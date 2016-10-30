Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

7917 Ohio 113, Glenn and Betty J. Shupe to Glenn Jr. and Alicia Shupe, $93,050.

9701 Main Road, James H. and Olga M. Bryant trustees to Craig and Debralee Roggeman, $182,900.

5701 Ohio 113, Michael W. Sebo to Ethan T. Patrick, $71,500.

Florence Twp.

10216 Church St., Josiah W. and Elizabeth Poore to Thomas M. and Debra L. Duza, $335,000.

11312 Green Road, Richard F. Zubrzycki to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $88,400.

Vermilion Twp.

43 Mariners Cove, Mary Lou A. Lee to William P. and Marlene A. Hill, $254,100.

6618 Lake Road, Cale L. and Jean M. Krebs to Michael Vanpelt, $156,000.

605 Chardonnay Circle, Vineyard Square II LTD to Gerald W. and Barbara A. Western, $37,500.

7610 Risden Road, Brian M. Zagor to Bank of America, $131,616.

131 Grand Harbour, Cheri A. Jacoby to Mark A. Dewey, $192,000.

Vermilion City

930 York Circle, Preston and Kimberly Luman to William Jr. and Jennifer L. Beck, $159,900.

1341 Sanford St., Joseph Lee and Savannah Carol Harrold to Michael W. and Carrie Frisky, $166,000.

4958 Northview Court, John R. Smith to US Bank, $63,000.

1085 Sweetbriar Lane, Chad D. and Robin J. Henderson to Luke M. Henderson, $90,000.

Perkins Twp.

3601 South St., Richard J. and Elinor G. Ferback to Alex T. and Sarah A. Thomson, $100,000.

1020 Bogart Road, Frank D. and Michelle L. Kochensparger to Lisa M. Dauch, $162,150.

4315 Columbus Ave., Gregory A. Koch and Kimberly A. Schueler successor trustees to Timothy A. and Patricia M. Wollenslegel, $107,000.

2311 Plumbrook Circle, John C. IV and Elaine M. Zang to Joshua P. Russell and Kristina C. Loy, $176,000.

2613 Columbus Ave., Bobby and Tonya E. Towner to Bobby and Robert B. Towner, $60,000.

1326 Perkins Ave., Baxter Properties LTD to GMR Sandusky LLC, $640,480.

2716 Sweetbriar Drive, William J. Lafene to Kaine M. and Heather A. Kerr, $159,000.

2800 Hayes Ave., MGBV LTD to GMR Sandusky LLC, $1,093,282.

2800 Hayes Ave., NOMS Property LLC to GMR Sandusky LLC, $971,394.

2800 Hayes Ave., ENTCO LTD to GMR Sandusky LLC, $1,233,564.

Margaretta Twp.

215 Bellevue Ave., Erie County Land Reutilization Corp. to Brian W. and Tana Ritchey, $3,100.

Huron Twp.

1406 Fox Road, Charles M. Buchholz trustee to Jeffrey E. and Laurie A. Herold, $130,000.

719 Elizabeth Drive, Lynn M. Morrow to William T. and Donna M. Mitsos, $135,900.

Kalahari Drive, Breckenridge Kondominium Property LLC to Faralene G. Nelson trustee, $545,000.

Huron City

1229 Marina Drive, Mary J. McMahon to Roger F. and Sonia G. Dancy, $152,900.

810 Main St., NOMS Property LLC to GMR Sandusky LLC, $640,480.

908 Glenview Drive, Cathleen A. Myers to Jonathon A. Strah, $248,000.

Milan Twp.

10313 Milan Road, Coles Land Development Co. to Inn on the Rivers Edge Limited Partnership, $600,000.

Sandusky City

807 Curran St., Elaine Dissauer to Kevin Moyer, $68,000.

532 Perry St., Erie Co. Land Reutilization Corp. to Leo S. Villarreal Jr., $100.

119 Hancock St., RFP Properties Inc. to Jacob M. and Brittany to Gutschalk, $140,000.

1474 Dixon Drive, Charlie L. and Frankie A. Byrd to Marrett C. and Lynette E. Scheufler, $54,850.

422 Taylor St., Karen M. and Ladonnan C. Gibson to Stephen Cremean, $10,000.

Butler Street, 11 parcels, Lee Investment Group Limited to Cedar Point Park LLC, $275,000.

Taft Street land, Carolann Fosco to Cedar Point Park LLC, $5,000.

1513 N. Forest Drive, Aaron R. Brady to Jennifer Ashburn, $15,600.

819 Polk St., TVT LTD to Tanner M. Johnson, $57,000.

460 Bay Breeze Drive, RWS Development Co. to Timothy A. and Krisann E. Bowers, $120,000.

449 Mill Pond Drive, Hermina Kalasek trustee to Rudolph G. and Janet C. Filipponi, $152,500.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

152 Harrison St., Croghan Colonial Bank to Joseph J. Mira, $28,000.

323 Moore Ave., William J. and Connie L. Massie to Adam D. Birkholtz, $115,000.

172 Wood St., Gerald W. Miracle to Ross E. and Joyce F. Tucker or survivor, $66,100.

604 and 604 ½ Center St., Firelands Federal Credit Union to Charles D. Highlander, $50,000.

117 McKim St., Michael E. Lantz to Lucas A. and Miranda N. Bores, $21,700.

Bronson Twp.

2199 New State Road, Paul N. and Deborah A. Rand to Matthew J. and Amy J. Schwan or survivor, $255,000.

Fairfield Twp.

2347 Fairfield Angling Road, Jason S. Shoemaker et al., to Krikke Farms LLC, $280,000.

Fairfield Angling Road land, Duane and Karen Edwards to Krikke Farms LLC, $340,000.

Greenfield Twp.

186 Twin Bay Trail, Kenneth J. Matson to Kenneth W. and Robin D. Holthouse or survivor, $235,000.

2278 Olive Road, Leonard S. and Amanda R. Dixon to Selene Finance LP, $106,667.

1525 Ohio 99, Henry J. Cole to HD Dellinger and DL Dupont or survivor, $54,500.

Mariners Cove land, Donn R. and Elizabeth G. Lidington trustees to Thomas E. and Joni K. Secor or survivor, $96,000.

Greenwich Village

63 W. Main St., Timothy L. McCormack to Wanda L. Butler, $96,000.

50 Market St., James M. and Jeanette E. Everly to Dominic F. and Victoria E. Paulin or survivor, $98,500.

Hartland Twp.

3045 Court Road, Russell L. Montgomery et al, to Robert L. and Mary A. Moore or survivor, $69,000.

Milan Village

2070 Sleepy Hollow Road, CArolyn J. Biemler to Katelyn D. And Daniel T. Hampton, $73,000.

Monroeville Village

85 Broad St., Gerold E. Reer et al., to Susan M. Lohmann, $74,900.

New Haven Village

3915 Center St., Florence C. Shreve to Charles A. Shreve, $65,000.

New London Village

24 Sherman St., Brian E. Murphy to Anthony M. and Desiree Dellinger, $62,000.

Norwalk Corp.

26 Fruen St., Mark S. and Cheryl J. Sholes or survivor to Richard T. Sr. and Sue E. Steele or survivor, $127,000.

Milan Avenue land, Norwalk Mall Corp. to WXZ Retail Group/Norwalk LLC, $350,000.

37 Maple St., Callie R. Stanley NKA Baker to Monica F. Flaherty, $114,900.

62 Christie Ave., William C. Taylor Jr. to Wendy A. Covender, $90,000.

104 W. Main St., Beverly J. Penfield to Raucel Garcia-Orozco, $19,000.

56 Williams St., Craig A. and Darla S. Polta to John T. and Diana S. Strouse, $145,000.

17 S. Garden St., Michael E. and Jenicka A. Reamer to Austin L. and Kayla A. Bickley or survivor, $138,000.

16 Whitefield Blvd., Brent A. and Fallon A. Donovan to Michael E. and Jenicka A. Reamer or survivor, $262,000.

6 Sara Drive, Darin V. and Suzanne M. Carlson to Matthew T. and Amanda N. Patterson or survivor, $182,500.

Norwalk Twp.

3821 Laylin Road, Laylin Road Company LTD to John P. Begin, $270,000.

Tomahawk Drive lot 8, JS Timmerberg and T. Senaphadung to Richard and Lisa Goodright or survivor, $23,000.

4318 Ohio 601, Frederick LEber and Dorothy Horvath to Larry A. Sr. and Denise A. Brant, $49,000.

Peru Twp.

1180 Peru Hollow Road, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Next Phase LLC, $21,500.

Townsend Twp.

3137 E. Collins Road, Collins Road Farms LLC to William C. and Josephine Voigt or survivor, $75,000.

Willard Corp.

57 Crestwood Drive, Beverly A. Baylor trustee to Donald Scott Lucal, $80,000.

11 Myrtle Ave., 3 Roses Property Management LLC to TD Chayo LLC, $26,000.

818 S. Main St., Willard Rental Properties to Roger Donnamiller, $18,000.

405 W. Maple St., James E. and Ann M. Polachek to Heath J. and Victoria Polacheck, $20,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

22710 W. Cedar Ave., Lynda M. Stiger ½ int. to Daniel J. Auler, $20,000.

193 S. Meachem Road, Paul D. and Wendy A. Jaskulski to Sarah A. Bastian and Vincent J. Deluca, $73,500.

20445 Moline Martin Road, Timothy and Valerie K. DeVaugh to Chad D. and Erin C. Huber, $265,000.

Benton Twp.

14431 W. Veliquette Road, Scott A. and Wendy Kaye Ferris to Gregory J. Grieger and Justine J. Grover, $24,500.

Carroll Twp.

6495 Teal Bend, Julie Kowalski to Sara Ward, $57,900.

Catawba Twp.

4531 Linda Drive, Richard A. and Heidi J. Roland to Jamie L. Spero-Arnold, $220,000.

Bay Pointe Drive land, Guy D. and Sandra M. Scafaria to Nancy C. Habermann, $31,000.

2192 E. Carriage Lane 12, Michael J. and Karen M. Colatruglio to Timothy D. and Michelle L. Fritz and Stephanie A. and Joseph T. Metzner, $106,000.

1623 NE Catawba Road Unit 11, James F. Smith to David L. and Sylvia Dentz, $44,000.

4590 E. Blue Heron Drive, Class Construction Inc. to Susan G. Pickens, $637,500.

Genoa Corp.

129 W. 10th St., May Bell Messer to Danny L. Messer, $85,000.

208 W. 9th St., Teresa St. Marie to Toledo Transformation LLC, $62,000.

1311 Buckeye St., Stacey D. Judy to Gregory S. Day and Megan M. Burchfield, $126,000.

Danbury Twp.

1510 N. Buck Road Unit 14, West Harbor Lagoons to Jason and Julie Sinkovitz, $67,700.

5863 Von Glahn Road, Chris T. Millinger, Dale A. Gulau and Mark P. Gulau to Spencer and Cassondra A. Eller, $80,000.

230 N. Sackett Road, Theresa R. Karns to Carl and Terri Sims, $75,000.

2475 S. Harbor Bay Drive, Cindy Janos to Mark A. and Kathleen A. Sawka, $130,000.

506 E. Third St., Nancy R. Caldwell to Paul R. and Kimberly A. Bohjanen, $578,000.

725 Laurel Ave., Marjorie A. Twarek to Property Renovation Group LLC, $67,000.

317 Maple 18, Dexter R. and Melanie J. Caw Woods to Timothy E. Lockwood and Lydia C. Smith, $85,000.

2290 S. Danbury Station, Edgar D. Lammers Jr. and Larenda R. Johnson to Chaz Slauterbeck, $93,500.

Marblehead Corp.

3914 Memorial Shoreway Drive, Scott Zgrabik to Andrew E. and Heather M. Layne, $400,000.

Erie Twp.

1220 W. Richey, Earl K. Boyle and Renee M. Whitta to Don R. and Patricia L. Berry, $17,500.

Harris Twp.

15017 W. Ohio 105, BKC Rental LLC to Joseph A. Trader, $114,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

117 Hayes Ave., Judith A. Simon to James and Julie Pooler, $120,000.

248 W. Lakeshore Drive, Unit C, George and Maria Glyptis to Linda Moore, $96,000.

201 W 6th St., Perry W. Maloney to Craig E. Miner and Ashlee L. Mincer, $132,500.

312 Linden Street, Ronald E. and Irma Gamboa Brown to Ralph S. and Marci J. Timerding, $85,000.

Portage Twp.

780 SE Catawba Unit 6, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Robert Snedegar, $64,900.

Put In Bay Village School

1089 W. Shore Blvd.,Richard M. and Christina Z. Brown to Diskin Partners LLC, $540,000.

2260 Langram Road, JBS Market LTD to William C. and Allison Busold Market, $280,000.

Salem Twp.

333 N. Behlman Road, Ashlee R. (Donohoo) and Jeremy Paul Hathaway to Rachel L Greer, $110,000.

Oak Harbor Corp.

247 Benton St., Jo Ann Hillman to Norman J. Frisch, $55,000.