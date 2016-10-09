Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

5809 Ohio 113, multiple parcels, Leslie A. McLaughlin successor trustee to Frank E. Hill, $350,000.

8219 Nash Road, Wendy G. Starr to Michael J. Mundy, $132,000.

Vermilion Twp.

Chardonnay Lane lot, Vineyard Square II LTD to Barry P. and Jene A. Philippy, $24,900.

125 Grand Harbour Drive, James F. and Margaret S. Goggin to Timothy V. Rini, $183,500.

4715 Avenue B, Dale W. and Veronica A. Griffis to Charles L. Brown and Bichgna Nguyen Brown, $170,000.

Vermilion City

5231 Portage Drive, Herbert and Karen L. Seil to Kevin M. and Jennifer A. Sochacki, $672,000.

599 Main St., JRA Investment Partners to Herbert and Karen L. Seil trustees, $309,250.

1109 Sweetbriar Drive, Lewis Eb Sibley to Timoteo Fadenholz, $130,000.

406 Ash St., Linwood Properties North LLC to Karevan of Linwood LTD, $419,750.

Groton Twp.

10712 Bragg Road, Todd J. Weiland and Mindy Lynn Jones Weiland to Harry B. and Heidi K. Weiland, $130,000.

Castalia Village

505 Washington, John D. and Elizabeth S. Coffman co trustees to Corey Povenmire and Ashley Miller, $177,900.

Perkins Twp.

1305 Lake Wilmer, James T. Murray successor trustee to Donald J. and Bonnie M. Thompson, $55,000.

2706 Lynn Drive, Susan Blatnik successor trustee to Kelly J. and Thomas Sims, $128,750.

117 Gildona Drive, Donald J. and Bonny M. Thompson to Kory Berkey and Megan Harris, $118,00.

4202 Woodridge Drive, Villene Rae Pifer trustee to Rodney A. and Tracie L. Dahlke, $210,000.

3602 Plumbrook Drive, Michael E. and Amy E. Wangler to David F. Goff and Dylan Goff, $195,000.

313 Linden Drive, Randy Lee and Denise E. Hammill to Marques A. Binette, $183,000.

Margaretta Twp.

4908 Ohio 269, John E. and Susan A. Winkel trustees to Thomas H. Croy $136,900.

Huron Twp.

1716 Waterberry Drive, Ellen R. and Joseph J. Supp to Joseph R. and Debra J. Glorioso, $182,000.

Cleveland Road land, Life Storage LLC to Richard C. Voigt trustee, $69,500.

4011 Coventry Lane, Sanctuary at Plum Brook LLC to James D. Burson and Pamela A. Witter, $305,000.

702 Heron Drive, Troy O. and Sarah J. Baumgardner to Zachery B. and Stephanie F. Hoffman, $225,00.

Huron City

906 Hidden Valley Drive, Janet L. Smith trustee to Eugene J. and Bonnie L. Capizzi trustees, $235,000.

521 Washington Ave., Robert W. Tellman to SJC Management Group LLC, $66,00.

519 Main St., Thomas I. and Dolores E. Hartley to Stacey James LLC, $75,000.

Kelleys Island Village

221 Melody Lane, James and Judith Miller to John A. and Denise M. McGee, $240,000.

The Loop Drive land, Thomas Strassner to Kenneth E. and Kathleen M. Reddinger, $10,000.

Sandusky City

844 Anderson Lane, Walter A. and Barbara C. Butkus trustees to Carl and Sharon A. Zahtilla, $27,500.

621 Meigs St., Jack O. Young to Dean and Susan E. Blatnik, $38,500.

402 Scott St., Todd A. and Caron J. Stillings to Jaime L. Widman, $69,900.

1133 Third St., Jeffrey Griggs to Cassidy R. Hall, $38,500.

2215 Oldgate Road, Thomas M. and Anita L. Ferrell to Douglas Clark and Tammy L. Brooks, $99,000.

519 Lockwood Ave., Victoria Ann Wagner to James Speer and Patricia Stewart, $53,000.

536 Nantucket Drive, Max H. and Donna J. Brewer trustees to Brian J. and Christina L. McDermott, $260,000.

508 Nantucket Drive, Michael R. and Barbara Donaldson to Mark S. and Lisa M. Kowalski, $400,000.

1318 Hayes Ave., Christopher M. and Debra Clemons to Salvatore V. Sortino, $67,000.

2042 Cleveland Road, Sarah M. Lazette to Meagan Christine Howman, $72,200.

Putnam Street land, Jerry and Mary Ann Holston to Larry L. Sr. and Angel A. Cunningham, $7,000.

1706 Monroe St., Robert J. and Diana L. Scheck to BCMC Enterprises LLC, $37,000.

506 Gartland Ave., Judy Carol Kochendoerfer to Karl D. Kleinhans, $60,000.

519 Tiffin Ave., John E. and Diane L. McCord to Kevin and Sarah Crandall, $80,000.

4709 Venice Heights Blvd., Edward A. Fitzgerald to Mitzi G. Fronizer, $67,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

617 E. Main St., Krista A. Rickel to Victor and Maria Sanchez, $50,000.

218 Green St., Kathy A. Carico to Curtis Lee Honaker, 67,900.

Bronson Twp.

1036 Zenobia Road, Karen J. Camella to Derek P. and Laurie E. Kaple or survivor, $240,000.

49 Briarcrest Drive, Lake Erie Investments Inc. to Corey L. and Paulette E. Ream or survivor, $38,700.

Clarksfield Twp.

2030 Ohio 18, Jean E. Reep to Jessica L. Ellis, $23,500.

287 Ohio 60, Terry D. and Georgia C. McQuaid to Adrian Roche and C. Bailey aka Mobberty, $30,000.

4902 Rome Greenwich Road, John W. and Audrey G. Vogel to Elvin H. and Marie Z. Zimmerman or survivor, $150,000.

Hartland Twp.

Derussey Road land, The Foundation Church to Richard and Gayla Goebbel, $10,652.

Derussey Road land, The Foundation Church to Raymond and Beverly Smythe, $10,652.

3980 Court Road, James L. and Linda M. Myers to Larry E. West Jr., $179,900.

Lyme Twp.

5026 Ohio 4, Trenton A. Drake to Wells Fargo Bank, $55,000.

New Haven Twp.

3044 Peru Center Road, Elizabeth A. Smith to Justin A. and Molly E. Albright, $170,000.

New London Village

Maple Street land, Leah M. Byard to Marilyn R. Cooley, $4,300.

Norwalk Corp.

6C Deer Track Trail, David Stieber trustee to Roger L. and Cheryl J. Roshon, $133,000.

2 Katherine Way, Maple City Builders LLC to Robert W. and Kelsie M. Kunisch or survivor, $179,900.

108 E. Main St., Glenn J. and Patricia M. Tinker trustees to Step by Step Construction LLC, $200,000.

6 Manahan Ave., Stephen L. and Shannon M. Blystone to Kimberly M. Witmer, $88,000.

28 Erie St., Daniel M. and Brittney J. Mutchler to Stephen M. Mutchler, $110,000.

48 Parson St., Dawn Shere to Brendan J. and Jessica M. Habernigg. $83,000.

9 B Executive Village Court, Maple City Builders LLC to Susan J. Leak, $159,900.

Norwalk Twp.

831 Seminary Road, Deutsche Bank to Diane Holbrook, $25,379.

4289 Ohio 601, David and Geralyn Hunt to Harley T. and Penny M. Gregory or survivor, $263,000.

233 E. Ohio 61, Mary Lou and Dale Goebel to Lisa Griffin, $109,900.

Richmond Twp.

5384 Willard West Road, Gracie Dials to Jonathan M. and Amanda L. Myers or survivor, $20,500.

Wakeman Twp.

6353 Lincoln Road, Matthew S. Keddell to Robert J. and Cheryl A. Wulff or survivor, $163,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

22089 Bittersweet Lane, Timothy J. and Siriraid N. Kinkaid to James E. and Kim M. LaGrange, $301,000.

Clay Center Corp.

110 Second St., William D. Vargo to James A. Krueger, $32,500.

Benton Twp.

6251 N. Ohio 2, Joanne Siefke to Elizabeth A. Horst, $343,500.

Bay Twp.

2867 W. Toledo St., Thomas J. and Mary E. Held to Jerry L. and Joanne Collins, $194,500.

Carroll Twp.

6689 Washington Ave., Gregory H. and Robin C. Ulmer to Seth Quillet, $54,900.

1150 N. Brokate Road, Lillian Reiterman to Gary Allensworth and Sally O’Donnell, $183,000.

Catawba Twp.

2212 N. Carriage Lane, Richard R. Geier to Douglas G. and Deborah S. Walter, $305,000.

4375 Marin Woods Unit D, Larry C. and Janet L. Marriott to Timothy P. Rack, $285,000.

401 NW Catawba Road, Gary Wetzel to Edward Verkin Jr. and Deborah Verkin, $158,500.

2740B Canterbury Circle, Leonard J. and Lynn M. Clouse to Timothy J. and Eleanor B. Murnane, $272,000.

2192 N. Carriage Lane 11, Michael J. Irlbacher and Candice L. Stryker-Irlbacher to Vicki L. Reissig,$105,000.

Clay Twp.

23274 Hellwig, William M. Belkofer to Ryan M. Webster, $130,000.

19610 W. Hellwig Road, Thomas M. Wojciechowski to Casey M. Wojciechowski, $118,500.

1816 N. Genoa Clay Center Road, Roland A. and Marilyn Henderson to Richard W. Adkins, $85,000.

1520 N. Genoa Clay Center Road, Timothy L. Cahill II to Kevin C. and Leeann Baker, $89,700.

Elmore

423 Clinton St., Kim Marie Sutkus to Matthew J. and Brittany N. Decker, $86,500.

Genoa Corp.

405 Superior St., Michael S. Thomas to Katie R. Duval, $106,600.

Danbury Twp.

5686 Ohio 163, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Steven Lee Fry and Dolores J. Miller, Unit C1, $102,000.

Daniel K. and Amy J. Hanna to Bobby G. and Linda A. Alfrey, 7284 Tanglewood, $125,500.

5831 E. Harbor Road Unit C-31, Spotted Dog Properties LLC to Robert M. Zuercher, $58,000.

5831 E. Harbor Road Unit C-33, Spotted Dog Properties LLC to Martin A. Jaras, $65,500.

Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to North Harbor Properties LLC, 5686 Ohio 163 Unit C6, $88,500.

107 N. Margaret Drive, Cynthia L. Kimble to Michelle M. Veliz, $130,500.

Port Clinton Corp.

139 Buckeye Blvd., Baumann Auto Center Inc. to Yacht Manufacturing and Service Properties LLC, $95,000.

309 W. Fifth St., Howard and Karen Reed to Leandra Gump, $89,000.

516 Adams St., Michelle and Joseph Veliz to Logan Wheeler, $82,000.

43 Grande Lake Drive, Thomas and Jeanne Hayden to Charles and Margaret Traband, $192,500.

1003 E. 2nd St., Chris E. and Tedi L. LeJeune to Casey A. Clark and Sarah L. Mills, $122,500.

Portage Twp.

1108 Ottawa Drive, Gary L. and Susan E. Rasmussen to James F. Depner, $145,000.

1908 E. Ohio, Kenneth and Carolyn Ambrozy and JoAnn Heimert to Herbert and Rosalie Wilburn, $85,000.

Put In Bay Village School

Harborview Drive vacant land, Morris M. Mandel to OIT M B I LLC, $32,000.

1264 Tri Motor Drive Unit 210, PIB Synergy LLC to Anthony L. and Debra L. Abney, 337,500.

Put In Bay Corp.

Chapman Road land, Jeffrey L. Stewart to Lloyd and Tina Pfhler, $80,000.

Salem Twp.

12177 W. Ohio 105, Matthew and Brianna Gandee and Alicia Lutman to Johnathon Kitzler, $134,500.

Oak Harbor Corp.

215 W. Park St., Sue A. Guerra to Sarah N. Rodriguez, $98,000.

460 Plantation, Gordon Lumber Company to Mark D. Geldien, $11,500.

324 and 318 Plantation, Gordon Lumber Company to Jeremy P. and Ashlee R. Hathaway, $23,000.