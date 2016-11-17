Local voter turnout trumps national number

Almost 72 percent of registered voters in Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties submitted a ballot for last week’s Election Day.

All numbers are unofficial and came from local elections board offices.

Delving a bit deeper into the figures:

• Voter turnout in each local county easily overshadowed the national average, hovering at about 55 percent.

• The four-county average voter turnout figure of 71.75 percent, when compared to recent presidential elections in November:

— Matched the 2012 number

— Fell almost 2 percentage points below the 2008 number of 73.5 percent

— Dropped 1 percentage point below the 2004 number of 72.75 percent

— Increased by 6 percentage points above the 2000 number, 65.75 percent

• In Erie County, 71 percent of registered voters submitted a ballot for last week’s election. It’s about on par with the county’s average voter turnout, 71.6 percent, since 2000.

• In Huron County, 70 percent of registered voters submitted a ballot for last week’s election. It’s a bit more than the county’s average voter turnout, 67.6 percent, since 2000.

• In Ottawa County, 75 percent of registered voters submitted a ballot for last week’s election. It’s a bit more than the county’s average voter turnout, 74.6 percent, since 2000.

• In Sandusky County, 71 percent of registered voters submitted a ballot for last week’s election. It’s a bit more than the county’s average voter turnout, 70.6 percent, since 2000.

“Voter turnout in our region is consistently above the national average, and this trend continued in 2016,” said Stephanie Walls, a BGSU Firelands assistant professor of political science. “Turnout nationwide was about 55 percent, which is a 20-year low, so the fact the local voters turned out at rates of 70 percent and better is very impressive.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel