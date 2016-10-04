Sandusky boys in midst of best season ever

Sandusky won its first six games of the season en route to tying the 30-year program’s win record (9-6-3, 1993), breaking it and re-breaking it for an 11-2-2 record — with one game left in the regular season.

"Our boys did a lot in the offseason between swimming, basketball, track and baseball to stay in shape, and we had a number that still played some indoor (soccer) and continued to get better,” Sandusky coach Kevin Sisak said. “We were a little bit unsure losing a couple really good players last year how we would be able field a team this year, and they've definitely exceeded all of our and my expectations.”

Sandusky lost 2015 leading goal scorer Edgar Campos to graduation. He had 12 of the team’s 31 goals in 2015, but this year Campos’ younger brother Isaac is leading the way. And more importantly, the Streaks have a more balanced attack as Campos and Teddi-Schreck-Newell have shared the scoring duties, accounting for 11 and 10 of Sandusky’s 47 goals this season, respectively, while Toby Hill has added eight and Max Corso has six.

“Isaac had a tremendous offseason,” Sisak said. “He’s really slimmed down, he’s gotten faster and he’s really opened up to the game and my coaching style. I’m really happy. He’s a captain for us and there’s a lot more in store for Isaac.

Sisak added that the coaching staff has moved Schreck-Newell and Campos into different positions this season, including turning Schreck-Newell into a forward.

“We never really thought about before,” Sisak said of using Schreck-Newell as a forward. “But he’s got long legs and a big foot and he’s scored 10 goals and Isaac’s got 11. Toby Hill’s also a player who has hustled his butt off this season because he really, really wants a successful team and the best is yet to come for him.”

Corso leads the team in assists, with a whopping 14 of the team’s 36 recorded assists, while Campos has eight.

“Max Corso is only a sophomore and the best is yet to come,” Sisak said. “He’s going to continue to develop even more. He’s sort of a field general right now, so as long as he keeps his head in the game when tensions get high, he’s going to be one of the top players in the area for the next couple years.”

Not only are multiple players scoring goals for Sandusky, but equally importantly, the team has had extremely solid defensive contributions, only allowing 10 goals over 15 games.

“We moved Ben McCroskey to center back along with Nathan Nickles,” Sisak said. “Those two are juniors and they’re not the biggest kids, they’re not always the fastest, but they’re good kids and that counts for a lot, especially on defense, you need those kids that aren’t going to complain.”

Along with McCroskey and Nickles, Sisak also mentioned Oscar Gonzalez, Shawn Swopes and Sheyden Ahlers as strong defenders for the Streaks.

“They have been integral in keeping games within reach and especially our result (Saturday 0-0) vs. Ontario,” Sisak said. “Defense sometimes doesn't get enough credit.”

Sandusky’s only two losses this season were the Sept. 10 rain-shortened game vs. Ontario, and a 1-0 loss to Clyde where the Fliers bunkered down and scored with 25 seconds left in the game.

“That left a bad taste in our mouth,” Sisak said of the rain-shortened loss to Ontario. “We knew that we had to keep chipping away at other teams, keep working hard at practice and listening — that’s one thing that we’ve worked on a lot this year is listening and being coachable. And they’ve, for the most part, done that.”

Another important cog in Sandusky’s defense is first-year keeper Brent Hanson, who’s made 79 saves and only let in nine goals over 15 games.

Hanson and Kaleb Alexander are two senior basketball players who came out this season and have made big contributions to the Streaks’ defense, as well as adding leadership on and off the field, Sisak said. There have also been six more basketball players who came out and are playing on the Streaks’ junior varsity team, as well as nine freshmen who came out this year. Sandusky’s overall numbers are up from 18 last season to 33 this season, which was why the team was able to field a junior varsity team this year.

“Sandusky has tremendous athletes,” Sisak said. “We’ve sort of picked some that weren’t doing a fall sport and made some pretty darn good soccer players out of them and they’re all contributing. I know not all kids can play Bay Area, but some that have been coming up in recent years have some sort of experience. So that’s huge, to have kids that at least know how to kick a soccer ball — we can work with you. There’s probably been six or seven games where the entire bench has gotten in and that’s huge for the development and for the overall experience for the kids and they deserve it.

“As much as I love soccer, it’s kids first for me,” Sisak said. “And Sandusky has great kids and they just they really deserve this season. The boys really deserve it because they’re working hard and it’s nice to get noticed. Not a whole lot of people know a lot about soccer, but you’re seeing more and more fans come out and we just want to represent Sandusky High School as best as possible.”

Trending upward

A look at the past 10 seasons of Sandusky boys soccer:

— 2007: 7-10

— 2008: 7-8-1

— 2009: 6-11

— 2010: 2-14-1

— 2011: 1-13-1

— 2012: 1-14-2

— 2013: 1-14-1

— 2014: 2-14-1

— 2015: 8-7-2

— 2016: 11-2-2