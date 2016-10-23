Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

13602 Arlington Road, Roger B. Oates to Richard N. Simon Jr., $153,500.

Florence Twp.

11117 Clary Road, Wells Fargo Bank to Sheri L. and Ray P. Hyster, $53,000.

Vermilion Twp.

7814 Poorman Road, James J. and Noreen S. Trohan to Robin L. and Brent D. Noftz, $260,000.

13820 Thompson Road, Ingrid Smith to Mark and Lori Daley, $139,000.

13809 Mason Road, William D. II and Dawn M. Clark to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $80,000.

15714 Mason Road, Roger A. Dearth successor trustee to Rae A. Brough and Andrew S. Suter, $151,500.

Vermilion City

5137 Fifth St., Brian D. and Diana T. Racin to Freund Anne Connell and John E. Freund, $206,000.

Perkins Twp.

2705 Pease Lane, Roger D. and Mary A. Rogers to Quang Huynh et al., $108,000.

1315 Lake Wilmer Drive, Tracy L. Schaefer to William Bashold, $32,500.

3513 South Ave., June Meyer to Adam and Andrea Showalter, $89,000.

5807 Columbus Ave., Timothy R. and Mary Beth Kaser to Ryan P. and Amanda M. Fry, $227,500.

302 Bogart Road, Zechariah and Alyssa Heater to Troy A. Lombardi, $128,000.

107 Schiller Ave., Roberta J. Riesterer to Bradley C. Gennari, $102,000.

Margaretta Twp.

Caswell Drive land, Village Hill Estates LLC to Tracy A. and Cheryl L. Troxel, $189,500.

5601 Billings Road Terry M. and Vicky L. Lyons to Allen W. Walton, $85,875.

8204 Ohio 101, Matthew J. and Amy L. Schwan to John C. and Elaine M. Zang, $299,000.

Huron Twp.

3210 Galloway Road, Michael Lawrence and Lori Louise McAfee to Adam J. and Kristina M. Davis, $232,000.

Bayfield Drive lot, Mike Taus & Assoc. To William J. and Kristen A. Hankey, $177,932.

Huron City

504 Cleveland Road, Charles M. Buchholz trustee to Karen Barbara Newman trustee, $43,000.

219 Rose Ave., Amanda M. Oleson and Jeremiah J. Roberts to Kathryn L. Schwab, $160,000.

Milan Twp.

9505 Milan Road, Lord Ministry Services LTD to SBU Realty LLC, $135,000.

Milan Village

68 Lockwood Road, Calvin L. and Juanita J. Storch et al., to Destiny J. Jones, $133,000.

Sandusky City

433 Anderson St., Judith A. and Jack Patrick Gallagher to Timothy R. and Mary B. Kaser, $164,000.

315 Madison St., Carmelo and Nunzia Ruta to Mishala Schreck, $18,000.

1152 Chalet Drive, Barbara Lee Studer to Ivory C. Delk, $108,500.

2126 Stahlwood Drive, Judith Christiansen to Eric K. Hille, $76,000.

1817 Sandusky St., Frank R. Miller to Wells Fargo Bank, $25,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

991 Monroe St., Gene T. Jr. and Leann P. Norman to Jared W. and Mindy M. Singleton, $110,0000.

111 Sunset Drive, Shannon L. Studer to Krista A. Rickel, $113,000.

Bronson Twp.

2368 Ohio 61, Terrine L. and Anthony J. Pyanowski to Justin T. and Neil A. and Sharon A. Myers or survivor, $163,500.

Clarksfield Twp.

4247 Zenobia Road, Richard A. Schafer and S. A. Case-Schafer to Frank C. Jr. and Miranda Edwards, $203,000.

Fitchville Twp.

2582 Crescent Road, James Darrell Gilliam II to Nicholas Charles Bales, $167,000.

Greenfield Twp.

982 Timothy Drive, Travis W. Ramsey to John Auble Jr., $70,000.

63 Peru Center Road, Connie S. Brown to kenneth J. and Courtney L. Dresser or survivor, $152,500.

Greenwich Village

24 S. Kniffin St., J. McCleery and S. R. Nagel co trustees to Michael D. Stevens, $104,500.

Hartland Twp.

Zenobia Road land, Kevin Roy Dailey to Erik A. Kernell, $192,000.

New London Twp.

2380 Greenwich E. Townline Road, Wells Fargo Bank to Edward Osborne, $42,099.

New London Village

15 W. Hooker St., Caroline Nagel to Nathan T. Schmitt, $92,000.

113 Williams St., William and Rosemary Lechene trustees to Noah A. Given, $87,000.

Norwalk Corp.

60 Milan Ave., James and Kimberly Lang to Kaz A. Fedele, $129,000.

101 Newton St., Linda Osborne Ramos to William M. Claus, $61,745.

83 Milan Ave., Steven R. Castle to PNC Bank, $43,334.

222 W. Main St., Christopher E. and Laurie J. Nolan to Laura C. Peters, $136,000.

36 Gray St., Chad E. Foos to Citimortgage Inc., $44,000.

18 Maple St., Amber W. Webb to JPMorgan Chase Bank, $81,320.

83 S. Linwood Ave., John A. Jr. and Kathleen Kuhlman to Jessica Ann Rinner and Ryan Lynn Beamer, $93,500.

17 Cortland St., Mike Myers Realty Inc. to Bethany L. Caprara, $124,900.

88 Milan Ave., Arthur W. Dickman to Stephanie M. Spencer, $60,000.

61 Parson St., Ernest G. Pisko to James K. Phillips, $98,500.

117 Fairway Circle, Adam E. Weaver and Kelly F. Barnett to Aaron D. Rospert, $135,000.

Plymouth Village

612 Willow Court, Nathaniel Maggard to Aaron J. and Whitney M. Predieri or survivor, $15,000.

Willard Corp.

708 Linden Lane, Michael D. and Nancy L. Martin trustees to Graciela Dials, $147,000.

413 Ash St., Roger Donnamiller to Eric Donnamiller, $85,000.

707 Park St., Darren D. and Ronda S. Bailey to James Todd Shroyer, $90,000.

577 W. Pearl St., US Bank National to Joyce A. Beagle, $185,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

4497 N. Nissen Road, Behm Living Trust to Wayne L. and Marilyn K. Behm, $426,000.

Bay Twp.

4932 W. Fremont Road, Dorothy O. Jennings to Wilmington Trust National Association, $6,800.

Carroll Twp.

6316 N. Harris Harbor, Charles A. and Catherine A. Robinson to Scott Beitelshees, $36,850.

Catawba Twp.

1779 N. Windward Drive, Alzo LLC to Rocco A. Piacentino and Brandy J. Bower, $110,000.

3893 Union Drive, Clairelaine Dunlap and Ann Marie Kriesman to Gary Ferguson, $115,000.

45 N. Harbors End, Penny A. Kurtz to William N. and Cynthia K. Kelsey, $133,950.

1623 NE Catawba Road 35, Dennis John and Shirley Ann August to Steven E. and Ann A. H. Burk, $78,900.

Danbury Twp.

565 Monument View, Kevin J. Eisenman to Scott E. Maurer, $221,000.

253 Hidden Beach Road, Cynthia L. Mittleman and Bradley A. Snyder to Dawn Connor, $55,000.

7465 E. Bayshore Road, Raymond and Monica Avramovich to Christopher J. Collins, $97,000.

7237 E. Tanglewood Drive, Stephan and Chre Pitzer to Linda Shepard, $74,500.

317 N. Lighthouse Oval, Lighthouse Bluffs LLC to Donald J. and Patricia A. Clemons, $199,900.

Jasmine Avenue land, John Mark Harms and Julie Ann Lipka to Cynthia A. and Timothy R. Mahl, $75,000.

545 Jasmine Ave., John Mark Harms and Julie Ann Lipka to David I. and Jane L. Smith, $209,000.

Marblehead Corp.

4578 E. Forest Glen, Robert J. Speck to Frank J. III and Karyn M. Kovach, $66,000.

3939 S. Woodcliff Drive, Todd M. and Barbara Y. Kroehle to Justin and Krista Boren, $118,000.

3655 Baycliffs Drive, Jeffrey and Jo Ann A. Uhlik to James M. and Theresa J. Maher, $67,000.

1202 Stoutenberg Drive, Eric J. and Margaret A. Nathe to Jeffrey D. and Karen K. Watt and David L. and Jennifer L. VanFosson, $500,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

1909 E. Harbor Road 305E, Douglas G. and Deborah S. Walter to Gary A. and Donna V. Kazimir, $207,000.

247 W. Lakeshore Drive, J and K Real Properties LLC to K, P and P Properties LLC, $670,700.

247 W. Lakeshore Drive, Kelly and Carolyn Harvey to Lois Ivanc, 222 Fulton St., $54,000.

328 E. Sixth St., Richard and Kristy Clow to John D. Grieve, $69,900.

319 E. Fifth St., Michael J. Witt, Kathleen A. Brown, Christine and Eric Shumaker to Ryan R. Yost, $75,500.

Portage Twp.

1246 E. Hickory St., Lee M. and Mary Lou Layton to Theodore W. and Jennifer R. Bradley, $215,000.

Storage Condominiums Inc. to Joseph and Kathleen Victor, 780 SE Catawba Unit 9, $64,900.

Put In Bay Village School

Cessna Drive land, Catherine Van Liere, Eric Gibson and Steven Gross to Robert D. Hard, $70,000.

349 Meechan Road, Jack L. and Randi D. Wertenbach to DUDA LLC, $250,000.

Oak Harbor Corp.

100 E. Water St., Dennis R. Hamann ½ int. to Frank D and Monica Mitchell, $36,000.

100 E. Water St., Joan M. Hamann ½ int. to Frank D. and Monica Mitchell, $36,000.

462 Plantation, 464 Plantation, 470 Plantation, Gordon Lumber Company to Norman J. Frisch, $34,500.

108 W. Oak St., Dale A. Gulau 1/3 int. to Chris T. Millinger, $20,000.

108 W. Oak St., Mark P. Gulau 1/3 int. to Chris T. Millinger, $20,000.