbie Mizelle.

Perkins: Anna Pullen, Kiana Moen, Maddie Levine, Macie Bing, Olivia Howard.

Port Clinton: Maria Gluth, Natalie Gottron, Mackenzie Taylor, Taylor Rollins, Isabelle Rospert.

Vermilion: Kennedy Shreve, Taylor Trbovich, Lexi Koeth, Lauren Maki, Riley Allen.

Most Outstanding Performer: Kayleigh Penton, Vermilion.

CROSS COUNTRY

Krewson, Moser win SBC titles

Perkins’ Owen Krewson repeated as SBC Bay division champion in the boys meet, running a personal-best time of 15:29.06 to re-break his course record at the Bowling Green State University Firelands campus Saturday morning.

However, the Pirates’ run of six straight team titles came to an end as Edison, paced by the freshmen duo of Daniel Lambert and Tyler Coon who were third and fifth, respectively, overtook Perkins in team points.

Edison swept the team titles for the first time since 2008 as the girls beat out Huron by seven points.

Huron sophomore Grace Moser earned her first SBC championship by a running a time of 19:29.80.

In the River division, the St. Mary Central Catholic girls earned the division’s first-ever team title, beating out Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic. The Panthers boys tied with Old Fort for first place, but lost out on the title due to the sixth-runner tiebreaker.

St. Wendelin runners Nick DeHaven and Sophia Volpe were champions in their respective races.

Those who finished in spots 1-7 earned first-team all-SBC honors, while those in spots (8-14) were recognized with second-team honors.

All-SBC Bay Division Boys Cross Country Teams

First Team

1. Owen Krewson, Perkins (15:29.06); 2. Parker Brown, Perkins (16:22.78); 3. Daniel Lambert, Edison (16:24.96); 4. Joel Duffield, Perkins (16:32.29); 5. Tyler Coon, Edison (16:37.89); 6. Nathan Pack, Huron (16:39.15); 7. Gavin Schaeffer, Edison (16:59.25).

Second Team

8. Josh Stanley, Margaretta (17:05.81); 9. Isaac Lindo, Vermilion (17:07.08); 10. Austin Tallman, Oak Harbor (17:10.85); 11. Justin See, Vermilion (17:17.79); 12. Ronald Brandal, Huron (17:24.12); 13. Casey Vancauwenberg, Huron (17:27.80); 14. Dylan Burns, Edison (17:31.38).

Most Outstanding Performer: Owen Krewson, Perkins

All-SBC River Division Boys Cross Country Teams

First Team

1. Nick DeHaven, St. Wendelin (16:21.08); 2. Patrick Castillo, St. Wendelin (17:00.00); 3. George Kaftan, St. Mary C.C. (17:07.96); 4. Devyn Smith, Old Fort (17:11.24); 5. Braden Schaser, Lakota (17:11.77); 6. MIke Heilmann, Old Fort (17:14.00); 7. Tyler Nason, Fremont St. Joseph C.C. (17:16.74).

Second Team

8. Nate Vasquez, SJCC (17:23.11); 9. Chris Dudenhoefer, SMCC (17:25.24); 10. Jacob Clark, Old Fort (17:28.75); 11. Jacob Near, SMCC (17:36.47); 12. Carlos Torres, SMCC (17:44.65); 13. Dylan Moes, Lakota (17:46.49); 14. Robert Anstead, Old Fort (17:48.89).

Most Outstanding Performer: Nick DeHaven, St. Wendelin.

All-SBC Bay Division Girls Cross Country Teams

First Team

1. Grace Moser, Huron (19:29.80); 2. Makayla Wagner, Oak Harbor (19:38.61); 3. Hope Sievert, Oak Harbor (19:44.63); 4. Ashley Sneider, Edison (19:53.33); 5. Cassandra Currence, Huron (19:55.57); 6. Madison Moyer, Edison (20:12.13); 7. Hayley Robinett, Clyde (20:15.57).

Second Team

8. Isabel Chasney, Edison (20:22.58); 9. Bryanna Barr, Port Clinton (20:28.28); 10. Emma Denman, Margaretta (20:42.40); 11. Hannah Wilson, Perkins (20:43.92); 12. Jessica Middleton, Clyde (20:46.97); 13. Sarah Neibler, Huron (21:04.80); 14. Carlie Magers, Clyde (21:15.57).

Most Outstanding Performer: Grace Moser, Huron.

All-SBC River Division Girls Cross Country Teams

First Team

1. Sophia Volpe, St. Wendelin (19:34.64); 2. Lexi Pudloski, SMCC (20:45.86); 3. Erika Gonzales, St. Wendelin (20:54.51); 4. Julia Baker, Lakota (21:18.96); 5. Meghan Miller, Calvert (21:43.85); 6. Gidge Eichert, New Riegel (21:59.01); 7. Shayla Steinberger, SJCC (22:00.49).

Second Team

8. Ceci Yeckley, SMCC (22:03.49); 9. Gretta Kissell, Old Fort (22:19.58); 10. Sarah Molyet, SJCC (22:23.40); 11. Cecilia Yontz, SMCC (22:24.30); 12. Kenzie Finneran, SMCC (22:32.23); 13. Annie Milkie, SMCC (22:37.47); 14. Bella Fischer, SMCC (23:17.96).

Most Outstanding Performer: Sophia Volpe, St. Wendelin.