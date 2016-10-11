Sandusky looks tournament-ready in rout of Norwalk

The Blue Streaks defeated Norwalk 7-0 in Northern Ohio League action to close the regular season Tuesday, increasing its program wins record (12-2-2, 6-1-1 NOL) and wrapping up a second-place finish behind Ontario in the league's final season.

"We look like a tournament-ready team," Sandusky coach Kevin Sisak said. "We wanted to use this a little bit as a tune up. We talked about the number of wins— obviously 11 and 12 is nice, but we're talking about like maybe 14, 15, 16. I wrote a couple notes to our seniors since it was Senior Night, and in those notes I told them it's time to reach our full potential and we're definitely close to that as you saw tonight. 7-0 game against Norwalk — in recent years that was not imaginable for Sandusky, and our boys just played the best that they have all year tonight."

The Streaks jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime, scoring all five of its first half goals in the final 25 minutes of the half.

Toby Hill scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Nathan Nickles. Nickles played in a ball from the right side that Hill finished inside the box.

Just two minutes later, the Streaks found the net again, as Teddi Schreck-Newell scored his first of three goals off an assist from Tim Hinton.

Sandusky made it 3-0 with 18 minutes left in the first half as Hinton found Isaac Campos, who scored from distance.

Hill scored his second goal of the game with eight minutes left off an assist from Schreck-Newell as he got through and was 1-vs-1 against Norwalk's keeper.

The final goal of the first half was scored by Schreck-Newell off a cheeky touch through from Max Corso with under two minutes left in the half.

"It was a tough one," Norwalk coach Jon Kijowski said. "We played a good team, so I can't be upset with the result."

In the second half, Schreck-Newell scored his third goal of the game with 28:30 to play off an assist from Corso.

Norwalk had a trio of chances over the next ten minutes, but failed to convert their opportunities. Jose Dominguez crossed in a ball to Darren Raymond, who hit the ball just wide of the goal with 22 minutes remaining, then Luke Kelley sent a shot over the cross bar a minute later. Miguel Vazquez sent a ball down the right sideline to Elijah Cruz, who shot it over the goal with 19 minutes left in the half.

Sandusky scored its final goal of the game with two minutes left as Corso scored off an assist from Hinton.

Brent Hanson made four saves for Sandusky, while Deno Swain added three.

While Norwalk has one regular season game remaining — at home against Oak Harbor on Thursday — both teams are looking toward the tournament, where they'll both compete in the Division II Clyde district and face area teams they beat in the regular season.

"Right now, our focus is just trying to get better for tournaments, so that's what we're going to continue to do," Kijowski said.

The Truckers, who hold the No. 8 seed, open the tournament Monday at 6-seeded Clyde. Norwalk defeated the Fliers 1-0 Sept. 15 at Clyde.

"We have a couple players coming back from injury, so that'll help us out," Kijowski said. "We've picked up some momentum these last few games, which is nice, so we're hoping that carries over to the first round when we play Clyde. So, we're confident. Still got a lot of work to do, but we're confident."

The Truckers had won three in a row prior to Tuesday's loss to Sandusky.

Meanwhile, Sandusky is looking to win its first postseason game since 2000, according to Sisak.

The No. 2 seeded Blue Streaks open with 7-seeded Huron at home on Monday. Sandusky beat the Tigers 3-0 on Sept. 13 at home.

"Huron's going to be a tough opponent for us, but we're just going to prepare for each team one game at a time and reach our full potential and see where it takes us," Sisak said.

Casselberry scores lone goal in Lady Truckers' victory

After a scoreless first half, Rachel Casselberry scored Norwalk's lone goal in a 1-0 Northern Ohio League victory over Sandusky (5-9-2) Tuesday.

Casselberry broke away from defenders and scored for the Truckers (8-5-2) with 27 minutes left in the second half.

“I think we played a lot better in the second half,” Norwalk coach Michelle Sandor said. “We had a lot of great shot opportunities, we just weren’t able to put them away.”

With the shutout, senior goalie Kaitlyn Gilson tied the school record with 27 career shutouts.

“Our season has been rough injury-wise,” Sandor said. “We’ve lost two starting forwards, so it’s been tough for us. We’ve had to have some younger players step up and play forward and a lot of other players are playing out of position. But we’ve held it together. It’d be great to have our whole team healthy, but we have to deal with what we have.”

While Norwalk has one more regular season game — Thursday at Oak Harbor — the Truckers will meet Sandusky for the third time this season to open tournament play in the Division II district tournament Oct. 22.

“We get to play (Sandusky) in the first round of the tournament, so I’m excited to face them again," Sandor said. "Obviously we had a really good match up with Sandusky today, so it’ll be a great game. We’ve already beat them twice this year and it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. We have to work hard and prepare and be ready to go.”