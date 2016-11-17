Trump battles back against charges of transition tumult

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump will be holding more meetings at New York City’s Trump Tower as he prepares his administration.

Transition officials say some of the meetings involve people who are under consideration for administration posts while others will provide advice to Trump as he prepares to take the oath of office in January.

Trump’s transition team says the incoming president will meet Thursday with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Texas congressman Jeb Hensarling.

Other people scheduled to meet with Trump include retired Gen. Jack Keane and former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell.

The meetings come amid charges of chaos and infighting as Trump’s transition team sets up an administration. Trump assures the public it’s all going well.