Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

8117 Main Road, Bruce J. Jr. and Debra A. Fleming to Frederick A. and Brenda J. James, $334,900.

Vermilion Twp.

11902 Lake Road, Roberta E. Kearns et al., to John Campione, $125,000.

14901 Darrow Road, James N. Mayer and Jacqueline B. Smith to Arlene G. Olson, $135,000.

15109 Mason Road, Bonnie J. Brucker to Emily A. Plas and Lori A. Bartlett, $200,000.

Vermilion City

850 Tappan Road, Mathew J. and Crystal G. Howard to Michael and Jennifer Leopold, $154,000.

5726 Ohio St., Home Remedy Investments LLC 5726 to Kody Herchler, $53,000.

1419 Sanford St., Robert P. Richardson to Oval and Colleen Hardwick, $154,00.

1273 Hollyview Drive, Charlene F. Smith to Kyle W. and Cheryl L. Kilmer, $116,000.

880 Decatur St., Eugene W. Hartle and Debra Hartle to Debra G. Sanghera, $133,000.

Groton Twp.

8509 Ohio 269, Philip K. Abbott to Dale R. Abbott, $15,000.

Perkins Twp.

2910 Campbell St., Robert E. Faetannini to Brock M. Clark, $90,00.

204 Randall Drive, Doris J. Mock to Chad S. Slocum, $55,000.

807 Force Ave., Judith A. Gerold to Mahmood Mohebi, $38,000.

1925 Atlantic Ave., Mason of Atlantic LLC to Todd M. and Rebecca J. Robinson, $283,000.

4116 Windham Place, Matthew J. and Dawn M. Leeson to Thomas J. Blanton and Kelly L. Fritz, $250,250.

2015 Waterberry Drive, Henry C. Woman III trustee to Lisa G. Jones, $138,000.

Huron City

402 Leisure Lane, Robert J. Adler to Mark W. and Susan K. Faust, $160,000.

140 North Port Lane, Cori L. Dike to Michael E. and Amy E. Wangler, $170,500.

1353 Marina Drive, Barbara A. Gettman trustee to Gary S. and Maryann D. Barylski, $240,000.

413 Winona Drive, David A. and Cathleen B. Bowen to Debra A. Lavelle trustee, $312,000.

Milan Village

41 Church St., Lucinda J. Smith and Bruce N. Doerner to Jean M. Codeluppi trustee, $20,000.

Kelleys Island Village

Southaven Lane land, Lev M. and Aretka I. Kulchytsky to Beverly A. Franklin trustee, $34,750.

Sandusky City

301 Cedar Point Road, Mary T. Martin trustee to Michael R. and Barbara Donaldson, $350,000.

2238 Columbus Ave., Franklin E. Swinehart to Lisa M. Fitzthum, $127,000.

314 Polk St., Lynne E. Joseph Jr. to Charles Joseph, $68,000.

120 Parish St., Natalie N. Poths to Juanita J. Storch, $62,000.

1915 Seneca St., Sally Lou Parsley and Peter Pullano to The Law Offices of Shelly Kennedy Ltd., $37,00.

630 Putnam St., Edward Eric Weiss to Terry Nickels, $30,000.

916 Market St., Allen Rental Company LTD to Ousmane A. and Jessica L. Kaba, $46,500.

315 Shelby St., Gabrielle R. Costante to Jesse A. Miller and Sara T. Pankow, $89,000.

607 Thorpe Drive, Karen S. Brightman to Jena M. Meggitt, $105,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

210 Lyme St., Strecker Remodeling and Construction to Brent M. Herman, $73,600.

236 Northwest St., Linda S. Burns to Candy Franklin, $60,000.

Northwest Street land, David R. Cooksey to Candy Franklin, $5,000.

115 Sinclair St., Linda J. Mulvane to Firelands Federal Credit Union, $26,667.

130 Hobson St., Lori Green to Aaron M. Heishman, $110,000.

Bronson Twp.

46 Briarcrest Drive, Shelley Smetzer trustee to Matthew C. and Lori J. Gross or survivor, $345,000.

1721 New State Road, Matthew C. and Lori J. Gross to Zachary G. and Amber Riley or survivor, $530,000.

Clarksfield Twp.

Ferry Road land, Charles E. Murray to Kevin R. and Mary Ellen Babcock, $30,000.

2595 Ohio 60, Richard Eagle to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $56,667.

Greenfield Twp.

2716 Egypt Road, Shirlin Stima to Terry L. Jr. and Valerie R. Henry or survivor, $150,000.

1281 Greenfield Road, Dennis and Deborah Krysh or survivor to Mark J. and Carol M. Ralston, $260,000.

Hartland Twp.

3209 Ohio 18, Richard Metz trustee to Karl C. Manders and Linda F. Sebolt or survivor, $123,500.

Monroeville Village

19 Prentiss St., Melvin Jr. and Christina I. Adkins to Leah R. Dowell, $103,000.

New Haven Twp.

2615 Ohio 103, Rag & Assoc. LLC to Harold J. and Christine A. Schodorf or survivor, $35,000.

New London Twp.

10 Nadine Drive, JPMorgan Chase Bank to Jonathan Burras et al., $62,550.

Norwalk Corp.

66 Glover Ave., June Ann Fowler to Matthew J. Yoby, $20,000.

61 A. Grassland Circle, Two Meadows Inc. to Jerry S. and Mary J. Younce or survivor, $199,000.

35 Valley Park Drive, Jerry S. and Mary J. Younce to William G. and Jessica S. Lucas or survivor, $168,500.

32 N. Old State Road, Thomas R. and Laura Schmuhl to Lucas D. and Valarie C. Johnson or survivor, $148,500.

196 Williams Ave., Christen M. Gross to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, $44,000.

12 Scarlet Queen Drive, Robert E. and Phyllis A. Barnes to Henry and Juanita L. Haditsch or survivor, $85,000.

Peru Twp.

1272 Peru Hollow Road, Judy C. Spears to Christopher A. and Erica R. Bores or survivor, $70,000.

Plymouth Village

26 and 30 Sandusky St., Benjamin A. Powell to Donald D. Zuren, $13,000.

24 Portner St., Kenneth and Wanda Springer to Joshua Gregg, $92,000.

Wakeman Twp.

Butler Road land, Lynn F. Szabo to Todd Family Farms LLC, $214,000.

Wakeman Village

33 Cooper St., Sherry Sabo to Allen L. Jr. and Andrea Labo or survivor, $100,000.

Willard Corp.

24 E. Pearl St., Kennith G. and Janice D. Bolen to Benjamin A. Powell, $7,500.

910 Armstrong St., Jack E. and Amanda Thompson to Richard and Penny Fryman or survivor, $143,000.

314 W. Pearl St., JPMorgan Bank to Castle 2016 LLC, $17,100.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

21833 W. Curtice East and West Road, Richard L. Knauss Jr. and Nina R. Garcia to David J. and Erica J. Denniston, $174,000.

5945 Martin Williston Road, Andrew S. and Shawna S. Janney to William D. and Mychelle L. Kusz-Whited, $134,750.

Benton Twp.

13341 W. Velliquette Road, Robin Lane to Trevor and Iris Grames, $60,000.

17300 W. Walbridge E. Road, Scott T. and Erin Schmidt to Stacey Tolliver, $199,900.

Carroll Twp.

6525 Russell Road, Francis M. Harris to Louis and Joi Montano, $172,000.

6242 Russell Road, Garry and Rebecca Miller to Melvin and Carla Dininger, $20,000.

8th Street land, Walter C. Harris to Tom T. and Linda M. Amos, $10,000.

2049 S. Woodrick, Dale A. Wendt to Theodore J. Phillips, $30,000.

Catawba Twp.

5318 E. Hull Drive, Christopher Hammer and Matthew Wood to Joseph Boetsch and Pamela J. Richardson, $153,647.

Cypress Lane, Catawba Cleveland Development Corp. to CIC Development LLC, 2251 $40,000.

2251 Cypress Lane, CIC Development LLC to Kim E. and Penny L. Kohlenberg, $214,900.

2954 N. Chickadee Drive, Sue E. Newbrough to Greg S. and Christina S. Roberts, $42,500.

640 N. Hidden Harbor Drive, Michael J. Weickert to Shirley J Pfaff, $238,000.

4700B E. Abbey Road, Fairway Properties LLC to John P. and Christine A. Alexander, $235,000.

Clay Twp.

20965 Ohio 163, Thomas E. Avery to Steven E. and Kathy J. Coffman, $114,000.

Elmore

713 Fairway Drive, Kevin L. and Michelle A. Fisher to Jesse and Nina Gutierrez, $179,900.

Genoa Corp.

402 Wood St., Genoa Banking Company to Zaidan F. Taylor, $135,000.

Danbury Twp.

2079 S. Harborview Drive, Jennifer L. Kaznoch to Kevin D. and Elizabeth A. Burgin, $140,000.

8006 E. Mary Lane, Todd Charles and Theresa Jane Colopy to Christine A. Cameron, $45,000.

5686 Ohio 163, Unit C7, Safe Harbor Development LTD to North Harbor Properties LLC, $109,000.

Bayshore Drive land, Thomas A. and Susan R. Wiseman to Gerald E. Mesisak, $45,000.

Marblehead Corp.

11190 E. Bayshore Road, Unit C, Robert G. and Carol A. Hazule to Nancy L. and Robert H. Abbott, $371,000.

640 Parkside Drive, Kathleen A. Papp to Cynthia W. Staudt, $430,000.

Erie Twp.

1220 W. Richey, James M. and Kim M. Gibson to Robert C. and Charlotte R. Howell, $2,800.

1220 W. Richey, Kenneth E. and Betty J. Hill to Gunckle Property Management LLC, $13,500.

Port Clinton Corp.

621 Jackson Drive, Brent A. Lavender to Judith Callihan, $50,000.

Oak Street land, Sheryl A. Warnke to Maria L. aka Maria J. Riojas and Irene Solis, $25,000.

909 E. Third St., Sheryl A. Spitler-Warnke to Ashley J. Jeschelnig, $87,000.

230 Adams St., Walter D. Myers to Gino A. and Nancy A. Barna, $125,000.

Portage Twp.

2585 Sand Road, Catholic Answers to Dolores A. Wagner, $32,000.

2585 Sand Road, St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology to Dolores A. Wagner, $32,000.

2585 Sand Road, Gregory Viola to Dolores A. Wagner, $29,555.

2585 Sand Road, The Wanderer Printing Company to Dolores A. Wagner, $29,555.

2122 E. State Road, Jacquelynn Stocker to Jessica and Charles Elliott, $40,000.

1483 E. Lockwood Road, Portage Oaks LLC to Wesley D. Hans and Rebekah M. Huskey, $130,000.

Middle Bass

665 Fairway Drive, Kay W. Dickerson to MBI Services LLC, $23,500.

665 Fairway Drive, Kay W. Dickerson to MBI Services LLC, $124,000.

Fairway Drive lot 129A, Out N About Trust to Craig Cebelak, $44,000.

Put In Bay Village School

860 Evelyn Road, Amy Murphy to Reno Oradini Jr., $90,000.

Put In Bay Corp.

Langam Road land, Islands Properties Inc. to PIB Island Company LLC, $200,000.