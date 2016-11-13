Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

6308 Mason Road, Suzanne M. Churchill to Frank and Kim E. Zaccaro, $61,000.

9811 Church Road, Joseph H. and Terri L. Wallace to Erick N. Atkinson,. $127,000.

Florence Twp.

11817 West Road, Howard D. and Cheryl A. Park to Robert D. Jr. and Brooke Bates, $325,000.

Vermilion City

629 Perry St., William J. Ryals to Jay A. III and Virginia R. Berk, $88,000.

River Road land, Marios Landing Inc. to Olympic Outing Club, $69,770.

5523 Martin Ave., Mark O. and Doug A. Hasel successor co-trustees to Martin E. and Cheryl L. Showalter, $123,000.

Groton Twp.

9407 Portland Road, Shirley Scheid to Midfirst Bank, $80,190.

Bay View Village

112 Delaware Trail, Hildegarde Parker to Rowland Hill Jr., $78,000.

Perkins Twp.

3706 Scottley Drive, Leonard P. and Kelly L. Broughton to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $48,000.

313 Pennsylvania Ave., Bryan N. and Veronica L. Brisker to Bank of New York Mellon, $58,000.

418 Marshall Ave., Ronald C. and Barbara J. Ohlemacher to Scott J. and Hillary N. Turner, $159,000.

2600 Highland Drive, Amy Wray et al., to Karn M. Walborn, $22,000.

3108 Merriweather Road, Carol J. MacLeod successor trustee to James L. and Susan A. Didion, $155,000.

119 Stonyridge Drive 306, Samantha L. Nalepa to Cody A. Wiedenheft, $60,700.

Huron Twp.

3110 Cleveland Road, US Bank to Dawson Foster, $78,225.

4016 Coventry Lane, Sanctuary at Plum Brook LLC to Mary Jane Shoffner, $283,464.

Huron City

927 Dallas Drive, Margaret L. Filler to Ronald D. and Evie A. Willinger, $130,500.

402 Riverside Drive, Cynthia R. Disbrow to Mark D. and Valerie R. Hall, $188,000.

Milan Village

53 Bond St., Raymond Donald Sands to Jonathon T. Kijowski, $84,500.

Kelleys Island Village

Woodford Road lot, Elizabeth A. Alexander to Paul D. and Pamela L. Warner, $32,000.

Sandusky City

412/414 Columbus Ave., DBK Renovations LLC to SJR Real Estate Services LLC, $40,400.

129 Perry St., Daniel L. Sharpe trustee to Mack Iron Works Co., $28,000.

401 Shoreline Drive, 339, Julia A. Hug trustee to Jeffrey J. and Joni K. Van Zummeren, $175,000.

5 Ward Drive, Common Properties LTD to Michael Muhn trustee, $40,000.

119 Huntington Place, Brent A. and Misti L. Yoakum to Wells Fargo Bank, $36,000.

1115 Waverly Place, David F. Lutz to Dale E. and Bessie L. aka Bess L. Meyers, $120,900.

135 Huntington Place, Cynthia A. Jenney to James W. Pavia Jr., $64,900.

308 Follett St., Shannon M. Howard and Lesley G. Corso to Selene Finance LP, $28,000.

417 Follett St., William Haney to Beneficial Financial Inc., $26,000.

1402 Clinton St., US Bank National to Kyriakos Gonos, $11,000.

3111 Venice Road, Howard W. Nemitz to Rodney S. and Tracy J. Francis, $55,000.

907 Stone St., John E. Shover Jr. to James R. and Charleen M. Codner, $46,500.

1330 Clinton St., Sandra Ann Rupp to Robert L. and Luvada S. Wilson, $21,100.

460 B Bay Breeze Drive, RWS Development Company to Israel L. and Ashley M. Reynolds, $120,000.

319 ½ Fremont St., Doris M. Johnson to Donald C. Crouch and Frances T. Hess, $66,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

427 Brinker St., Betty M. Barman to Robert and Roberta LInder or survivor, $55,000.

400 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue Development Corp. to Ohio Logistics LTD, $110,000.

742 E. Main St., Joshua S. and Linda S. Early to Melanie R. Lamanna, $70,000.

115 Wood St., Ronald D. Perry to Megan V. Ramos, $69,000.

Bronson Twp.

1052 Moriah Road, Neuberger Family LP to Michael C. and Pamela J. Sparks or survivor, $90,000.

Fairfield Twp.

1755 Fairfield Angling Road, Douglas R. and Janet L. Capelle to John W. and Audrey G. Vogel or survivor, $23,500.

Fitchville Twp.

1547 Townline Road, Huntington National Bank to Pamela Mosbey, $33,005.

Greenfield Twp.

1239 Greenfield Drive, Douglas A. Steinmetz to Katie L. and Andrew T. Chieda or survivor, $145,000.

Greenwich Village

19 Senior Drive, Robert T. and Brooke Bates to David J. Orr and Donna L. Orr or survivor, $162,500.

Hartland Twp.

2885 Zenobia Road, David R. and Darlene Youngman to Michelle L. Strader, $127,000.

Lyme Twp.

2943 Ohio 4, Randolph D. and Von M. Yingling to Woodside Farms Inc., $10,000.

Monroeville Village

40 Prospect St., Brett D. Montague to Miranda L. Hearing, $78,000.

New London Twp.

58 White Ave., Nola F. Peterson to Linda and Edgar Crabbs or survivor, $2,500.

Norwalk Corp.

13 James St., Kathryn L. Meifert trustee to Willow’s Nest LLC, $105,500.

39 Reed St., Richard S. Tansy successor trustee to David W. Shupe, $76,000.

143 E. Main St., Sherry L. Hoty to Steffani L. Service, $116,000.

58 Norwood Ave., Jerald J. and Lisa C. MacMurray to Angela R. Fontana, $60,000.

14 Westwind Drive, Tadd W. Oneal to Alea Hart, $148,000.

51 Marshall St., US Bank to Joshua 7 Enterprises LTD, $23,900.

19-21 N. Hester St., Susan R. Essex to Bryan and Amanda J. Westcott or survivor, $15,000.

39 Elm St., Timothy O. Riley to Patricia A. and James Rockwell or survivor, $135,000.

23 Grassland Circle, Two Meadows Inc. to David R. and Darlene Youngman or survivor, $246,269.

3331 Fair Road, Westin S. Baker to Dustin L. and Callie R. Baker or survivor, $175,000.

273 Gibbs Road, Challis Brenda Gibson to Darren W. Gibson, $5,850.

2865 Ridge Road, Jere Sherman to Terry J. and Jennifer L. Prince or survivor, $288,000.

Norwich Twp.

6260 Ohio 162, Melissa Smith to M.R. Sostakowski and C. S. Fraley or survivor, $179,360.

Townsend Twp.

3433 Liles Road, Tammy L. Coe to Andrew D. Liles trustee, $84,000.

2574 Collins Road, US Bank to Leann and Tod Heitsche, $19,000.

Wakeman Twp.

4069 Butler Road, Kelvin H. and Diane L. Haynes to Keith A. and Jessica L. Haynes or survivor, $20,000.

Wakeman Village

20 E. Main St., Russell G. Chester Jr. to Timothy A. and Kristine M. Henes or survivor, $60,000.

Willard Corp.

12 W. Howard St., Karst LLC to Nicholas A. Koury, $27,500.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Benton Twp.

5630 Stange Road, Julia Kwiatkowski to Todd C. and Deborah S. Heiks, $274,000.

16692 W. Moline Martin Road, Kimberly S. Woggon to Kevin A. and Terri L. Cochran, $220,000.

Bay Twp.

659 Findlay St., Barry H. and Anne E. Wech to Scott A. Smith, $180,000.

Carroll Twp.

8590 W. Genzman Road, Audrey M. Avery to Robert A. and Kristen M. Witt, $70,000.

8932 Canada Goose Court, Steven R. and Cynthia A. Berner to James Johns, $119,900.

5540 N. Russell Road, Alice J. Pierson to John C. Kuzeroski, $4,500.

1930 N. Clara Drive, Charles T. and Monique S. Loope to Daniel J. and Amber Boyce, $171,000.

Catawba Twp.

2885 N. Trillium Lane, Rick A. and Helen Nemecek to Thomas J. and Mona Lisa Geisheimer, $790,000.

3750 Appell Drive, Thomas J. and Mona Lisa Geisheimer to Rick A. and Helen Nemecek, $287,500.

4905 E. Weyhe Road, David B. Dunn to Sidney J. Rodeheffer, $134,000.

Clay Twp.

22931 W. Hellwig Road, Wesley M. and Casey L. Rethman to Brett and Christina Ovall, $207,500.

23116 W. Edgefield Road, John C. Underhill to Sian L. McHale, $35,500.

20804 W. Camper Road, Janey Kuhlman to David A. and Suzanne M. Spurgeon, $27,000.

Elmore

940 Ohio Ave., Susan M. Minier 1/3 int. to Steven A. Soenichsen, $37,500.

940 Ohio Ave., Carol A. Flick 1/3 int. to Steven A. Soenichsen, $37,500.

Danbury Twp.

409 Maple Ave., Reid E. and Suzanne D. Meyers to Steven H. and Heather L. Silverman, $185,000.

9886 E. Bayshore Road, Unit 17, Nicole M. Fort to Lina N. Wallace and Scott Kosman, $240,000.

2050 Dorchester Drive, Dino R. Mastantuono to Timothy J. Kraig, $507,900.

194 Laser Lane, Put In Bay Casas LLC to Barbara Fearon, $104,000.

168 Laurel Ave., Judith M. and Harvey Pierce to Thomas and Judith Borzilleri, $135,000.

1689 Harbor Crossing 224, Thomas L. and Patricia A. Neurohr to Sergio L. and Laurel Domanski Diaz, $79,907.

515 Monument View, Joan E. Vacco and Cheryl L. Gildenmeister to Joseph G. and Elaine G. Zilka, $210,000.

608 E. Second St.,Pamela S. Allen to Kent E. and Susan N. Studebaker, $309,000.

Harris Twp.

14360 W. Elmore Eastern, Daniel W. and Marilyn J. Mohr to William J. Hameister, $60,000.

13418 W. Ohio 105, Joyce A. Laubacher to William H. Miller, $110,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

628 Orchard Drive, Mary Louise Voight Estate to Andrew E. and Elizabeth M. Wallace, $106,000.

617 Monroe St., Kendra L. Householder to Judith Callihan, $92,000.

314 Clinton Reef Drive 314, Robert D. and Michelle L. Strauss to Coonfare Sheppard LLC, $125,000.

104 Jackson St., JPMorgan Chase Bank to Kimela S. Taylor, $38,500.

Oak Harbor Corp.

209 S. Gordon Drive, Clark A. Miller to Linda M. Dehring, $142,000.