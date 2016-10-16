Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

9572 Barrows Road, Jeffrey S. Beatty to Wells Fargo Bank, $43,000.

Florence Twp.

12901 Ohio 113, Nicholas A. and Michele E. Halliwell to Scott Casper, $197,000.

Vermilion Twp.

2019 Hickory Drive, Linda K. Booth and Greg S. Herchler to Chad and Denise Booth et al., $190,000.

Vermilion City

5655 Huron St., June M. Hamman to John C. and Monica Lyn Cook, $50,000.

5378 Portage Drive, Judith H. Ernest trustee to Joseph M. and Alexandra L. Smith, $2,150,000.

5500 Martin Ave., David E. and Christine Nocjar to Jessica M. and Phillip A. Jordan, $145,000.

Park Drive land, Lynn M. Broadman to Navy Cooks LLC, $65,000.

4981 Portage Drive, Frederick E. Fitzhugh Jr. trustee to Erika A. Schmidt and Arthur F. Bortnick, $475,000.

5573 Martin Ave., Bernadette Wilsey to Next Phase LLC, $37,150.

Oxford Twp.

4116 Mason Road, Frank C. Jr. and Miranda Edwards to Lawrence D. and Beverly A. Radke, $155,000.

Huron Twp.

3925 Hilltop Drive, Frederick D. Waldock trustee to Charles T. Carroll and Mary Chambers, $177,500.

1145 Huron Avery Road, Mark and Lee Jacobs to David and Kristen Rodgers, $145,000.

Huron City

540 Cleveland Road, Nancy K. Kamps to Macy A. McFarland and Robby E. Wolf, $125,000.

502 Cleveland Road, Jet Property Estates LLC to J&J Buckeye Property LLC, $400,000.

229 Atwood Place, HPG Properties LLC to William T. Burre, $18,000.

210 Rose Ave., Elizabeth A. Alexander to Lisa M. Goodwin, $98,500.

Hawthorne Road land, Eugene J. and Bonnie L. Capizzi co trustees to Anthony B. Stone, $6,000.

107 Miami Place, David V. and Loree J. Brown to Kenneth J. Kulka and Suzanne Halas Steel, $268,000.

323 Shawnee Place, Carl E. and Dianne F. Stehle to Bradley J. Foster, $207,000.

Milan Twp.

12711 Wikel Road, Lockwood Land Company to David L. and Katherine A. Frederick, $98,000.

Kelleys Island Twp.

Lakeshore Drive land, Edward M. Jr. and Sandra A. Kraine to Brian L. and Sanja Keller, $260,000.

Sandusky City

325 Franklin St., Martha A. Bertsch successor trustee to Sloan House LLC, $19,200.

Cove Street land, Joseph A. Harbrecht to Robert Morrow et al, $5,500.

401 Shoreline Drive, F&J Investments LLC to Jenny A. Schoewe, $105,000.

209 44th St., Kelly Bastien to Misty Maines, $139,900.

202 Boalt St., June M. Duncan to Alberto Rodriguez, $34,900.

507 Dewey St., Kaja Holdings 2 LLC to Alan Investments III LLC, $17,780.

1225 Erie Blvd., Christel Thomsen to Jeffrey G. and Denise Rodisel, $132,000.

2226 Wilson St., Ronald D. Berry to James R. and Charlene A. Hartman, $24,500.

1401 Mills St., Barbara J. Beierlein to Kimberly Laser, $31,000.

905 Jackson St., John C. and Charles P. Hedberg to Kimberly F. Laser, $33,000.

712 Fox St., Bank of New York Mellon to Innomax Home Solutions LLC, $11,720.

2102 Monroe St., Ronald C. and Carol A. Fischer to Richard and Ann Bates, $89,000.

1310 Madison St., PNC Bank National Assoc. To Myron T. and Stacey A. Abrams, $15,500.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

127 William Ave., James L. and Myrna L. Spears to Wendell G. and Kimberly A. Fields, $103,000.

Monroeville Village

365 Monroe St., Brian S. and Katie N. Barbour to Kyle L. McQuerrey, $79,900.

New Haven Twp.

Peru Center Road land, Studer & Niese Corp. to WSK Land Company, LLC, $427,913.

Norwalk Corp.

15 ½ Reed St., Nicholas A. and Ashley A. Kalin to Equity Trust Company, $50,000.

115 S. Linwood Ave., Douglas E. and Mary Etta Duffield to Glenn J. and Patricia M. Tinker trustees, $75,000.

147 Norwood Ave., Douglas Striker to Regina Richardson, $81,000.

29 Newton St., Alice K. Martin to Roy L. Hinckley Jr., $69,900.

26 E. League St., Paul Daniel Hesch to Randall S. and Amanda N. Schafer, $50,000.

88 Eastwood Drive, Jeanette E. Adelman to Clayton R. III and Patricia L. Lindsey or survivor, $103,900.

16 Grove Ave., Steven P. and Beverly D. Grega to Raymond B. Blystone Jr., $79,900.

9 Oakfield Ave., Virginia M. Poland to Jeffrey A. and Carey L. Clark, $140,000.

Norwalk Twp.

300 Ohio 61 E., Mark J. Stoll and Ann M. Duffey to Joseph J. Stoll, $120,000.

Peru Twp.

3540 Troy Mills Road, Ruth E. Imperi and David A. Masters to Judy M. Garden, $60,000.

Plymouth Village

70 North St., Wayne E. and Edith J. Strine to Daniel S. Yoder, $20,000.

Wakeman Twp.

2910 Chenango Road, Roland J. Tkach to Brett D. and Denise M. Robson, $82,500.

3757 Ohio 60, Gary L. Swinehart et al. to Richard W. and Melissa M. Forman, $140,000.

Willard Corp.

Spangler Road land, James V. Bailey to Marcus Childers, $1,000.

811 Woodbine St., Scott C. and Jackie L. Brazie to John H. and Donna R. Kousma trustees, $6,500.

603 Dale Ave., Margaret L. Kessler to Kristin K. Weaver, $92,750.

421 Spring St., Janette R. Chaffins to Travis J. Stephanie M. Salyer or survivor, $79,500.

701 Woodbine St., Ivan D. and Gerlene H. Adams to Richard L. Patrick, $15,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Township

21680 W. Ohio 579, Gertrude M. Henningsen to Jessica N. Busdeker, $88,000.

20955 N. Toledo St., John J. and Diane K. Studneski to Jacob R. Kelley, $89,500.

31120 Fostoria Road N., Patricia A. Lark to Joel S. and Andrea S. Gaft, $134,900.

Bay Twp.

531 Findlay St., Lot 148, Thomas M. and Debora S. Huffman to S & N Management Co. LLC, $9,900.

Carroll Twp.

9570 W. Hollywood Drive, Carol G. Boger to Daniel T. and Abby L. Walter, $180,000.

12865 W. Duff Washa Road, Paul A. and Vicki Greener to Brian F. and Erin A. Walleman, $130,000.

1137 N. Toussaint Portage Road, Tony J. Hall to Anne M. Greener, $50,000.

6314 Harris Harbor, Janet Annarino to Scott Beitelshees, $38,000.

Catawba Twp.

5957 E. Basin Drive, John Frederick and Gloria M. Doering to Tony and Ann T. Rumpf, $300,000.

4371 E. Linda Drive, Thomas E. Smit to Daryl A. and Teresa A. Roston, $200,000.

1620 N. Starboard, Mark and Kayleen Lee to Duane and Paula Frey, $141,000.

5886 E. Poplar, Diana V. Steel and Albina M. Kordich to Alexander and Linda Rosul, $90,000.

2594 E. Sun Valley Drive 203, Joel and Debra Scherer to Jeffrey and Laura Sawicki, $110,000.

Elmore

361 Augusta St., David W. Orman to Phillip A. and Denise Frederick, $90,000.

429 Rice St., Kevin M. Greenhalge to Thomas A. Aldrich and Carol A. Armbrust, $92,000.

Danbury Twp.

2130 Napama, Jack F. and Lavern E. Tibbits to Christopher M. Tibbits, $81,000.

5686 Ohio 163, Unit C3, Safe Harbor Development LTD to David Spears, $72,500.

315 W. Fourth St., David and Chris Plahuta to Leroy and Sheree Eberly, $170,000.

2200 Harborview Road Unit B-4, 2004 LLC to Ronald A. and Nancy K. Cepis, $40,000.

Marblehead Corp.

10654 E. Bayshore Road 78, Robert James and Susan Henry to Brian Musselman, $199,000.

Erie Twp.

27 N. Schooner Point, Mark P. Dubbert to John Newhouse, $107,000.

923 W. Yacht Port Beach Road A1, Timothy G. and Traci L. Higdon to Robert and Barbara Whitcomb, $170,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

711 W. Lakeshore Drive 202, Randy J. and Annette K. Hardy to Gerald A. Hardin, $145,000.

102 Madison St. 2210, Julie A. Delph to Marilyn Taylor, $30,000.

210 Linden St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Mary S. Higgins, $56,200.

Portage Twp.

2720 E. Aqua Aire Drive 117 and 119, John K. and Gretchen Krebs to Hooked Up Charters LLC, $69,000.

Put In Bay Village School

1254 Tri Motor Drive, Unit 112, Put In Bay Synergy LLC to Fitzgerald Island Properties LLC, $275,000.

1641 Airline Road, Paul DiSilvestro to Jacob and Cherilyn Shurtz, $305,000.