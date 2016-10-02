Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

1315 Mirheath Drive, Georgia A. Haines to Barry W. and Bonita M. Gropp, $170,000.

Berlin Heights Village

95 S. Berlin Road, Bank of New York Mellon to Gary Gleason and Virginia A. Alheit, $91,500.

Florence Twp.

14829 Ohio 113, Smiley Real Estate LLC to Hargan LLC, $237,500.

14301 Butler Road, John C. Loufman to Angela D. Phillips, $173,000.

106 Cliffside Drive, John J. and Patricia A. Kernohan to Michael J. and Denise J. Bloomfield, $170,000.

13901 Garfield Road, John S. and Whitney P. Sardina to Ryan Thomas and Cecilia Nicole Svegel, $250,000.

Vermilion Twp.

4012 Ohio 60, Lois R. Petre to Jeffrey A. Vanwave, $165,000.

Thompson Road land, Dan C. and Virginia G. Canalos to Andrea J. and Jeffrey L. Robinson, $67,500.

Vermilion City

1201 State St., International Church of the Foursquare Gospel to Jason Tucker, $93,000.

1043 Riverside Drive, Kevin Parnell to Richard P. and Tina L. Thompson, $105,000.

Bay View Village

203 Bay View Trail, John and Frances Kennedy to Richard Isaias and Meghan Leigh Hogrefe, $270,000.

Perkins Twp.

2810 Peterson Lane, Anthony S. Dee to CMG Mortgage Inc., $70,000.

3015 Ferry Lane, Erica C. Ryan to Mary E. and Albert T. Sartor, $130,000.

Zachary Lane land, Gregory A. Pavlich to BPR Investments, $3,500.

3119 Merriweather Lane, Gary Alan Dunlap to Jessica R. Salisbury, $123,300.

Margaretta Twp.

3901 Bardshar Road, Pauline J. Biggs successor trustee to Ronald L. Jr. and Sarah E. Burchfield, $120,000.

Huron Twp.

1813 Paige Court, 1605 Development LTD to Kenneth W. and Denise F. Smith, $197,650.

715 Tracht Meadows Court, Kevin and Lisa Dircks to HT Properties Inc. trustee, $338,000.

2918 Valley Lane, George H. and April S. Dunlap to Stephanie A. Rumph to Chad A. Daniels, $219,000.

Huron City

414 Wexford Drive, Michael C. Porcenaluk Jr. to Tammy L. and Jack Lutz, $309,000.

Milan Village

313 Main St., Richard D. III and Lisa Goodright to Brandon D. and Chelsea K. Tomson, $157,900.

Landsdown Drive land, Landsdown Land Company LLC to Scott K. and Jennifer H. Rhodes, $50,000.

Kelleys Island Village

212 McGettigan Lane, Frances Y. Daley successor trustee to Karen Hoy, $350,000.

Sandusky City

909 Cedar Point Road, Lindsey D. Schilling to Eugene M. and Vickie L. Seck, $665,500.

114 Madison St., Craig A. Roggeman to Kristy Standifer, $115,900.

517 Jefferson St., Carmelo and Nunzia Ruta to Devon Renee Yontz and David Allen Brown Jr., $16,500.

518 Sycamore Line, Karl D. Kleinhans to Christian D. and Robert Fisher, $87,900.

2009 Third St., Chris M. Tulupan trustee to Cedar Point Park LLC, $44,750.

405 Pierce St., Deborah A. Perrin to Marc S. Ahlborg, $47,000.

1208 First St., City of Sandusky to Larry K. and Crystal R. Kessler, $2,250.

315 48th St., Eleanor M. Riedy to Sally J. McCune trustee, $114,000.

1112 Perry St., Jane F. Ring to Bank of New York Mellon, $38,500.

88 Marina Point Drive, Laura L. Labonte to Randall L. and Susan A. Werner, $145,000.

1008 Shelby St., Leo A. Kromer II and Kelly L. Mulvin to Fifth Third Mortgage, $29,000.

3301 Venice Road, Benjamin M. Hoecker to Kole M. Minton, $52,500.

514 Gartland Ave., Cherol J. Wahl et al., to Matthew C. Clark, $71,750.

1407 Madison St., Emmanuel Pentecostal Temple to Kyriakos Gonos and Athanasios Fotakis, $32,500.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

151 Sheffield St., Carol A. Delcorso to Patricia J. and Paul J. Suriano or survivor, $129,900.

Bronson Twp.

Lakeview Court land, Norwalk Golf Properties to Joshua P. and Rachel S. Schlotterer or survivor, $46,890.

Clarksfield Twp.

1351 Vesta Road, Eleanor Jean Rippon to Lee H. Merrill, $375,000.

5729 Ohio 18, Eleanor Jean Rippon to Lee H. Merrill, $125,000.

Monroeville Village

99 Baker St., ARLP REO VI LLC to Randall and Amanda Schafer or survivor, $42,144.

New Haven Twp.

3892 Center St., Hancer D. Laferty to Sandra G. and Perry Feltner or survivor, $37,000.

4182 Ohio 598, US Bank trustee to Danielle Hall, $80,000.

New London Twp.

5896 Townline Road 187, John A. and Jean A. Copley to Tyler Cawrse and Shelby Crabbs, $180,000.

Norwalk Corp.

14 Old Orchard Road, Beatty Construction to Jason P. and Leah A. Demuth or survivor, $249,000.

4776 Old State Road, Alice Jo Farkas to John P. and Jeffrey G. Hipp, $155,000.

44 Christie Ave., Maple Cities Properties LLC /s White to Chad M. and Andrea K. Welfle or survivor, $155,950.

22 E. Quail Hollow Drive, Marius E. and Maria Marton trustees to Richard L. and Ruth J. Stine or survivor, $229,000.

14 Cortland St., Tyne Enterprises LLC to Travis and Michelle Albright or survivor, $45,000.

Norwalk Twp.

2905 Ridge Road, Karen S. Stormer successor trustee to Adam M. Kapler and Elyse C. Tinker, $365,000.

Peru Twp.

Peru Center Road land, Christopher A. and Darlene Ward to Roger A. and Robin S. Stang or survivor, $101,000.

Plymouth Village

375 Sandusky St., Jewell D. Arms to Jessica E. Wilkens and Seth M. Stephens, $135,000.

Richmond Twp

3095 Liberty Road, Terry L. and Elizabeth R. Hall to Adam T. and Samantha C. Davis or survivor, $305,000.

Townsend Twp.

3982 Hartland Center Road, Richard W. and Melissa M. Forman to Mark A. Hoover and Jamie L. Ogle or survivor, $103,500.

Wakeman Twp.

3105 Chenango Road, Bridgewater Properties LLC to Richard S. and Amanda Sue Keith or survivor, $135,000.

Willard Corp.

521 W. Maple St., Beverly J. Carnahan to Janice Clevenger, $69,000.

630 S. Mrytle Ave., Family Initiative of Huron County to Joseph R. Parrish, $56,000.

809 Main St., Solon J. Kousma to Juan Figueroa and Olivia Lopez, $46,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

William R. Pearson to Allen and Brianne Nemecek, 22988 W. Toledo St., $221,500.

Moline Martin Road land, Lori L. Weis to Michael J. Weis, $40,000.

Clay Center Corp.

230 Fourth St., Joshua Lee and Miranda L. Young to Nicholas J. Rafferty and Breanne O. Boerst, $63,900.

Carroll Twp.

3982 N. Ohio 19, Terrence E. Hartford to Joseph and Hailey Blood, $119,900.

Catawba Twp.

3204 N. Marina View, Koehler Properties II LLC to Frank T. Cannon Jr. and Lindsay Marie Cannon, $410,000.

1415 McCloy, Frank Grubisa to Steven Frey and Dolores Miller, $220,000.

4293 E. Stonehenge Drive, Henry Kowalski to Joseph Joyce, $175,000.

4706 Terrace Circle, Leon and Rosalie M. Mowka to Michael W. and Lauretta A. Morton, $225,000.

4712 Tradewinds, Harbor’s Edge Development II LTD to Jeffrey P. and Nancy E. Harp, $450,000.

3150 N. Marina Drive, Jeffrey P. and Nancy E. Harp to Kaye L Harbel, $385,000.

1590 Starboard, Thomas L. Corogin to Donald S. and Cynthia E. Emond, $110,000.

2779 N. Sanctuary, CIC Development LLC to Evon Kademenos, $173,500.

2779 N. Sanctuary, Catawba-Cleveland Development Corp. to CIC Development LLC, $40,000.

Killdeer Drive land, Canal Road land, Commodore Drive land, Alexander G. Gurgol to Lillian J. and James F. Skorzewski, $120,000.

Genoa Corp.

102 E. Fifth St., Denise Dolores Ashline to Melissa N. DeAnda, $64,900.

Danbury Twp.

360 N. Lake Pine Drive Unit 12, Marblehead Partners LLC to Mary A. Debo, $88,900.

445 Monument View, Steven P. and Kristin M. Ludius to NEL Corporation, $210,500.

1350 Englebeck Road, James G. and Anna M. Snepp to Federal National Mortgage Association, $145,000.

265 N. Christopher Lane, Carolyn L. Sullivan to Dean W. Mcllcaine and Susan Hayes, $140,000.

7292 E. Applewood Drive, Sandra Kay Hoffman to Mike E. Owens, $42,000.

409 Lake Pine Drive Unit 5, Marblehead Partners LLC to Ronald B. and Rebecca D. Visser, $72,900.

Marblehead Corp.

106 Landing Lane Unit A, Kevin D. and Pertain Buckland to Rebecca M. Day and Jacob G. Scott, $83,000.

102 Clemons St., Jon Oglesbee to Wells Fargo Bank, $67,000.

Erie Twp.

West Ohio 2 land, Donald D. and Diane M. Soukup to Jeffrey Coen, Port Clinton Storage Condo, $20,000.

Harris Twp.

19910 W. Ohio 105, James A. and Darlene Sander to Susan J. Wittman, $105,000.

15115 W. Portage River South Road, Victoria Beeker to Geroge Sexton, $108,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

West Lakeshore Drive Unit G9 The Harborside Residence Marine Condo, Kathleen M. Kinney to Donald D. and Diane M. Soukup, $22,000.

Portage Twp.

Aqua Aire Unit 72, John M. and Gladys M. Curtis to James and Linda Stipanovich, $34,000.

3800 E. State St., William F. Beck to Buckeye Investment N.W.O., $600,000.

Middle Bass

789 Lake Ave., The Nagelbush Family Trust to Cynthia K. Bradfish, $260,000.

Put In Bay Village School

1255 Tri Motor Drive, PIB Synergy LLC to Equity Trust Company/ James D. Rogers, $345,000.

1255 Tri Motor Drive, PIB Synergy LLC to Equity Trust Company/James D. Rogers, $360,000.

1249 Langram Road, Glen L. and Kathleen M. Gerstenslager to Miller Boat Line Inc., $225,000.

Salem Twp.

302 N. Leutz Road, Croghan Colonial Bank to Michael A. and Sheryl L. Kohlman, $31,000.

3224 S. Bolsinger, new split, Susanne Marie Zunk to Timothy J. and Janet K. Zunk, $170,000.

Oak Harbor Corp.

241 N. Church St., Linda M. Martin to Snyder Apartments & Properties Ltd., $53,334.