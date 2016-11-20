Land transfers

Berlin Twp.

13220 Collins Road, Derek R. Tutlow to Diadra L. Branham, $110,000.

7913 Main Road, Roger F. and Sonia G. Dancy to Jordan A. Walter, $194,500.

Berlin Heights Village

51 Mechanic St., Berlin Fruit Box Co. to Berlin Heights Storage LLC, $123,575.

29 Lake Road, Michael and Kathy Gastier to Luke D. and Zoe E. McCoy, $78,600.

Perkins Twp.

520 Bell Ave., Rodney A. Dahlke to Ashley E. and Daniel Vladiff, $154,400.

4926 Lisbon Circle, Harry C. Edwards to Patrick J. Braniff, $62,000.

4110 Woodridge Drive, David L. and Paula Rengel to Tomie Thanh Nguyen and Julie Kieu Thi Nguyen Le, $168,000.

Plumbrook Drive lot, Valmore Charles Bartlett to Barbara A. and Joel P. Feyedelem, $16,800.

204 Cedar Brook Lane, Michael Kevesdy to Bradly and Emily K. Shearn, $129,000.

410 Meadow Lane, Patrick P. Coiffard to Donald L. Williams Jr. and Mekenna M. Bush, $133,900.

London Avenue land, Harry C. Edwards to Patrick J. Braniff, $62,000.

Margaretta Twp.

Tiffin Avenue land, Castalia DOHP X LLC to Rich Uncles NNN Operating Partnership LP, $1,138,000.

Huron Twp.

3503 Scheid Road, Dawn M. Swineford to Jeffrey and Courtney Obermeyer, $285,000.

3847 Coventry Lane, Robert Hennig to David F. Lutz, $189,900.

504 Bald Eagle Way, Jay and Olivia M. Bodnar to Joshua F. and Christina E. Holmer, $280,000.

Bayfield Drive land, Willow Lake Construction Company LLC to Mike Taus & Assoc. LLC, $24,000.

Huron City

407 Leisure Drive, Harry F. Whitacre DDS to Christopher M. Griffiths, $110,000.

310 Portland Drive, John J. Haplea trustee to Robert G. and Mary E. James, $197,500.

325 Riverside Drive, Wendy L. Knupke to Ryan W. Keller, $125,000.

Milan Twp.

13105 Jeffries Road, Darrell E. and Karen G. Maines to Jacob S. Thomas, $165,000.

718 Ohio 113, Picturesque Enterprises LLC to Derek R. and Anna R. Tutlow $182,000.

Kelleys Island Village

Fairview Lane land, Lowell R. and Jean M. Ruple to Shawn P. and Dawn M. Shaw, $56,000.

Sweet Valley Lane land, D&M Development Properties Inc. to Alan L. and Stephanie L. Taylor, $54,000.

Sandusky City

313 Cedar Point Road, Thomas and Kathleen Lieser to Van and Vicki Harvey, $307,500.

745 Sycamore St., Frederick A. Haas to Michael R. and Stephanie J. Meinzer, $40,000.

1127 Alpine Drive, US Bank to Maple City Properties LLC, $59,500.

231 48th St., Gregory W. Daniel et al., to Richard J. Speir trustee, $107,000.

1931 Pearl St., Lawrence A. and Evelyn J. Fuqua to Cecylia Matolich, $37,000.

1308 Vine St., Jenna E. Bean to Brian C. Drinkwater, $15,000.

1409 Putnam St., Andrew D. and Anna J. Mingus to William H. Lewis, $82,500.

423 Lawrence St., Jean M. Nolder to US Bank, $16,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

947 Monroe St., Bridgett A. Glenn to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $13,334.

521 Strayer Drive, Denver L. Davidson trustee to Franklin D. Hammond, $44,940.

Fitchville Twp.

3610 Prospect Road, Paul A. and Ronda Lynn Skidmore to Joseph Novosielski, $34,000.

Greenwich Village

32 E. Union St., Pamela J. Kanz to Carol A. Clemons, $30,000.

11 Market St., Donel D II and Diana Gibson to Tiffany Wampler, $85,000.

Hartland Twp.

1736 Hartland Center Road, Thomas K. Dixon to Daniel M. and M.K. Herbkersman or survivor, $250,000.

Milan Village

68 Willow Drive, Michael and Rebecca Gordon to Michael W. and Ashley Sebo or survivor, $137,500.

Monroeville Village

12 Surrey Court, Bradley J. and Kari M. Dunlap to Connie S. Brown, $91,000.

19 Ridge St., Thomas A. Luke Jr. and Monika Tallman to Eric M. Bischoff, $129,900.

New London Village

48 Third St., Leah M. Stover to Benjamin C. Demos, $53,000.

11 Johnson Drive, Patricia A. Harsar to Stephanie L. Ledyard, $80,000.

Norwalk Corp.

28 Ontario St., Elaine A. Wyatt to David Ira Dolbee trustee, $26,000.

34 Woodlawn Ave., Daniel E. Thomas Bishop of Toledo to Family Life Counseling and Psychiatric, $79,900.

34 Townsend Ave., Todd W. and Brenda M. Careless to Katelyn M. Bundshuh, $106,000.

4553 N. Old State Road, Jonathon E. and Wendy M. Berry to Daniel Dixon Wendt, $155,500.

7C Executive Village Court, Maple City Builders LLC to Mary Anne Matter, $159,000.

9 Laurel Lane, Todd M. and Rebecca J. Robinson to Primoz and Lara Seljak, $164,000.

158 Fairway Circle, Joseph B. and Rosemary L. Kovach to Bradley J. and Kari M. Dunlap or survivor, $175,000.

63 Grassland Circle, Two Meadows Inc. to Donel D. and Diana L. Gibson or survivor, $237,500.

Peru Twp.

3452 Snyder Road, Howard J. and Sharon R. Smith trustees to Phillip B. Smith, $85,000.

Richmond Twp.

4415 Willard West Road, Carlos E. Ramirez to James M. and Denise M. Gray, $33,000.

Ridgefield Twp.

2882 Peru Center Road, Lois S. Schwan to John J. Jr. and Brian E. Conry or survivor, $45,000.

Willard Corp.

401 W. Pearl St., Patricia K. Capelle to Joel R. Jester, $15,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Benton Twp.

West Velliquette Road land, Joseph C. Reau and Robert N. Reau to Joseph C. Reau, $37,500.

Bay Twp.

3145 W. Canal Road, Mary K. Hepp to Timothy A. and Shelley A. Winters, $180,000.

Carroll Twp.

2152 N. Toussaint South Road, Frederick C. Cutcher to US Bank National Association Trustee, $73,334.

Catawba Twp.

3472 Northwest Catawba Road, James J. and Judith E. Rofkar to US Bank Trust, $166,667.

Clay Twp.

23615 Ohio 51, DZ Holdings LLC to Norman J. and Eleanor A. Riffle, $20,000.

Danbury Twp.

5686 Ohio 163, Unit C4, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Vadja Trust, $71,000.

1681 N. Trader Crossing, Karen L. Bush to Gary Super, $49,500.

321 N. Lighthouse Oval, Lighthouse Bluffs LLC to Kerry R. and Maria Kessel, $222,200.

7970 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside DOHP X LLC to Rich Uncles NNN Operating Partnership LP, $1,162,500.

2000 S. Dorchester Drive, Patricia L. and Albert C. Rose Jr. to Robert H. and Amy S. Dudley, $370,000.

Marblehead Corp.

810 E. Main St., Unit L3C, John P. and Sheri L. Zakarowsky to Marshall Straight, $295,000.

10515 E. Bayshore Road, Mack Partners LLC to Adam Pendleton, $290,610.

457 Bay Point Drive, Paula A. Wiedenhoft to Michael R. and Cynthia K. Spence, $550,000.

111 Legends Drive, Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio Inc. to David F. Bryan, $450,000.

Baycliffs Drive land, Sigmund W. and Janet M. Nachman to Robert V. and Rosemarie R. Leimkuehler, $25,000.

Erie Twp.

1952 W. Lakeshore Drive, 1952 W. Lakeshore Property LLC to Cory J. Sipert, $18,000.

Harris Twp.

15187 W. Portage River South Road, Beverly K. Haar to Nathan Lee and Holly Henn, $250,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

517 W. Fremont Road, Carol S. Kirby to Port Clinton Board of Education, $60,000.

Oak Harbor Corp.

168 N. Locust St., Mary Lou Wehner to Joseph Robert Phillips, $75,000.