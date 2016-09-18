Land Transfers

Berlin Twp.

9593 Berlin Road, Kenneth W. and Denise F. Smith to Jerry W. and Christine M. Goad, $197,800.

Vermilion City

5101 Concord Drive, Michael T. and Winifred L. McCarthy to Mark A. Gunter Jr., $129,900.

5343 Park Drive, James W. and Karla P. Cardwell to Jeffrey L. Craigo, $630,000.

Bay View Village

Mohegan Trail lots, Alice M. Draper to Mary E. Boldman and Claude H. Denslow, $16,000.

Perkins Twp.

3608 Matthes Ave., Daniel J. and Laura K. Cobb to James S. and Jenna L. Defazio, $135,500.

2714 Peterson Lane, Jeffrey M. Schmidt to John C. Schaefer and Victoria J. Kurt, $126,000.

306 Boston Road, Fifth Third Mortgage Co. to Ryan Magrum and Rebecca J. Stock, $31,000.

517 Taylor Road, Brad V. and Deborah C. Murray to Daniel J. and Laura K. Cobb, $270,000.

1920 Atlantic Ave., Ruthanne Landis to John J. Kaminski, $265,000.

127 Stony Ridge Drive, Mary Alice Appell to Joseph E. Droll, $72,000.

610 Birchwood Drive, Tara E. Gale to Jeffrey M. and Jennifer Schmidt, $165,000.

Margaretta Twp.

2901 Maple Ave., Corey Frische to Anthony P. and Luz Maria Cebull, $235,000.

3801 Maple Ave., Judy Schoewe and Patsy Sidoti to Patsy L. Sidoti, $64,000.

Huron Twp.

2107 Lakefield Drive, Eric Winkel successor trustee to Joseph J. and Ellen R. Supp, $179,900.

Kelleys Island Village

213 Melody Lane, Finger Rentals LTD to Raisa Maimin, $180,000.

Melody Lane land, Alicia K. Pool to Charles A. and Deborah A. Schmidt, $37,000.

Sandusky City

Cedar Point Road land, Martha Ann Riems Panning successor trustee to GME Dilute LLC, $160,000.

401 Shoreline Drive, Mark E. Stickler and Michael P. Johnson to CLP Lakeside LLC, $131,000.

312 Monroe St., Kim Wright Meade to Michael E. Hungerford, $32,000.

420 Scott St., Kondaur Capital Corp. to Haralambos Gonos, $30,000.

2109 Oldgate Road, Jeannie L. Wobser to Jennifer Cantiberry to Benjamin C. Gotschall, $68,000.

1602 Campbell St., Sharon Lou Ostheimer to Geary Enterprises LLC, $29,500.

824 Polk St., Shawn Michael Kaman to Joseph P. Gessner, $49,000.

HURON COUNTY

Bellevue Corp.

716 Northwest St., James E. Coe trustee to Gary P. Poock, $100,000.

133 Harkness St., PNC Bank to matthew Lewis and Kristy Rife, $63,500.

Clarksfield Twp.

5451 Zenobia Road, Huron County Holdings LLC to R.M. Jr. McKinney and W. Bahn-McKinney, $80,000.

1962 Fitchville River Road, Ryan L. Rang and Danielle L. Harrold to Christopher J. and Tiffany L. Blair, $2,500.

Fairfield Twp.

1095 New State Road, T. J. Larson and E. S. Wilhelm trustees to Douglas R. and Janet L. Capelle or survivor, $115,000.

Greenfield Twp.

2394 Egypt Road, Tassandra Fry to Bank of New York Mellon Trust, $43,334.

Hartland Twp.

Fitchville River Road land, Robert and Helen E. Herold to Frank W. and Rebecca S. Van Dresser or survivor, $80,750.

Lyme Twp.

6156 Bauer Road, David F. Dudek to Patrick J. Ball, $127,500.

New London Corp.

88 Third St., Michael Glen Krystowski to A. T. Dvorak custodian for O.C. Dvorak, $8,000.

New London Village

182 E. Main St., Joseph S. III and Kelley DE. Insana to Erica L. Meade, $78,000.

Norwalk Corp.

148 Norwood Ave., Thomas J. and Cynthia Smith to Eric A. and Margaret E. Bleile, $80,000.

202 W. Main St., Benjamin J. and Kaitlyn N. Barman to Bobbie M. McGuckin, $116,000.

Norwalk Twp.

5168 Ohio 601, James A. Jr. and Scarlett Linn Marsh to Matthew C. Allison M. Petznick or survivor, $145,000.

Norwich Twp.

271 Portage Path, Bobby G. and Linda A. Alfrey to Roger Donnamiller, $103,000.

Richmond Twp.

4430 Ohio 224 W., Kevin Hicks to Derrick L. Miller, $74,500.

Ridgefield Twp.

Ohio 99 land, Randall S. and Amanda N. Schafer to Scott T. and Beth A. White or survivor, $1,000.

Sherman Twp.

Dogtown Road land, Sue Botorf aka Sue Bottorf to Donald L. and Randall J. Bores, $51,352.

Townsend Twp.

2671 Ohio 20, Roy A. Litteral Sr. et al., to JP Morgan Chase Bank , $83,334.

3372 Hartland Center Road, Julie A. Phillips to Timothy R. Jr. and JOrene K. Waldron or survivor, $100,000.

Willard City

308 Washington St., Gordon C. and Sheila D. Duncan to Travis D. Duncan, $50,500.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allen Twp.

22760 W. Walbridge East Road, Patrick J. and Denise M. Patterson to Scott D. III and Stephanie George, $215,000.

22491 Curtice Road, Dennis R. and Arevella C. Purtee to Bank of New York Mellon, $60,000.

19941 W. Curtice Road, Mary Ellen King to Michael L. and Melissa M. Buzza, $228,500.

Benton Twp.

W. Toussaint Road land, Mirvel D. Tack to Lloyd T. Tack, $100,000.

Bay Twp.

Findlay Road land, Curtis and Linda MacMillan to Gregory and Michelle Foos, $25,0000.

Clay Twp.

2770 N. 4th St., Marc Hanneman to Jeffrey M. Rumpf, $137,000.

403 Main St., Roland A. and Marilyn Henderson to Brittany M. Dubbert, $66,500.

Catawba Twp.

1623 NE Catawba Road 158, Michael and Claudia Crews co-trustees to Donald L. and Donna C. Lutz, $21,500.

3575 NE Catawba Road, Carlton and Chelsea Laughbaum to Jeremy J. Wolf, $13,500.

1713 N. Windward Drive, Michael E. and Elizabeth A. Dible to Roy Jr. and Diane B. Leblanc, $135,000.

5863 Cedar Lane, Gina M. Piacentino to Charles L. and Cleo Hoy trustees, $219,900.

1623 NE Catawba Road, Michael and Lynn Crews to Donald L. and Donna C. Lutz, $74,000.

1546 NW Catawba Road, Orchard Beach Development LLC to Bobby and Traimjai Dawson, $186,500.

4815 Johnson Ave., Janet L. Lorko to Dan and Anne Connelly, $155,000.

3045 Dorothy Drive, Gary L. and Diana J. Garver to Catherine A. Colleran, $95,000.

4830 Tradewinds Drive, Harbors Edge Development II LTD to Alan J. and Karen M. Goldenbogen, $437,390.

Danbury Twp.

5650 E. Harbor Road, Virginia M. Reisinger to Pamela Freeman, $1,000.

9530 Miami, Jeffrey Chipman to Douglas A. and Shirley J. Green, $59,000.

556 Poplar St., Lea Mark to Dennis E. and Nancy G. Whalen trustee, $355,500.

1760 Merrimac, Buck Point Limited Partnership to Frederick L. and Theresa M. Cassell, $200,000.

514 Englebeck Road, Katherine E. Radabaugh to Brad V. and Deborah C. Murray, $625,000.

253 Worthy, Thomas C. Nowak to Albert Alfred Vogt and Mary Reid, $108,000.

Gravel Bar Road land, Douglas B. and Cynthia G. Bunn to Samuel L. and Kristina M. Trout, $19,500.

2080 Sauger Drive, Eugene R. and Donna Kanzigg to Tamara J. Nmay, $285,000.

Marblehead Corp.

710 Prairie, Joanne H. Briggs to Arden and Pamela Douce, $180,000.

Erie Twp.

111 S. Wolfe Road, Michael J. Mowel to James D. Walker Jr., $38,000.

Port Clinton Corp.

49 Grande Lake, Elnor L. Telljohann to Mark Joseph and Angela Lorrayne Stammen, $150,000.

505 Lakeshore Drive, Gregory A. and Mary P. Hobbs to Kendall A. Gigax, $129,000.

1104 Taft, Blair G. Miller to Matthew M. Manly Jr. $110,000.

248 W. Lakeshore Drive Apt. D., Kenneth A. Poirier et al., to Jay D. and Amanda K. Wharton, $115,000.

246 W. Lakeshore Drive Apt. C., Charles W. Turner to Peter J. and Martha Jean Miska, $114,000.

Put-in-Bay Twp.

Deist Road land, Robert A. Gase to Tom C. and Patricia M. Beaschler, $246,000.

1294 Tri Motor Drive, Put-in-Bay Synergy LLC to Fitzgerald Island Properties LLC, $345,000.

1296 Tri Motor Drive, Put-in-Bay Synergy LLC to Equity Trust FBO Chad Gross, $361,750.

1272 Tri Motor Drive, Put-in-Bay Synergy LLC to Robert C. Stolph Jr. trustee, $390,000.

231 Chapman Road, Ursula Thermes to Dell and Anita Duncan, $325,000.

Salem Twp.

7490 W. Harbor Road, Eric A. Burnworth to Joe and Carolyn Bolander, $1,000.

7490 W. Harbor Road, Yvonne Mills to Erie A. Burnworth, $1,500.

12410 W. Ohio 105, Bryan and Wendy Sue Sharples to Brian D. Baker, $110,000.