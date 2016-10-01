Streaks tie league-leading Ontario

The tie puts Sandusky (11-2-2, 5-1-1) a game behind the Warriors (10-1-1, 6-0-1) in the league standings.

Both teams have one NOL game remaining and mathematically could finish as co-champions, as Ontario visits Tiffin Columbian (0-5 NOL) Tuesday and Sandusky closes the season at home against Norwalk (1-3-1 NOL) on Oct. 11.

"Tying Ontario is a huge, huge accomplishment for us, because they're a tremendous team and program," Sandusky coach Kevin Sisak said.

The Blue Streaks' lone league loss was to Ontario on Sept. 10 on the road (3-1).

Both teams had solid offensive chances in Saturday's game, including a breakaway for each squad in the final minutes, both of which were well-defended.

Max Corso also had a free kick opportunity for the Blue Streaks with 5:16 left from 20 yards out that hit the top of the net.

The Blue Streaks are off until their game Oct. 11 against the Truckers.