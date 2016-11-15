Gardner elected to leadership position in Ohio Senate

"I hope it means that the five counties I represent have an additional seat at the table to set state priorities," Gardner said. "I don't know that it's a dramatic change. We've worked very hard over the last four years to get things done for the Second Senate district."

Gardner represents Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, most of Fulton County and the western half of Lucas County. He won another four-term term in the Senate in last week's election.

Republicans outnumber Democrats 24-9 in the Ohio Senate. The 24-member GOP caucus picked Sen. Larry Obhof of Medina as the new Senate president, with Sen. Bob Peterson of Sabina as the president pro-tem. Sen. Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville won the No. 4 position, Senate majority whip. Manning represents Huron and Lorain counties, so her election means that two area lawmakers will be part of the leadership.

Gardner said his unanimous election by the GOP caucus provides him the opportunity to be involved in key decisions.

He said his exact duties will be worked out as the new leadership team moves forward. But Gardner, an experienced lawmaker, has a pretty good idea of what he'll be doing.

"It's just helping to organize floor amendments, helping prioritize bills and resolutions that the Senate votes on, supporting members' bills in committee," he said.

He said he doesn't know yet whether his new duties will include weekly meetings with Gov. John Kasich.

This is the 10th time Gardner has served in a House or Senate leadership.