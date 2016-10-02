Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.
1315 Mirheath Drive, Georgia A. Haines to Barry W. and Bonita M. Gropp, $170,000.
Berlin Heights Village
95 S. Berlin Road, Bank of New York Mellon to Gary Gleason and Virginia A. Alheit, $91,500.
Florence Twp.
14829 Ohio 113, Smiley Real Estate LLC to Hargan LLC, $237,500.
14301 Butler Road, John C. Loufman to Angela D. Phillips, $173,000.
106 Cliffside Drive, John J. and Patricia A. Kernohan to Michael J. and Denise J. Bloomfield, $170,000.
13901 Garfield Road, John S. and Whitney P. Sardina to Ryan Thomas and Cecilia Nicole Svegel, $250,000.
Vermilion Twp.
4012 Ohio 60, Lois R. Petre to Jeffrey A. Vanwave, $165,000.
Thompson Road land, Dan C. and Virginia G. Canalos to Andrea J. and Jeffrey L. Robinson, $67,500.
Vermilion City
1201 State St., International Church of the Foursquare Gospel to Jason Tucker, $93,000.
1043 Riverside Drive, Kevin Parnell to Richard P. and Tina L. Thompson, $105,000.
Bay View Village
203 Bay View Trail, John and Frances Kennedy to Richard Isaias and Meghan Leigh Hogrefe, $270,000.
Perkins Twp.
2810 Peterson Lane, Anthony S. Dee to CMG Mortgage Inc., $70,000.
3015 Ferry Lane, Erica C. Ryan to Mary E. and Albert T. Sartor, $130,000.
Zachary Lane land, Gregory A. Pavlich to BPR Investments, $3,500.
3119 Merriweather Lane, Gary Alan Dunlap to Jessica R. Salisbury, $123,300.
Margaretta Twp.
3901 Bardshar Road, Pauline J. Biggs successor trustee to Ronald L. Jr. and Sarah E. Burchfield, $120,000.
Huron Twp.
1813 Paige Court, 1605 Development LTD to Kenneth W. and Denise F. Smith, $197,650.
715 Tracht Meadows Court, Kevin and Lisa Dircks to HT Properties Inc. trustee, $338,000.
2918 Valley Lane, George H. and April S. Dunlap to Stephanie A. Rumph to Chad A. Daniels, $219,000.
Huron City
414 Wexford Drive, Michael C. Porcenaluk Jr. to Tammy L. and Jack Lutz, $309,000.
Milan Village
313 Main St., Richard D. III and Lisa Goodright to Brandon D. and Chelsea K. Tomson, $157,900.
Landsdown Drive land, Landsdown Land Company LLC to Scott K. and Jennifer H. Rhodes, $50,000.
Kelleys Island Village
212 McGettigan Lane, Frances Y. Daley successor trustee to Karen Hoy, $350,000.
Sandusky City
909 Cedar Point Road, Lindsey D. Schilling to Eugene M. and Vickie L. Seck, $665,500.
114 Madison St., Craig A. Roggeman to Kristy Standifer, $115,900.
517 Jefferson St., Carmelo and Nunzia Ruta to Devon Renee Yontz and David Allen Brown Jr., $16,500.
518 Sycamore Line, Karl D. Kleinhans to Christian D. and Robert Fisher, $87,900.
2009 Third St., Chris M. Tulupan trustee to Cedar Point Park LLC, $44,750.
405 Pierce St., Deborah A. Perrin to Marc S. Ahlborg, $47,000.
1208 First St., City of Sandusky to Larry K. and Crystal R. Kessler, $2,250.
315 48th St., Eleanor M. Riedy to Sally J. McCune trustee, $114,000.
1112 Perry St., Jane F. Ring to Bank of New York Mellon, $38,500.
88 Marina Point Drive, Laura L. Labonte to Randall L. and Susan A. Werner, $145,000.
1008 Shelby St., Leo A. Kromer II and Kelly L. Mulvin to Fifth Third Mortgage, $29,000.
3301 Venice Road, Benjamin M. Hoecker to Kole M. Minton, $52,500.
514 Gartland Ave., Cherol J. Wahl et al., to Matthew C. Clark, $71,750.
1407 Madison St., Emmanuel Pentecostal Temple to Kyriakos Gonos and Athanasios Fotakis, $32,500.
HURON COUNTY
Bellevue Corp.
151 Sheffield St., Carol A. Delcorso to Patricia J. and Paul J. Suriano or survivor, $129,900.
Bronson Twp.
Lakeview Court land, Norwalk Golf Properties to Joshua P. and Rachel S. Schlotterer or survivor, $46,890.
Clarksfield Twp.
1351 Vesta Road, Eleanor Jean Rippon to Lee H. Merrill, $375,000.
5729 Ohio 18, Eleanor Jean Rippon to Lee H. Merrill, $125,000.
Monroeville Village
99 Baker St., ARLP REO VI LLC to Randall and Amanda Schafer or survivor, $42,144.
New Haven Twp.
3892 Center St., Hancer D. Laferty to Sandra G. and Perry Feltner or survivor, $37,000.
4182 Ohio 598, US Bank trustee to Danielle Hall, $80,000.
New London Twp.
5896 Townline Road 187, John A. and Jean A. Copley to Tyler Cawrse and Shelby Crabbs, $180,000.
Norwalk Corp.
14 Old Orchard Road, Beatty Construction to Jason P. and Leah A. Demuth or survivor, $249,000.
4776 Old State Road, Alice Jo Farkas to John P. and Jeffrey G. Hipp, $155,000.
44 Christie Ave., Maple Cities Properties LLC /s White to Chad M. and Andrea K. Welfle or survivor, $155,950.
22 E. Quail Hollow Drive, Marius E. and Maria Marton trustees to Richard L. and Ruth J. Stine or survivor, $229,000.
14 Cortland St., Tyne Enterprises LLC to Travis and Michelle Albright or survivor, $45,000.
Norwalk Twp.
2905 Ridge Road, Karen S. Stormer successor trustee to Adam M. Kapler and Elyse C. Tinker, $365,000.
Peru Twp.
Peru Center Road land, Christopher A. and Darlene Ward to Roger A. and Robin S. Stang or survivor, $101,000.
Plymouth Village
375 Sandusky St., Jewell D. Arms to Jessica E. Wilkens and Seth M. Stephens, $135,000.
Richmond Twp
3095 Liberty Road, Terry L. and Elizabeth R. Hall to Adam T. and Samantha C. Davis or survivor, $305,000.
Townsend Twp.
3982 Hartland Center Road, Richard W. and Melissa M. Forman to Mark A. Hoover and Jamie L. Ogle or survivor, $103,500.
Wakeman Twp.
3105 Chenango Road, Bridgewater Properties LLC to Richard S. and Amanda Sue Keith or survivor, $135,000.
Willard Corp.
521 W. Maple St., Beverly J. Carnahan to Janice Clevenger, $69,000.
630 S. Mrytle Ave., Family Initiative of Huron County to Joseph R. Parrish, $56,000.
809 Main St., Solon J. Kousma to Juan Figueroa and Olivia Lopez, $46,000.
OTTAWA COUNTY
Allen Twp.
William R. Pearson to Allen and Brianne Nemecek, 22988 W. Toledo St., $221,500.
Moline Martin Road land, Lori L. Weis to Michael J. Weis, $40,000.
Clay Center Corp.
230 Fourth St., Joshua Lee and Miranda L. Young to Nicholas J. Rafferty and Breanne O. Boerst, $63,900.
Carroll Twp.
3982 N. Ohio 19, Terrence E. Hartford to Joseph and Hailey Blood, $119,900.
Catawba Twp.
3204 N. Marina View, Koehler Properties II LLC to Frank T. Cannon Jr. and Lindsay Marie Cannon, $410,000.
1415 McCloy, Frank Grubisa to Steven Frey and Dolores Miller, $220,000.
4293 E. Stonehenge Drive, Henry Kowalski to Joseph Joyce, $175,000.
4706 Terrace Circle, Leon and Rosalie M. Mowka to Michael W. and Lauretta A. Morton, $225,000.
4712 Tradewinds, Harbor’s Edge Development II LTD to Jeffrey P. and Nancy E. Harp, $450,000.
3150 N. Marina Drive, Jeffrey P. and Nancy E. Harp to Kaye L Harbel, $385,000.
1590 Starboard, Thomas L. Corogin to Donald S. and Cynthia E. Emond, $110,000.
2779 N. Sanctuary, CIC Development LLC to Evon Kademenos, $173,500.
2779 N. Sanctuary, Catawba-Cleveland Development Corp. to CIC Development LLC, $40,000.
Killdeer Drive land, Canal Road land, Commodore Drive land, Alexander G. Gurgol to Lillian J. and James F. Skorzewski, $120,000.
Genoa Corp.
102 E. Fifth St., Denise Dolores Ashline to Melissa N. DeAnda, $64,900.
Danbury Twp.
360 N. Lake Pine Drive Unit 12, Marblehead Partners LLC to Mary A. Debo, $88,900.
445 Monument View, Steven P. and Kristin M. Ludius to NEL Corporation, $210,500.
1350 Englebeck Road, James G. and Anna M. Snepp to Federal National Mortgage Association, $145,000.
265 N. Christopher Lane, Carolyn L. Sullivan to Dean W. Mcllcaine and Susan Hayes, $140,000.
7292 E. Applewood Drive, Sandra Kay Hoffman to Mike E. Owens, $42,000.
409 Lake Pine Drive Unit 5, Marblehead Partners LLC to Ronald B. and Rebecca D. Visser, $72,900.
Marblehead Corp.
106 Landing Lane Unit A, Kevin D. and Pertain Buckland to Rebecca M. Day and Jacob G. Scott, $83,000.
102 Clemons St., Jon Oglesbee to Wells Fargo Bank, $67,000.
Erie Twp.
West Ohio 2 land, Donald D. and Diane M. Soukup to Jeffrey Coen, Port Clinton Storage Condo, $20,000.
Harris Twp.
19910 W. Ohio 105, James A. and Darlene Sander to Susan J. Wittman, $105,000.
15115 W. Portage River South Road, Victoria Beeker to Geroge Sexton, $108,000.
Port Clinton Corp.
West Lakeshore Drive Unit G9 The Harborside Residence Marine Condo, Kathleen M. Kinney to Donald D. and Diane M. Soukup, $22,000.
Portage Twp.
Aqua Aire Unit 72, John M. and Gladys M. Curtis to James and Linda Stipanovich, $34,000.
3800 E. State St., William F. Beck to Buckeye Investment N.W.O., $600,000.
Middle Bass
789 Lake Ave., The Nagelbush Family Trust to Cynthia K. Bradfish, $260,000.
Put In Bay Village School
1255 Tri Motor Drive, PIB Synergy LLC to Equity Trust Company/ James D. Rogers, $345,000.
1255 Tri Motor Drive, PIB Synergy LLC to Equity Trust Company/James D. Rogers, $360,000.
1249 Langram Road, Glen L. and Kathleen M. Gerstenslager to Miller Boat Line Inc., $225,000.
Salem Twp.
302 N. Leutz Road, Croghan Colonial Bank to Michael A. and Sheryl L. Kohlman, $31,000.
3224 S. Bolsinger, new split, Susanne Marie Zunk to Timothy J. and Janet K. Zunk, $170,000.
Oak Harbor Corp.
241 N. Church St., Linda M. Martin to Snyder Apartments & Properties Ltd., $53,334.